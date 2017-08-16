Op-Ed: Donald Trump Unmasks Himself as a White Supremacist

The fraud in the White House failed to come out strong against white supremacists for one simple reason—he is, in fact, their leader.
Lost in our national dialogue post-Charlottesville are other facts many in the media refuse to repeat. First, Donald Trump is a racist. Second, he rose to power on the strength of the racism that still exists in America. Third, the Trump regime is full of open racists such at White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who cultivated the alt-right (see neo-Nazis) during his time with Breitbart. One could argue he controls the white supremacist street gangs that descended on Charlottesville.
Bannon serves as a modern day Ernst Rohm, who Adolph Hitler finally had to eliminate because of his increasing power within the Nazi organization. Hitler was the supreme leader, but Rohm controlled the street gangs—that is until the Night of the Long Knives, when at least 85 people were murdered. Some estimates reach as high as 400.
Despite Trump’s hyperbolic statements about “loyalty” and “enemies,” for now such an option seems unlikely under Trump.
The simple fact is that we, the majority, are at war with racists, misogynists and purveyors of alternative facts. They have been allowed to come out of the shadows because of the perceived success of Trump.
His people are the minority in this country, once thought to be on the verge of extinction. These racists have been empowered by Trump’s rhetoric, as well as the things he refuses to say. White supremacists do not represent the hopes, aspirations and values of real Americans. But they are in power due to an anomaly in the Constitution that was created by, and for, racists.
The Electoral College purposely gave Southern whites more power to determine the executive branch, which is just one reason why 12 of our first 14 Presidents owned slaves. Only the Adams family (father and son) did not—and John Quincy Adams was not elected by a majority vote either.
But the fact remains, America is again at war with racists—the real enemy in our country. We must stand up and push back against these white supremacists, especially their leader Donald Trump. These people must be removed from power. Otherwise, we are lost and the battle will be bloody.
Author update: This was written before yesterday's press conference, but that dumpster fire of a communications nightmare confirmed all that is referenced above. The fraud compared George Washington to Robert E. Lee, and Thomas Jefferson to Stonewall Jackson. Confederates are traitors to our values, not founders of our country. We know the enemy and he has unveiled himself for all to see.
While we’re working at “Getting rid of things that offend us” Can we get rid of that Quetzalcoatl statue in Chavez park? It is a symbol of oligarchy as the wealthy and powerful rulers and priests performed human sacrifice to Quetzalcoatl.
Zeig heil,Hair Furor ! Why do you think that Hillary Clinton called these Trump supporters “deplorables” ? Because that’s exactly who they are & exactly who he always has been. In fact deplorable is a charitable description for his ignorant,inbred,intolerant supporters. His father Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK rally in Queens in 1927 & they were both accused of housing discrimination for systematically excluding minorities from their buildings by the Feds in the 1970’s. Much like the Trump University fiasco they feigned their innocence & then settled & paid a colossal penalty without admitting guilt. His racist supporters knew who he was & he duped millions of voters too stupid to know any better into propelling him into power. Now that he’s outed himself publically we all know what we need to be do,the only question is how to do it & how soon can it be done ? I’d like to open a Tiki Torch concession stand in front of the White House & I’ll bet I’d sell thousands of them every week. He needs to be run out of Washington DC & go into hiding for his own safety. Trump is a pariah & it’s time for him to go,although wherever he goes he’ll never be able to escape the wrath of the vast majority of the American people !
But Margaret Sanger DID speak to a KKK rally in 1926.
“Margaret Sanger gives a detailed account of her well-received 1926 speech to the Ku Klux Klan in her autobiography. Sanger’s open admission to speaking at a KKK rally has not stopped leftists from trying to deny it happened. Thanks to scholars like Dr. Paul Kengor, a university professor, and Arina Grossu at the Washington Times, the Margaret Sanger KKK Planned Parenthood connection has received greater attention in recent years – despite Google’s attempt to rank their research low in Margaret Sanger KKK queries.”
And, of course, WE ALL KNOW that Hillary Rodham Clinton was given the Margaret Sanger Award in 2009.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Sanger_Awards
Connect the dots.
What nonsense. What your crying about is the curing of the illegal immigrant cancer he getting rid of, the Welfare cut off, food stamp cut off, Medicaid cut off, disability cut off and the strong possibility that you will have to pay back your college loans after getting your degree in Basket Weaving and of course living under the rule of law. The idiots on the left have the nerve to say that they can certify anyone as a none ! st Amendment Protectee. Once they can claim them as criminals they can pick up sticks and stones and attack them because they have determined that THEY are not fit to be Americans. Well the far right considers you to be sexual deviates, dopers and free loaders and that you have no rights. Without the rule of law the guys with more guns rocks and sticks can take over. REALLY, is that the way you want it, well you will lose big time because the majority of America is white and well armed. The 1 st Amendment protects everyone no matter how discusting their words are but you don’t believe that you think revolution will produce free bees for you. What you will get is Martial Law and if you perform revolution and disable this country you will have Chiese Soldiers living in your house and Russians on the East Coast.
Treason Mr. Robinson.
