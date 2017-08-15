Key Organizer of Charlottesville’s Deadly White Supremacist Rally Has Ties to Silicon Valley

One of the main organizers of the white supremacist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville this past weekend has roots in the South Bay.
Nathan Damigo—founder of white nationalist group Identity Evropa—is a former Marine, convicted felon and former San Jose resident whose father once worked for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
KQED this week ran a profile on the 31-year-old extremist, who uses protests like the one in Charlottesville as a way to recruit new members for his group. Damigo made headlines earlier this year after punching a woman in the face at the April 15 “Battle of Berkeley,” where white supremacists clashed with anti-racists and anti-fascists.
Media reports, research by the Southern Poverty Law Center and myriad interviews on right-wing platforms paint a chilling portrait of a racist reactionary who’s galvanizing a national anti-diversity movement.
“This frenetic, violent, yet charismatic man with extreme racist views helped organize the Charlottesville rally,” according to KQED reporters John Supulvado and Bert Johnson. “And he’s helping to mobilize an entire generation of white supremacists.”
Damigo—who was born in Maine, grew up in San Jose and moved to Stanislaus County for college—did not respond to San Jose Inside’s request for comment. But in interviews with other publications, he says it was in the South Bay—home to one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the nation—that he began developing notions of his own racial superiority. Being around other cultures made him uneasy, he told KQED.
“You’d go over to a friend’s house, or something like that, and everybody’s speaking a different language,” Damigo told an interviewer, “and you’re just sitting there awkwardly. There’s no connection there.”
In a Q&A with white supremacist website Amerika, he said he felt that minorities he knew rejected his ideas of “national pride and identity.”
“[E]ven as a child I noticed double standards,” Damigo said in 2016. “I found my friends shaped their political ideologies based on what was best for their racial and ethnic communities. I attempted in vain to instill in them a civic national pride and identity, only to be met with rejection. They were not interested in what was best for America, but only that of themselves. While this was never explicitly vocalized, it was the hidden lesson I learn[ed].”
Damigo spent his teenage years at the private Liberty Baptist School. In 2004, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, which deployed him to Iraq for two combat tours.
The violence of the Iraq War further cemented Damigo’s views on race, he told KQED. It also inflicted psychological trauma. KQED cites court records indicating that Damigo began suffering from of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after he returned home. Symptoms ranged form paranoia to flashbacks, outbursts and drug and alcohol abuse.
When Damigo robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint in 2007, he and his family called it another symptom of trauma. The ordeal was chronicled in an HBO documentary called Wartorn, which explored the lingering effects of trauma on military veterans.
The troubled veteran spent the next four years in prison poring over the writings of white supremacists, including Ku Klux Klan ringleader David Duke. Damigo, who was taught creationism at his deeply religious high school, also became fascinated by discredited racist eugenics theories, which, according to past interviews, he took as “scientific” evidence of non-white inferiority.
Upon his release, the newly branded ethno-nationalist founded Identity Evropa, which built up a following on college campuses.
Activists on the left have been keeping tabs on Damigo long before he punched the 19-year-old counter-protester in Berkeley. In December 2016, a group called Northern California Anti-Racist Action (NoCARA) published a lengthy blog post that mapped out Damigo’s path toward radicalization.
NoCARA’s account suggests that Damigo’s extremism traces back to his hyper-conservative upbringing. Damigo’s stepfather, retired Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy Michael Damigo, graduated from the conservative Bob Jones University and instilled in his family “the core values of the idyllic white American family,” the blog post reads.
“While Nathan Damigo’s white supremacist activism is seen by many as the emergency of a new and aberrant phenomenon, Damigo’s ideology is very much within a continuation and evolution of his and his family’s relationship to the structural white supremacy that underpins every facet of American society,” NoCARA wrote.
The blog references an article describing how Damigo’s stepdad was involved in a deadly confrontation in the line of duty. In 2010, the same year his son went to prison for armed robbery, the elder Damigo fatally shot an illegal cannabis farmer. The District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified self-defense. Damigo’s adopted father retired from the county in 2015.
