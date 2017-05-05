San Jose Police Officers Open Fire in 4th Shooting of this Year

San Jose police shot two men in as many days this week, wounding one and killing the other.

Tuesday’s shooting critically injured a man during a family fight in the east foothills. Wednesday’s scene ended in a tense standoff with the suspect of a double homicide in a Willow Glen cul-de-sac.

The incidents marked the third and fourth officer-involved shootings for the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) this year. On April 21, police shot a 28-year-old man, who allegedly brandished a knife before turning it on himself. On March 17, cops shot a caulk gun-wielding naked man after a miles-long car chase that left a wake of damaged vehicles.

Only the most recent shooting was deadly.

At about 9pm Wednesday, police responded to reports of gunfire on Laura Ville Lane. They arrived at the scene of an execution.

A 24-year-old man, identified in news reports as Mira Tatlic, had fatally shot the parents of his ex-girlfriend and held her 13-year-old brother hostage. Officers surrounded the house as negotiators persuaded the gunman to release the boy.

The negotiations continued until the suspect reportedly aimed his weapon at officers, prompting a 17-year department veteran to return fire. Tatlic was pronounced dead on the scene, and no officers were hurt.

The cop who fired the fatal round was placed on routine paid leave. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a joint investigation into the killings along with SJPD’s homicide unit. Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to call detectives at 408.277.5283.

Nearly 400 people have died at the hands of American law enforcement to date in 2017, according to news-mining database Killed by Police. The same website identified 1,153 fatalities for all of 2016.

The number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2017 stands at 43, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. In all of 2016, 144 officers died on the job, including three in California.

Jennifer Wadsworth is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.