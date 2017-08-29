Op-Ed: San Jose Should Name a Street after Barack Obama

In the winter of 2008, I was walking through an economically depressed neighborhood of Cleveland, one like many others in America decimated by the mounting recession. For millions of Americans, it seemed like overnight retirement savings vanished, stable jobs disappeared and filled houses emptied.
Tredging through the cold, snow-covered streets that day, I’ll never forget the abandoned houses pockmarking the blocks. One had huge letters painted on the front defensively proclaiming, “NO COPPER HERE.” Initially, I didn’t know what that meant; I later realized times were so desperate copper pipes were being stolen from abandoned homes.
It was a dark time for Cleveland, and an uncertain, unsettling one for our country.
But there’s a radically different memory seared in my mind from that day, one that still touches the nerves on the back of my neck with a powerful twinge of inspiration and hope.
Walking toward one home, I spotted two boys wrapped in puffy coats, maybe 10 years old, gleefully and repeatedly jumping off the porch onto the snow below. They didn’t notice me until I came within earshot and mentioned, “I’m here on behalf of Barack Obama.”
Their reaction was unforgettable. Their faces lit up in instant recognition and they called out repeatedly, “Barack Obama!” as they raced inside to tell their parents “who I was with.”
For these two boys, Barack Obama was unlike most presidential candidates in American history. That’s because both boys were black.
As Barack Obama’s presidency appears in our rear view mirror, I wonder what impact it had on them as they grew up, knowing an African American finally was president of our amazing nation.
Though Americans have varied, sometimes divisive opinions about President Obama, this isn’t in dispute: he was the first person of color in our history to be president. This wasn’t just a huge accomplishment for Barack Obama himself or the African-American community, it was a historic milestone for our entire country.
If racism is America’s original sin, then Barack Obama’s election was a crucial step toward recognizing, and striving to move beyond, this shameful part of our history.
But noting his successful election victories doesn’t even touch on the grace and integrity with which he led America as President through eight, scandal-free years, a Great Recession, ongoing wars and other incredible obstacles. Moreover, he implemented policies which many Californians support and from which we benefit.
For these reasons, I ask city leaders to honor Barack Obama’s historic presidency by naming a street after him.
Some may question: Do we name places after people while they’re alive? Actually, there is precedent in Silicon Valley and elsewhere.
San Jose’s main airport (Norm Mineta), train station (Rod Diridon, Sr.) and convention center (Tom McEnery) are all named after local political figures who are still quite active. Additionally, “Ronald Reagan” was added to Washington National Airport six years before his death and Houston’s main airport is named after the 93-year-old President Bush. There are already a handful of American schools named after Barack Obama.
A proposal to name a street after someone is the easy part; just as important is finding the actual street to name. A few options to consider:
- As new development occurs in a city like San Jose, say north of San Pedro Square or near a future transit station, San Jose could name a new street after Barack Obama.
- Alternatively, we could keep the name of an existing street and add a second, commemorative name as other cities do, like New York.
- We could rename an existing street that has the same name as another street in the same city. In Downtown San Jose, Almaden Boulevard and Almaden Avenue are only two blocks apart. We shouldn’t have two streets with the same name, especially when they’re so close together.
It reminds me of the first time I drove through Atlanta, where there are two streets named Peachtree. Like the Almadens, the Peachtree streets run parallel through the city center, two blocks apart. I got disoriented and frustrated trying to navigate them. I’d hate for similar confusion and distress to occur for folks visiting San Jose.
The city has guidelines on how to rename an important, symbolic street—such as Almaden in downtown San Jose—after an important, symbolic president.
In these times, once again dark with uncertainty, people could use a small, meaningful step forward that honors our nation’s history and its first African-American president.
That’s why I started a petition to propel this initiative, with more than 500 signatures and counting. Yours is welcome, too.
Like those Cleveland boys exhilarated by Barack Obama’s candidacy, what if naming a street after President Obama offers similar hope, as well as civic pride, to not only people of color living in Silicon Valley, but all of our residents? That’s a small change a lot of us can believe in.
Alex Shoor is a San Jose resident and advocate for diverse, inclusive communities.
How much will it cost and who will pay?
San Jose is facing massive deficits. Let’s get our critical issues such as decaying infrastructure and public safety fixed before we address trivial matters.