Damigo’s mother, Charilyn Damigo, spent years after her son’s armed robbery advocating for trauma-afflicted veterans and criticizing the government for failing him. She was interviewed extensively as part of the HBO doc Wartorn and wrote about her son’s incarceration on a blog, where she solicited donations to send him gifts, including art supplies and an Xbox 360. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, her tireless campaign to help her son convinced the Marine Corps to release him on an other-than-honorable—as opposed to dishonorable—discharge. That allowed him to maintain access to public benefits from the federal Veterans Administration.
While his mom did what she could to shield Damigo from the consequences of his violence, he was already well on his way toward radicalization.
After the Charlottesville riots, one of the neo-Nazi attendees stepped down from his job at Top Dog in Berkeley after activists outed him. Another was disavowed by his father.
Yet even after all the publicity about the ex-felon’s foray into neo-Nazi identity politics, neither Damigo’s mom nor stepdad have publicly denounced their son’s activism. San Jose Inside reached out to Damigo’s parents, but has yet to hear back from them.
Damigo’s biological father, a University of Maine adjunct history professor named Peter Lodge, on the other hand, has condemned his estranged son’s words and actions. In an interview published Monday in his hometown newspaper, the Lewiston-Auburn Sun Journal, Lodge stressed that he “had little to do with Nathan's upbringing—he grew up in California, I lived in Maine.”
Damigo’s older brother, SoCal-based musician Josh Damigo, also distanced himself. In May, he wrote on his website about changing surnames.
“I’m the polar opposite of my brother,” he told San Jose Inside via email on Tuesday, “as I think you can see from my blog.”
He said he’s not sure how much his parents know about Damigo’s alt-right advocacy. But he suspects that Damigo tells them a sanitized version of his activism.
On the day of the clashes between self-described “Unite the Right“ marchers and the people protesting them, Josh Damigo lamented about the violence.
“I’m so disappointed in people,” he wrote along with a link to a Vice News story about the rally. “It’s a heartbreak that just keeps happening.”
Regarding Damigo, the NoCARA blog post concluded: “Ultimately, it’s clear that Nathan Damigo, as a felon would not be able to lead his organization were it not for the emotional and financial support provided by his family. While the media continues its seemingly compulsive need to give Nathan a platform and to create hype around his activism as something novel, as this writing has detailed, his white supremacist ideology is directly informed by that of his family, protestant religious values, social environment, and institutions he’s been involved with such as the military and law enforcement.”
The violence at the Charlottesville rally, which left 32-year-old progressive activist Heather Heyer dead after a professed neo-Nazi plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, prompted a number of local vigils, including gatherings last weekend in San Jose and Mountain View. The South Bay events were among hundreds nationwide to denounce racism, which in Charlottesville was fueled by white supremacists protesting the removal of statues that celebrate figures of the pro-slavery Confederate states.
The Bay Area could be the next target for the so-called alt-right, with three major protests planned for San Francisco, Berkeley and Mountain View in the coming weeks. The one in Mountain View this coming Saturday comes in response to Google firing James Damore, who penned a controversial screed arguing against women’s biological fitness for some of the jobs men do. At least two counter protests are planned this weekend at the same location, Charleston Road in Mountain View.
In response to the events in Charlottesville and the nationwide uprising of hate groups and anti-diversity rhetoric, San Jose-based Islamic Networks Group (ING) has launched an initiative called Know Your Neighbor. The campaign, which is backed by a coalition of religious groups and grassroots activists, aims to promote pluralism.
“The name of the coalition is itself is a call to action,” ING spokesman Tim Brauhn wrote in an email Monday. “We must, simply, know our neighbors. When we refuse to reach out across lines of difference and isolate ourselves in our respective silos of race, class, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, we give our own tacit acceptance to the viewpoints that let tragedies like the rally in Charlottesville unfold. We must remember core American principles of cooperation despite division, of commitment to the greater good, and of concern for the other.”
Any report based in input from the “Southern Poverty Law Center” automatically goes into the fake news bucket.