All those first slave owning President seem to be Democrats like yourself .Got any illegals working under the table for you Rich? Do you pay union wages for you plumber and vegetables or is it the cheapest you can get. Those illegals are today’s slaves. Do you bid for them with Sanctuary Cities, and States? Why yes you do Mr. Trator.
Trump is trying to end that cycle of modernday slavery, and it’s cheap democrats like you and you ancestry that keep that cheap slavery going. So what shall it be Mr. Treason , hanging or firing squad?
Get off the partisanship. Democrats in 1860 would have been Republican. Trump doesn’t pay his workers, his contractors, he defrauds students, has sex with underage teens and doesn’t care. . .he’s playing this nation for fools; which appears to be very easy for his minority base of racist, misogynist, morons who support him.
What a croc of utterly pure BS. Rich Robinson YOU and your communist knee-jerk party line adherents are the reason there is no dialogue, no harmony in this country. I’m so glad to be getting out of this communist state of CA and back to the REAL America where people have values and talk TO their neighbors, not DOWN at them.
One of the things the Nazis did was rob Jews of consideration of nationality. If a Jewish woman married a German, she was called out as claiming German status. Sort of like a guy sending out a mailer characterizing a woman using her husband’s Asian name as a phony. Sort of an example of hate speech
> One of the things the Nazis did was rob Jews of consideration of nationality.
Not quite sure what your point is.
Are you trying to say that it was a bad thing that Jews were considered Germans in Germany?
In the Soviet Union, Jews WERE considered a NATIONALITY. That’s what their identity papers said.
Would you identify Albert Einstein as a “German-American” or a “Jewish-American”?
Jewish “activists” complained when Einstein was listed among notable German Americans.
Rich has,a point about Rohm, no one so porcine looking or thinkibg as Rohm or Bannon should be allowed in government, influencing government, or writing about government as we see here.
someone is drinking too much left wingnut koolaid. Repeat a stupid tale 1000 times and it becomes the truth to the ignorant
The Fraud is a master at telling lie after lie. Koolaid? You people are uneducated morons–anyone who voted for this miscreant is unAmerican. . .because you knew what you were voting for. . .
On the other hand, Robinson does have a point. One South Bay council member actively attacked her opponent, a naturalized citizen, for being connected to Muslim Brotherhood. This was a lie, but she got away with it, due to her ties to incumbents. Imagine in Silicon Valley, with such diversity, racism can be accepted even by cultural event planners.
I suppose with all this political correctness, tiering down monuments to southern democrat war hero’s let’s take a look at some of the more prominent racist of our time. Start with the most popular Franklin Delano Roosevelt. This is the guy that threw the entire population of Japanese Americans into Concentration Camps approved by Congress and the Senate and up held by the almighty Supreme Court. To be fair they hauled off some Germans and Italian too. All run by democrats, tear down those monuments, rename the buildings, bridges, highways, and schools . Please no more FDR name of shame on things. Shame on all democrats that did that.
Let’s look at a few more democrat hero’s, Robert Byrd, Hillary’s faithful mentor and leader of the West Virginia KKK. Take him and his name down please he should surely should have offended everyone alive today. How about Jay William Fulbright, Al Gore Senior, George Wallace, all celebrated democrats, all racist. Hypocrisy should be the name of this racist party and communist now running. Don’t forget the supreme court members that upheld Dread Scott and Jim Crow.
Yup all democrats. Shame, and now you want to transplant that racist gilt to the people that opposite it.
Now next time the election rolls around Hillarys a little bit Jewish, her grandmother’s second husband was Jewish, and Pocahontas is 1/32 American Indian has wide cheek bones and cheated on her college entrance papers to misuse affirmative action, but hey it’s OK as long as they are democrats.
July 7, 2016, a New Black Panther Party (NBPP) supporter guns down five cops and our president at the time said: “Anyone involved in the senseless murders will be held fully accountable”.
Rich Robinson’s Op-Ed Title: “____________________________________________________”
Rich, please try to use some critical thinking before publishing another article. This is utter trash and published with the sole purpose of seeding hate. Rich Robinson you are promulgating hate, please stop.
So, Rich, I will note in your permanent record that you are “pro malice and anti charity”. Correct? And, can we go so far as to also say that you are anti Abraham Lincoln?
Rich,
Thanks for having the guts to tell the truth. So sad that we’re now a country run by some of the most “emotionally challenged egos ever to occupy the White House and represent us in Congress”!!! They have stirred up individual’s “masked bigotry and hatred” to dangerous levels. God help America but God Bless you for telling it like it is!
> So sad that we’re now a country run by some of the most “emotionally challenged egos ever to occupy the White House and represent us in Congress”!!!
The current occupants of the White House and Congress were decided by Constitutional process.
Do you and Rich have a better idea?
What is your “better idea”? Monarchy? Theocracy? Shamanism? Populist Dictatorship? Cult of Personality?
Lot of hate in the comments on both sides of this Op-Ed piece. Maybe that was the intent of the author. What a pity! The call to tear down 100 year old monuments by simple minded politicians is a new low for this country. Perhaps educating folks on U.S. history would be a better solution. Oh well…. Get onboard the media pushed band wagon of hate.