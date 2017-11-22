Former County Superintendent Jon Gundry Settled Lawsuit for $320,000 in One of His Final Acts

Last week Fly took a look at the many miscues of former county schools chief Jon Gundry, who was so good at his job that the Santa Clara County Office of Education gave him $151,000 (plus bennies) to ride off into the sunset. But before everyone goes back to ignoring the mess that is the SCCOE, it’s worth reporting one last detail on Gundry’s reign of terror. In addition to numerous claims of harassment and shady deals, Gundry also was accused of racism by Maribel Medina, the SCCOE’s former lead counsel. In a sworn deposition, she said Gundry ordered her to speak Spanish and treated her like a Mexican day laborer instead of an attorney. Medina filed a lawsuit and the SCCOE recently settled for $320,000. On Nov. 1, in one of his final acts as superintendent, Gundry signed the agreement. Of course, this was after he fired Medina in 2015 and the SCCOE paid the remaining $289,000 of her annual salary. SCCOE spokesman Peter Daniels cheerfully emphasized in an email to Fly that the settlement was 100 percent “funded by our insurer.”

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.