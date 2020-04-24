Everyday “heroes” during coronavirus pandemic take center stage

Anjan Nadimpalli has been volunteering at Second Harvest of Silicon Valley since 2014. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the San Jose resident wasn't about to stop going into the Second Harvest warehouse facility to sort, pack and distribute food.

"Because we're maintaining social distance and everything that is going around Covid-19, we have fewer volunteers in the warehouse," Nadimpalli said. "The loss of volunteers helps motivate me to keep coming back."

Nadimpalli, who is an IT engineer at Cisco, volunteers anywhere from four to seven hours a week, and said volunteering is critical now more than ever.

"Hunger is one of the more critical issues in the Bay Area; it was even before the whole Covid-19 issue started," he said. "Now with the number of layoffs and furloughs around the country, the number of people that depend on the food bank goes up."

Nadimpalli exemplifies the selfless acts of kindness and generosity that has become a positive amid the outbreak. From doctors and nurses to firefighters and police officers. From grocery store workers to delivery carriers to makers who churn out face shields from their 3D machines at home. From restaurants providing food to survivors and first responders to volunteers who pack food for distribution, sorting items while maintaining social distance.

The everyday heroes who are either working behind the scenes or on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus are everywhere, making sure things keep running and bringing some semblance of normalcy in a world that has been turned upside down.

Joanne Richards is an OB-GYN hospitalist for obstetrix in the perinatal division at Good Samaritan Hospital. Richards works labor and delivery and as a first responder in the emergency room.

Health-care workers are at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus as they are in close contact with patients throughout the day. Richards said about 25 percent of pregnant patients who later become Covid-19 positive are asymptomatic at the time they are present to labor and delivery.

Health-care workers are on the front lines battling various problems everyday, but the coronavirus has proven to be an entirely different beast in itself.

"It's stressful for all of us because you're fighting something that is unseen," Richards said. "We normally take care of sick people, but that's not the problem. The problem is something we can't see."

For an OB-GYN like Richards, there is no such thing as a six-foot distance guideline in her line of work.

"We have to breach that barrier because we're holding people's legs, taking care of them and having to touch patients," she said.

Most health-care workers are not looking to be put on a pedestal; rather, they show up and do their job to the best of their ability, helping to save lives in the process.

"This is something we made a commitment to a long time ago," Richards said. "We do appreciate all the support from everyone else."

Richards was referring to people like Matt Ebisu, a Sunnyvale resident who started a GoFundMe account so he could make 3D printed protective face shields and then donate them to health-care workers.

Ebisu and Richards got connected after Richards sent out a plea on a Facebook group called the Bay Area Medical Faceshield Emergency Production.

"I joined the group and then told them we are in dire need of face shields," she said. "Matt responded as did Eric Hess of Maker Nexus. … At the time, we were critically short on N95 masks and were using primarily homemade masks. So the face shields were crucial for us."

Ebisu gained inspiration after reading stories about people who built face shields that went to health-care workers. Ebisu, who is a robotics engineer at Savioke in Sunnyvale, knew he could make a positive difference as well. After all, he had four 3D printers at home that were primed for production.

"I thought, 'Let's see how I can contribute,'" he said. "I just put up the GoFundMe online April 14 and was thinking that even if it could raise $50, I can put that money to good use."

As of April 20, the account has raised $900 and had surpassed the original goal amount. Ebisu has donated personal protective equipment [PPEs] to Good Samaritan, O'Connor, Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara and Stanford Medical Center. Ebisu's reason for making face shields is simple: he wants the frontline health-care workers get the protective equipment they need to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"And I'm still prototyping new designs as they come out," he said. "So even if I have a working design, I could get feedback from nurses or practitioners who say 'Hey, we can really use this instead.' Then I take their feedback to meet their specifications."

Ebisu has found tremendous fulfillment in being able to make a tangible difference during the pandemic.

"If you would have asked me four months ago what I would be doing now, making face shields for hospitals is not something I would've thought of," Ebisu said. "I would've responded that I would be making robot parts. But face shields are what people need right now."

A group of Bellarmine College Preparatory sophomores have decided to put their time and talents together to make a positive impact, too. Aditya Indla, Veer Juneja, Saket Bhudia, John Xu and Michael Lutz organized and promoted a GoFundMe account that as of April 20 had raised $8,840.

All of those funds have gone directly to Maker Nexus, a 3D printing company in Sunnyvale that has hundreds of volunteer makers who build face shields from their own homes.

The Bellarmine students, working in conjunction with youth activist organization Empowering Youth Action, Aneesh Sharma, Bellarmine's Maker Lab and Maker Nexus, have leveraged social media platforms like Instagram and gathered people from different sectors to coalesce on an initiative to help health-care workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

"Social media by far is the biggest part in this campaign to get money for the GoFundMe," said Juneja, who is the president and founder of Empowering Youth Action, which was established on March 12. "We were born with a phone in our hands."

Shortly after Indla started the GoFundMe account, he knew the Empowering Youth Action leaders could organize and promote a solid fundraising campaign to get health-care workers the equipment they need to protect themselves and their patients.

"One of the biggest reasons I decided to start the GoFundMe and why we started Empowering Youth Action was to help all the people who are struggling during this pandemic or working to fight the virus," Indla said. "A lot of people share the sentiment, and that's why both have been successful [in helping to raise thousands of dollars in a short period of time]."

Six weeks ago, the Bellarmine sophomores were prepping for state- and national-level high school speech and debate tournaments. Then the pandemic hit, and schools throughout the nation started to close their campuses. Even though the Bellarmine students are in the thick of virtual learning and will still receive letter grades, the pandemic for all intents and purposes brought an abrupt end to their school year.

"It was definitely sad to see everything stop—you don't get to see friends, sports, extracurricular activities—but with all the extra free time we had, we had had a chance to actually make a difference," Juneja said. "We could do something good. We saw an opportunity that even though this is a catastrophic situation, we can try to make people's lives better."

Indla said by partnering with Bellarmine's Maker Lab and science faculty member David Dutton, they were able to reach out to the student body a lot more effectively while creating "another whole network so more people could learn about this fundraiser."

People have stepped up to help ease the covid-19 crisis in ways big and small, putting other people's needs ahead of their own. Shaunn Cartwright is a prime example, giving a voice to the unhoused during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cartwright is an advocate for the unhoused community and the co-organizer of the Unhoused Response Group (URG), which has passed out over 1,000 Covid-19 kits locally. Just as important, Cartwright and URG talk regularly with the city and county to highlight the issues that are plaguing the unhoused during this crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...