CA Warns Consumers Not to Eat Recalled Vega Farms In-shell Eggs

Vega Farms, a Solano County egg producer, has voluntarily recalled Vega Farms brand eggs, cooperating with state health officials investigating a salmonella outbreak.

The California Department of Public Health issued a warning to consumers not to eat, serve or sell the recalled in-shell eggs distributed by Vega Farms, Inc.

As of Dec. 5, 63 California residents who became ill with the outbreak salmonella strain have been reported to the California Department of Public Health. The state reported 13 hospitalizations and no deaths, in connection with the incident.

After identifying the supplier of the suspect eggs, the state conducted an inspection at Vega Farms, Inc. in Dixon, Calilf., and collected egg and environmental samples for testing. Multiple samples tested positive for Salmonella.

Whole genome sequencing analysis revealed salmonella in at least one sample matched the strain found in sick individuals, state officials said this week. Vega Farms eggs were sold to restaurants, grocery stores, co-ops, and in farmers markets in Northern California.

These are the details about the recalled eggs:

Product description: Brown Eggs

Handler Code: 2136

Julian Date (3-digit number from 001 to 365 corresponding to the day of the year): 328 and prior

Sell-by dates: 12-22-25 and prior

Brand name: Vega Farms

Package sizes: Consumer packaging: 1-dozen cartons and 30-egg flats Foodservice packaging: 15-dozen cases (contains 6 flats of 30 eggs each)



What you can do:

Consumers should not eat recalled eggs and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Businesses should not sell or serve any of the recalled eggs.

Consumers and businesses should wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report to CDPH’s Food and Drug Branch.

Consumers who become sick after eating the recalled eggs should call their health care provider.

Salmonella infection symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after exposure and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Illness typically lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without medical treatment. But for some people, the symptoms may be so severe that treatment or hospitalization is needed. Children younger than 5 years of age, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely than others to get very sick.