Former County Superintendent Jon Gundry Settled Lawsuit for $320,000 in One of His Final Acts

Last week Fly took a look at the many miscues of former county schools chief Jon Gundry, who was so good at his job that the Santa Clara County Office of Education gave him $151,000 (plus bennies) to ride off into the sunset. But before everyone goes back to ignoring the mess that is the SCCOE, it’s worth reporting one last detail on Gundry’s reign of terror. In addition to numerous claims of harassment and shady deals, Gundry also was accused of racism by Maribel Medina, the SCCOE’s former lead counsel. In a sworn deposition, she said Gundry ordered her to speak Spanish and treated her like a Mexican day laborer instead of an attorney. Medina filed a lawsuit and the SCCOE recently settled for $320,000. On Nov. 1, in one of his final acts as superintendent, Gundry signed the agreement. Of course, this was after he fired Medina in 2015 and the SCCOE paid the remaining $289,000 of her annual salary. SCCOE spokesman Peter Daniels cheerfully emphasized in an email to Fly that the settlement was 100 percent “funded by our insurer.”
Another scoundrel Superintendent bites the dust! Well at least it’s gold dust! Just another in a line of failed SCCOE superintendents who parachute to lucrative safe landings. Can we ever forget Xavier De La Torre? Now there was a real gem of a superintendent! All hired by a skullduggerous band of thieves known as the Santa Clara County Office of Education Board! Will any of these Board bandits take responsibility for these catastrophic failures and resign? I think not! Life is too good for these pompous advocates of their own selfish political self-interests. They will continue to seek and hire weak, milquetoast, pliant superintendents who will let the Board carry out their own shenanigans while they are encouraged by their sycophant superintendent to mirco-manage the activities of the Office. Such a nice arrangement!
Just a manifestation of the lack of leadership so prevalent in our nation today!
Enough is Enough!
> All hired by a skullduggerous band of thieves known as the Santa Clara County Office of Education Board! Will any of these Board bandits take responsibility for these catastrophic failures and resign?
Speaking of SCCOE Board Members, isn’t it about time for another spasm of virtue signaling from former SCCOE President Joe DiSalvo?
Without periodic moral guidance from Joe I become confused about whether I’m for or against racism, poverty, and social justice.
LOL.
Dummies , for $320K I’ll go away and stop harassing you too!