There are some interesting things left out of Jennifer’s “Charlottesville” narrative:
1, Jason Kessler
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-14/report-%E2%80%98unite-right%E2%80%99-organizer-jason-kessler-was-occupy-movement-obama-supporter-8-m
‘Unite the Right’ organizer Jason Kessler was reportedly an Obama supporter involved in the Occupy movement as recently as November 2016, before establishing his white supremacist group “Unity & Security for America” in January, 2017.
It was a “false flag” operation.
2, Michael Signer, Mayor of Charlottesville
Signer went to Princeton, attended law school at the University of Virginia and got a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California at Berkeley, according to his personal website.
“Long involvement in Democratic politics”.
3. James Alex Fields, Jr.
“Samantha Bloom, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, repeatedly called police about her son, James Alex Fields Jr., in 2010 and 2011, telling officers he was on medication to control his temper, transcripts from 911 calls show.
. . .
Fields also confided that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was younger and had been prescribed an anti-psychotic medication, according to the teacher, Derek Weimer.”
Listen to the ritalin talking.
The story here, Jennifer, is not Trump racism. It is what the nihilist left and the progressive establishment have done to young white males in America.
White males are being pushed out of liberal arts colleges by radical feminists, and denied equal protection of the law by nasty, vicious, PRIVILEGED liberal academics like Stanford Law professor, Michele Dauber.
White males are portrayed as vicious animals, and after they are drugged up and denied a meaningful role in American society by people like Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, Michael Signer, Michele Dauber, Morris Dees, George Soros, etc. etc. , pretty soon young white males start acting like animals.
Geesh you are really willing to go all out to defend this white nationalists scum?
White right-wing racists right here in the South Bay,you betcha ! Yes my friends,while they are in fact a small minority (ironically) these inept,bigoted,trailer trash,reprehensible propaganda spewing imbeciles walk amongst us everyday. These people need to be identified & subjected to the same derision,disrespect & demonization that they demonstrate toward those whose race,religion,ethnicity,political beliefs or sexual orientation differs from their own. It should be clear to everyone by now that the Bubble is nothing more than an angry,spiteful & delusional hater of the majority of his neighbors,who needs to be repudiated at every opportunity. Just another typical Trump voter !
Mr. Waxman,
You’ve made a impassioned case against your enemies. Do you recommend we identify them with yellow stars?
Jennifer:
Am I banned yet?
Who cares? Long winded article.
This is NEWS!!
But why is it news? It’s news because it’s so rare. If it was a story about an Islamist involved with a killing it wouldn’t be unusual, since it isn’t a “Man Bites Dog” story. Happens all the time, in fact, so it’s not really news.
Likewise, this sentence (from the article): Being around people from other cultures made him uneasy, he told KQED.
Comments like that are routine in this country—among folks from non-white cultures. But we don’t read ‘Dog Bites Man’ news accounts when Un-White folks say they don’t want to be around Caucasians, because comments like that are fairly common.
By and large, conservatives are law abiding. It’s expected. And by the same Umm-m …token, “minorities” often aren’t law abiding. That’s also expected.
Keep that in mind when reading these stories. FINALLY! they’ve found a right winger who’s also a scofflaw. So of course it’s ‘news’!
Oh, and I forgot to mention Robert Creamer.
http://chicago.suntimes.com/news/dem-consultant-robert-creamer-explains-role-in-trump-rally-flap/
This Charlottesville episode smells like a premeditated sting by the nihilist left against the Trump administration.
Why did the “Unite the Right” group pick Charlottesville, Virginia for its rally?
A. Fifth columnist, false flag “Unite the Right” leader Jason Kessler picked the location.
B. Berkeley political science PhD., Micheael Signer, mayor of Charlottesville, was in place to control the police and stage manage the “anti-racism” pageant.
C. Southern Poverty Law Center huckster-in-chief Morris Dees could publicize the event and energize his fund raising base, generating millions of donations.
D. Virginia Governor and Democrat Presidential Candidate-in-waiting Terry McAuliffe could hype identity politics and gain tons of valuable publicity among Democrat activists and establish his credentials as a “fighter against racism”.
