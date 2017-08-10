San Jose Reverses 45 Citations for Fireworks Based on Snitching

A pilot program to report illegal fireworks in San Jose has blown up in the city’s face. As a result, fire starters—real and imagined—will receive a pardon.

On Thursday, City manager Norberto Dueñas announced that the online pilot program unfairly issued citations to some of the 45 people who were ratted out by neighbors reportedly setting off illegal fireworks. A major complaint stemmed from the fact that the appeal process required fines to first be paid. Citations will now be converted to warnings and those who already paid fines will be reimbursed.

“The city values fairness in the enforcement of our municipal code,” Dueñas said. “As it appeared that the criteria for fireworks use citations had not been evenly applied to all 45 citations, the fairest action was to replace the citations and associated fines with a warning letter.”

Residents filed 1,075 online complaints about illegal fireworks between late May and July 12, resulting in 45 citations. These fines were apparently based off of video or photographic evidence, multiple reporting parties directing a finger at the same property and follow-up phone calls. And yet, the process was found to be incomplete and unjust.

“Our message remains that the illegal use of fireworks is a serious safety concern, and we most certainly plan to continue enforcing against the illegal use of fireworks in our community,” Dueñas said.

In an extended interview Thursday morning with Mayor Sam Liccardo—which will be released in full next week—the city’s top elected official defended the online reporting system.

“Look, in this country it only takes the statement of a witness to convict someone for homicide. It doesn't take a video. It doesn't take a photo. Nonetheless, we collect videos and photos and lots of other evidence through the online reporting or the other ways somebody wants to report,” Liccardo said. “Clearly, the city manager recognized there were problems in how the program was implemented. But yes, we’re still going to issue citations for folks who are lighting off fireworks in neighborhoods. We’ve seen the impacts.”

San Jose has tried to reduce the lighting of illegal fireworks by bringing back the annual free show—sponsored by San Jose Rotary—at Discovery Meadow. But for anyone who was downtown this past 4th of July, the crackle and pop continued several hours after the last city-sponsored flare was extinguished. And then there were those midnight mortars that continued on in the days to follow.

More information on the pilot program and its failings will come out Aug. 17 at a meeting for the Public Safety, Finance and Strategic Services Committee.

Below is the full press release:

