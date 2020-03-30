Coronavirus Live Blog, March 30, 2020: Shelter-in-Place Will Last Longer Than First Expected

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. And click here to catch up on the rest of our coronavirus coverage.

4:08pm: What’s the delay?

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County skyrocketed on Monday afternoon. Public health officials reported 202 new cases and three more deaths due to complications from the illness that is caused by the coronavirus. That brings the local case tally up to 848 and the death toll up to 28.

However, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said the sudden surge in cases is due to a “reporting delay” and doesn’t necessarily represent a “significant single day increase.”

Over the weekend, health officials also reported the death of an individual between 21 and 30-years-old. Despite previously reporting whether the deceased had underlying health conditions, a spokesperson for the department told San Jose Inside that the information was no longer available on a case by case basis.

“We are able to provide aggregate data about deaths, but cannot provide detailed information about each person whose death we report,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

The health department has also yet to update its new novel coronavirus dashboard with information about hospitalization rates. That data was available to the public until late last week.

2:47pm: This is gonna last a while.

April 7 was always a far-fetched deadline. A few weeks ago, six Bay Area counties and one city announced an unprecedented shelter-in-place order that would have residents holed up in their homes through the second weekend of April.

Non-essential businesses shuttered and gridlocked roads became deserted overnight. But the new eerie calm that has been cast over the Bay Area will last a bit longer.

Bay Area health officials confirmed today that the stay-at-home mandate will be extended through at least May 1. Details about the new edict are still being firmed up and are expected to be announced sometime in the next few days.

Even then, Californians still don’t know when life will return to “normal.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s isolation order has no end date and the state’s top elected official has even told parents to be prepared that schools may not re-open until the fall.