Too perfect.
I agree, this is a false flag operation. About 99.98% of conservatives would reject this guy as their spokesracist. So of course he’s portrayed as being that (and check out the pic of you-know-who in the background).
Jennifer:
I have to confess that I really don’t know many “white supremacists” or “white nationalists”. At least, I don’t know anyone who self describes as “right wing”, “white nationalist”, or “white supremacist”.
Since you write about it authoritatively, I suspect that you know many more “white supremacists” or “white nationalists” than I do.
My impression is that the terms “right wing”, “white nationalist”, and “white supremacist” are constructs of the Left to stigmatize and diminish people that they hate. In other words, they are “shibboleths”: terms that identify the perspective of the person using the term rather than saying anything about the object of the term.
Could you provide some actual examples of people, preferably local people, self identifying in their own words as “right wing”, or “white nationalist”, or “white supremacist”?
No trickery, please. It would be UNFAIR to quote a person who is merely quoting that someone else called them a “white supremacist”. Primary, authentic, declarative quotes only.
The event in Charlottesville was called UNITE THE RIGHT.
Perfect response!!
Oh yay Jennifer! Yay!!!
A perfect response!! Yay!!!
Yeah, It’s a perfect response all right Ted.
It perfectly reinforces Bubbles point.
Jennifer:
You missed the point.
The organizer was a false flag troll. Apparently, (there are precious few verifiable facts in this whole soap opera), the “organizer” pinned the tail on the donkey, and the “poor, uneducated, and easy to command”, vaccine and ritalin damaged, maleducated , underemployed, white male bitter clingers took it as their opportunity to earn the respect that the progressives bestow on “activists” organizing for “change”.
This was NOT an organic “right wing” event because people on “the right” don’t self describe as “right”.
This was the progressive left’s cartoon vision of how those awful “others” who are NOT progressives behave in the left’s morality plays.
Again, Jennifer. Name some names of LOCAL activists who SELF-IDENTIFY as “right wing”, “white supremacists”, or “white nationalists”. If there are any, they are so few and so marginalized that no one has ever seen of them or heard of them.
Leftists are proud to be called leftists and progressives. Calling someone a “white supremacist” or a “white nationalist” is going to get you a libel suit.
“UNITE THE RIGHT” is not an initiative of “the right”, whoever they are. It’s left-wing propaganda theatre.
It’s shocking to behold the groupthink mentality that takes hold of the media. We all have our own spin that we put on news events- the event itself is often seen as less important than the underlying conditions which brought it on. But it amazes me how universally and obediently the various branches of the media have decided to make this Charlottesville event all about the supposedly ominous threat that white supremacist groups pose to our country. To me it’s this subjugation of one’s own individual rationality to the values of political correctness that pose a greater threat.
I feel like I just read a Soviet dossier on a closely-surveilled dissident, one cobbled together by zealous state operatives without any concern for the credibility of sources or the ruination of innocents. Book three seats on the train to the gulag, we need room for parents.
For starters, the headline implies the rally was made deadly by the white supremacists when the evidence is exactly the opposite. Had an oppositional group, armed and intent on turning the rally into a violent riot, not shown up — or had the police kept them separate, there is no evidence there would’ve been any trouble.
Citing a KQED profile of Damigo, the Charlottesville rally was intended as another recruitment event; in other words, a perfectly lawful exercise of free speech.
The Southern Poverty Law Center might be considered a hate group (it finds hate only on the right) were it not for its real passion: fund-raising through fear-mongering and hyperbole. Its founder, Morris Dees, has left a trail of personal scandal while personally pocketing millions of donated dollars.
Damigo is quoted that when growing up in San Jose his friends who were minorities rejected his ideas of “national pride and identity.” For him to be pitching national pride and identity to non-whites contradicts the assertion that he was raised to be a white supremacist (as does the fact that his brother doesn’t share his views). Yet this evidence had no effect on the gross misrepresentation of his childhood upbringing and education (and the vilification of his parents).
