WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara County Extends Shelter-in-Place Order

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issues a new stay-at-home order that extends through at least May 3 to curb COVID-19.

The new mandate—available online here—includes clarifying language about what businesses are considered essential and therefore allowed to remain open. It also includes new directives, including the following:

Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.

Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools, and rock walls is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment must be limited to people in the same household

Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before April 3

Most construction—residential and commercial—is prohibited

Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending

Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, Realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable essential activities

Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to their essential component only

“What we need now, for the health of all our communities, is for people to stay home,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said in a press release ahead of the broadcast. “Even though it has been difficult, the Bay Area has really stepped up to the challenge so far, and we need to reaffirm our commitment. We need more time to flatten the curve, to prepare our hospitals for a surge, and to do everything we can to minimize the harm that the virus causes to our communities.”