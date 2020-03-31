WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara County Extends Shelter-in-Place Order

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody issues a new stay-at-home order that extends through at least May 3 to curb COVID-19. Watch the live broadcast below.
The new mandate—available online here—includes clarifying language about what businesses are considered essential and therefore allowed to remain open. It also includes new directives, including the following:
- Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.
- Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools, and rock walls is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.
- Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment must be limited to people in the same household
- Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before April 3
- Most construction—residential and commercial—is prohibited
- Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending
- Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, Realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable essential activities
- Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to their essential component only
“What we need now, for the health of all our communities, is for people to stay home,” Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said in a press release ahead of the broadcast. “Even though it has been difficult, the Bay Area has really stepped up to the challenge so far, and we need to reaffirm our commitment. We need more time to flatten the curve, to prepare our hospitals for a surge, and to do everything we can to minimize the harm that the virus causes to our communities.”
I think that there should be even more stringent quarantined schmoozer Santa Clara politicians. Like no computers or telephones to conduct their sleazy me first, my family first, and my friends first larcenies. Have you seen the pot holed roads lately. This travesty is just one more artifact of the unpreparedness and lack of attention to the needs of constituents of our county to the crisis. There will be a reckoning.
Congratulations Sara Cody. In my opinion, YOU have destroyed the economy of this area and the country. I hope it was worth it to you and your inner circle (per the Mercury News, Greta Hansen, Jeffrey Smith, James Williams) to unleash so much disaster on the world. I hope the piece in the Mercury News was worth it.
You led the USA in the most stringent lockdown, yet you did not have (did not collect) the data to see whether it was needed before you issued it. Just because you discover some illnesses that doesn’t mean you shut down an entire economy. You did not even determine how big of a problem this is. ALL human activity has a cost. Yet, until SJ Inside asked you the question, you DIDN’T EVEN BOTHER TO FIND OUT THE ILLNESSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF THOSE BEING TESTED, OR THOSE BEING TESTED POSITIVE. And you call yourself a public health expert? Jennifer Wadsworth is better qualified: You issued a follow-up order because Wadsworth asked some basic questions. YOU HAVE STILL TO PROVIDE DATA ON HOSPITAL USAGE RATES, ILLNESS RATES, ETC. AS A PERCENT OF THE COVID POPULATION.
Your order puts you and your circle of idiots in charge of determining what is essential and, therefore, allowed. HOW DARE YOU DECIDE WHAT IS OKAY FOR US TO DO? At most, the right measure would have been to demand social distancing, not to actually control and police the permissible activities. People can’t go to state beaches and parks, or churches—even if they practice social distancing? WHY NOT? Because YOU determine certain activities are essential and certain activities are not? That’s straight out of an autocrat’s playbook. Overreach.
You never considered the cost of your extreme measures: Just because you sobbed while announcing your initial order doesn’t mean you understood the gravity of the nuclear bomb you exploded on the economy: No regulation occurs in a vacuum, every rule has a cost and a benefit. Did you weigh the costs of shutting everything down? How could you? The decision was made in a rush, soon after the “first positive” was discovered. No time for considered action when all you’ve got around you are people lapping it up and saying “yes, yes.” Never mind the scores of people who will be left without jobs, angry, looking for those to blame. (Is this acting any better than Trump?)
You and your cohorts are a disaster who have created a disaster.
Agreed entirely
Things aren’t adding up.
Gross incompetence by out officials? -or- Malicious intent?
So far I am undecided, but next come Martial Law either way.
The politicos are in a bidding war to see who can project more fake concern about our “public health crisis”.
First, Trump said we could go back to business by Easter.
MEANIE! INSENSITIVE CLOD!
Gavin Newsom outbid him by setting a target of May 1.
Trump admitted to the political damage and conceded an April 30 recovery date.
Now the politicians are challenging each other to push out the recovery date a week or two at a time.
Eventually, the goal is to turn the economy into a workless, businessless permanent “shelter in place” and the federal budget into a never-ending parade of multi-trillion “recovery packages”.
“House arrest” is here to stay.