Apparently, when it comes to the furtherance of their agenda, progressives will happily discount PTSD as a factor in the bizarre criminal act of a 21 year-old combat veteran in favor of indicting his parents for being white, Christian, connected with law enforcement, and supportive of him.
If there is anyone whose credibility deserves discounting it is a father who has had little to do with the upbringing of his sons, especially one with the chutzpah to exploit his son’s notoriety so he could boast about having spent his life trying to promote racial harmony — in that cauldron of racial instability, Maine.
The stated goal of the Northern California Anti-Racist Action is “Building Community Self-Defense Against White Supremacy and Fascism.” They claim to be anti-racist while targeting only one race. We seem to have raised a generation of cartoon characters.
I think I’m finally beginning to understand progressives. It’s not about standing for decency in pursuit of civility but creating demons in pursuit of power.
This is an awful story, but I’m struck with the difference in coverage between this incident and the murders of 5 police officers during the BLM protest in Dallas. In this incident, the hatred held by the event organizers is seen as the cause of the death of an innocent person. But, of course, BLM was blameless for the deaths of 5 innocent officers. Hate is hate, except in the eyes of hypocrites.
Really is a scary time in our country when people are calling for thought police and banning people from taking part of the one very unique thing about American rights, and that’s the right to say whatever stupid thing comes out of your mouth in public.
Playing right into this is “Nobody has any reasonable expectation of privacy while in public” I actually enjoy the racist shaming I’ve seen the last few weeks. To me, it’s as fair ball as a Nazi’s right to blather stupidity.
Again though, people are forgetting these rights exist. It’s a shame to see the country willing to give up freedom of speech to “silence Nazi’s”
Jennifer, as a journalist you should have a keen understanding on why this right exists. Without it, your articles would be subjected to approval by whatever government thought police exists, something that would have a detrimental effect on journalism as a whole.
Folks should really catch up on their history, read why the ACLU has defended Nazi’s, white supremacists, etc’s right to free speech.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/8/12/16138326/aclu-charlottesville-protests-racism
False equivalency. also JW’s writings are not about preaching ethnic supremacy at the destruction/denigration of other groups. don’t be complicit, right to free speech only works with accountability.
Great article Jen! much better than the article The Merc published.
Interesting that Nathan Damigo was charged with a ‘failure to disperse’ police order. This is the same charge used against civil rights demonstrators 50 years ago. And like theirs, will almost certainly be dismissed if contested.
Also curious: no postscript to the highly publicized punching of a female during the Berkeley protest. I’d expect Damigo would be facing multiple charges – unless his claim of self-defense was accurate.
More troubling than the demonstration is censorship. A fast food employee was fired for participating and Go Daddy ejected the Evropa website after an Orwellian interpretation of free speech.
> Key Organizer of Charlottesville’s Deadly White Supremacist Rally Has Ties to Silicon Valley
Just curious, Jennifer.
Do you as the author also write the headline? Or is that applied by other hands? If so, whose hands?
I’m really interested in nailing down just who characterized this event as a “White Supremacist Rally”.
I want to see a quote like: “Self-described white supremacist leader, Billy Bob Clinton of rural Arkansas, issued a call today for all white supremacists to join him in a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. ‘I want every white supremacist to put on their white supremacist pants and go to our white supremacist rally where we will cheer about how supreme white people are’, said Clinton.”
Looks like 150 years is the agreed upon amount of time that must pass before it’s acceptable to trash the memory and honor of valiant soldiers who died fighting for a cause they believed in. It’s safe after a century and a half. There’s no one left alive who knew them directly, who can advocate for them. No brothers or sisters. No grieving mom and dad to confront. No children. No treasured friends who can stick up for the memory of the fallen ones. The coast is clear. Trash away, progressives.
150 years is what’s required. I wonder. In the year 2120 will there be a progressive plan to tear down the Vietnam War Memorial which they have decided was an unjust war, the participants of which should be forgotten in disgrace? And if so, will there be a group of “extremists” protesting that plan?
I sure hope so.
God bless them no matter what group they belong to.