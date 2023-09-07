Raging Waters Announces Permanent Closure of San Jose Water Park

Raging Waters, an iconic summer water park for nearly 40 years in East San Jose, announced today that it will not reopen for business in 2024.

The park was closed for the season.

On its website, it told visitors: “Thanks for the memories, San Jose!”

“We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding team members for helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades.”

The park, located on 23 acres on South White Road in East San Jose, attracted thousands over several generations to its Wave Pool, Endless River, Family Raft Ride, and other rides.

There are three Raging Waters theme parks, in Southern California and Sydney, Australia in addition to San Jose, which are owned by Palace Entertainment, a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Parques Reunidos, based in Madrid. Palace Entertainment operates 24 water parks, theme parks and family entertainment centers in 10 states – California, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Hawaii and others – claiming 6 million visitors annually and employing more than 10,000.

“As a part of normal business practice, we continue to evaluate our portfolio each year,” the company said in a statement to the media. “After this evaluation, we have decided to not renew our land lease with the City of San Jose.”

There was no statement from the company about whether it would be closing any of its other operations.

Raging Waters San Jose was in the 39th year of a 40-year lease with the City of San Jose.

Councilman Domingo Candelas said “Fortunately, the City of San Jose was already beginning the process of soliciting new ideas and programs at this facility.”

“I believe this is an opportunity that will not only invest in capital improvements, but also improve quality of public life, equity and access for San Jose residents,” Candelas said. “Our residents want safe, affordable, customer-centric and high quality fun that encourages healthy, outdoor activities. I look forward to making new memories while cherishing those made throughout the last 40 years.”