If you’re worried about the taxpayers footing the bill to change the street signs,I’m sure that the funds to do so can be raised privately (Civic Organizations,Silicon Valley Businesses). The cost of changing the addresses on advertising,letterheads & business cards would be borne by those effected & will be negligible,as they have to re-order them regularly regardless. I think naming all the major thoroughfares in San Jose after beloved Democratic politicians is a wonderful idea. It’s a great way to recognize them for their service & accomplishments & would certainly irritate the handful of shrill conservatives who remain in our fine city. Why if you only went by the number of right-wing bigots who constantly ululate here,you’d get the idea that they represent the majority in the 10th largest city in the nation. Nothing could be further from the truth,as one only needs to look in the ballot box to see how marginalized they are & out of step with the majority of their neighbors. Let them whine & insult our intelligence until their faces turn as blue as San Jose voters. They can whine all they want,but they’ll never win an argument or an election here & it drives them crazy. First “Barack Obama Boulevard” & then “Mike Honda Avenue”,”Barbara Boxer Street”,”Nancy Pelosi Drive” & “Jerry Brown Expressway”. The possibilities are as endless as those in opposition to such a fine idea are feckless ! So the fun starts or as Sgt. Carter screamed at that dimwitted hillbilly Gomer Pyle “I can’t hear you” !
By all means raise funds as did those that want to replace SJ’s fabled Light Tower. Less costly and less disruptive to rename a library branch or park than a street.
Some may support renaming the Quetzalcoatl sculpture Obama.
It’s an ok idea. It’ll have to be a dead end road though.
How’s Commie Court sound?
That’s all you got ? As predictable as it is pathetic. He doesn’t insult you because he doesn’t need to stoop to your level & because you’re so insignificant when compared to him (actually there is no real comparison). Obama’s ten times the man you are & a hundred times better human being. Trump’s the real Commie sympathizer,you know it & yet you love him & his comrade Vladimir Putin anyway !
Not an insult at all Waxy. I’m sure he’d be honored.
No. Name a street after President Trump instead.
A street named after that racist,vainglorious buffoon in a city where you can’t even get a mainstream Republican candidate for Congress on the General Election Ballot ? Now that’s laugh out loud funny ! Only 21% of Santa Clara County voters voted for Donald Trump in 2016. You do realize that San Jose has a rich Mexican heritage,or did you think they pulled all those Spanish street names out of a hat ? Our Congressional District is the only one in America to have an Asian majority & the majority of white voters here voted for Hillary Clinton. When Trump was campaigning he got such a warm welcome in San Jose that he’s too afraid to ever come back here again. And in Burlingame with the Highway Patrol & Secret Service protecting him,he had to park his limos on the freeway,climb a chain link fence & sneak into the hotel through the backdoor to give his speech. There will never be a street named after him anywhere in the Bay Area,but you’ve given me a great idea. The San Jose Sewage Treatment Plant is the largest tertiary plant in the Western United States. It’s huuuuge ! What could be more fitting than putting his name on a facility that’s as full of **it as he is. I can see it now TRUMP illuminated in gold letters 50ft tall facing Zanker Road & big enough to read from the freeway. I’d wager that if we started a GoFundMe effort to pay for it that the City Council would approve it & save the taxpayers the expense of putting it on the ballot. Threaten our Sanctuary City will you Hair Furor ? Contact Mayor Liccardo & your Councilperson today & let’s all make this happen !
Mr. Waxman, that’s PRESIDENT TRUMP to you. He is your President, just like he’s the President of the minority of voters who wished for someone else. That’s democracy for you.
Now with this self-serving hero worship, it’s clear that taxpayers will once again be expected to forego repairs to our crumbling streets, since re-naming a street will be a higher priority with this Mayor and council, because everything “progressive” is always a higher priority than maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
And for those who claim that this won’t cost taxpayers anything, or that the cost would be “negligible”, they might recall that after it was decided to add a teeny little diacritic to San Jose (making it into something it’s not; San José), the cost turned out to be several hundred thousand dollars. That was in the 1970’s, so tripling the cost to today’s dollars would be a very conservative estimate. But at the time we were assure that adding a diacritic would cost “almost nothing”.
Then there’s everyones’ HE-RO Norman Mineta, who was President G.W Bush’s Secretary of Transportation. (And San Jose still has some of the worst streets in the country.)
Mr. Mineta has had lots of stuff named after him, which long-suffering taxpayers are continually forced to fund. Even the S.J. airport bears Mineta’s name—which was conferred when he was Secrretary of Transportation. (Let’s pause for a moment to imagine the incredible furor that would ensue if President Trump’s appointee had an airport named after him—while he was serving as transportation secretary. But with Saint Norman, that couldn’t possibly be a conflict of interest…)
These politically partisan changes cost money, and lots of it. So if the author would simply make a public pledge that no taxpayer funds would be
wastedused for his great new idea, maybe some of the money saved could finally be used to fix the pot holes in our city streets. (It’s also telling that the author didn’t want to putt the question on the next ballot.)
Finally, whatever happened to the sensible practice of naming public monuments after someone ten years after they’ve died? That used to be standard practice. Because with the perspective of time (and no concern over the deceased’s feelings), some public HE-ROes might not be remembered as being quite so saintly.
What a great address? Housing prices would soar; love to live on Obama St., Ave, Rd, Hwy. As for the idiots who do not recognize President Obama as the greatest President of our lifetime; well they are part of the minority 35% who aren’t even American.
Y’know Rich, you’re accomplishing your goal. Every time you open your mouth thousands of people realize there’s nothing superior about white people.
JG,
At first I thought, ‘That is a great parody!’
Then I realized he was actually serious!!
But Rich shouldn’t mention the percentage of illegals here. I didn’t realize it was 35%. No wonder our taxes are so high.
And what has President Obama actually accomplished? His worshipers are like the Swedish clowns who handed him a Nobel Prize—only twelve (12) days into his term! About the only thing Obama ‘accomplished’ during those 12 days was to order the release of federal funds to pay for abortions in foreign countries. And he didn’t accomplish much more than that during the rest of his two terms, either.
I agree with Rich that the idiots don’t recognize President Obama as the greatest president. And neither do the rational, thinking folks; the majority that elected President Trump. And the majority rules. The national majority.
But Obama did get that Nobel Prize, so he’s got that going for him…
Why can’t we wait until he’s dead and the historians can evaluate his presidency? But to be fair here he should stand in line like all presidents. Do we have any any any streets in San Jose named after President Ronald Reagan? I’m thinking why not? Are the city leaders THAT partisan? That divided they can’t honor a past president because he was Republican, and conservative? Under Reagan many Latinos came to this country for a better life. Many Black families moved into the middle class. That is why he scared the Soviet Union into tearing down that Berlin wall, ending the regime and freed millions because he was a freedom fighter.
What about Slick Willie Drive, oh wait that probably wouldn’t work, he wasn’t marxist enough for the present politics of the realm. I get that.
instead of a street how about a ~ ~ “A line in the sand” or whatever the phrase was that was part of the greatest human tragedy of the 21st century – 1mm dead, 5mm refugees – – of course that was before he handed the whole mess over to Putin.
> Additionally, “Ronald Reagan” was added to Washington National Airport six years before his death and Houston’s main airport is named after the 93-year-old President Bush.
Great point!
If San Jose is going to start naming streets for Presidents, let’s start with the super star first!
Ronald Wilson Reagan was BOTH President of the United States AND a Governor of California.
And, based on the popularity of Presidential libraries, President Reagan is far and away the most revered and admired former president in modern American history:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/presidential-library-museum-attendance-in-the-past-40-years/2015/02/22/7da8b778-bb0d-11e4-b274-e5209a3bc9a9_graphic.html
Ronald Reagan, 383,000
Bill Clinton, 334,000
Lyndon Johnson, 139,000
Jimmy Carter, 52,000
That’s a breath of fresh air Mr. Bubble. Thank you. The dude was awesome. I heartily second your proposal.
Oh. And you too Mr. VanDamne. Thanks for getting the “wax” out of my ears!
ABSOLUTELY NOT! That would be so offensive to a great many people who live in San Jose. Especially when there had been so much discord over statues of historical figures, ext. We need to strive for peace and unity. We should not promote hate and violence especially right now!
Yes, but none will have cost taxpayers anything approaching the estimated (and climbing) $500 million to build Obama’s presidential library. Or have the distinction almost daily shootings at its south side Jackson Park location. Getting there will be an adventure too by walking from either the IC’s 53 St stop or the bus ride from the Garfield Park L station. I’m not expecting high attendance.
Name a street after a traitor who paid millions of dollars to Iran and never had to explain why? Or when he freed all the terrorists from GITMO. Not to mention how we divided this country. Put that sign up and it will come down quicker than you can say pumpkin pie.