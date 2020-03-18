Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Testing Ramps Up on Day Two of Regional Lockdown

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order. And click here to catch up on the rest of our coronavirus coverage.

11:03am: Yet another fatality.

A 60-something-year-old man hospitalized on March 5 just became the latest local to succumb to COVID-19. In an announcement just now, Santa Clara County public health officials said he died on Tuesday, bringing the total local death toll to six.

10:46am: He may never know what hit him.

The fever came first, then the aches.

Frank Ponciano—a 27-year-old ex-San Jose policy aide and community organizer—says it was March 8 when he got a bug of some kind. Over the next few days, his temperature rose, giving him chills. His head throbbed with a steady ache and it felt like mucous congested his lungs. Every cough stung his painfully sore throat.

By then, the global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 3,500. Major events were getting canceled. After days of rest, drinking lots of water and avoiding a trip to the doctor for lack of insurance, it occurred to him that he should probably get tested.

Maybe what plagued him was the same wildly contagious respiratory disease that the whole world was talking about.

On March 12, he decided to call the Santa Clara County Public Health Department. Ponciano says it wasn’t really clear which phone number to use, so he reached out through the main administrative line.

When he finally reached an operator, she told him to try Valley Medical Center (VMC) instead. The VMC receptionist who picked up his call told Ponciano there were no tests available, but that he could come in for an assessment as long as he signed forms agreeing to pay all the charges incurred. With news reports circulating at the time putting the cost of testing at anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 or more, he says he had little choice but to decline the offer. And so, the receptionist wished him well.

“That was the end of that,” Ponciano recounts.

As someone who’s otherwise healthy, athletic and pretty well adapted to various flu strains his schoolteacher wife brings home, he felt lucky that his body withstood whatever it was that sickened him. But he felt uneasy about being a potential carrier for a virus that’s fatal to potentially 3 percent or more of the people who get it.

And as a longtime advocate of the homeless, Ponciano says he couldn’t help but imagine how devastating the illness would be among the unsheltered population scattered along local waterways, in roadside tents and city sidewalks.

“The people I know who have been recently housed or still live out on the streets, they don’t have as many lines of defense, left alone decent medical care,” he says. “I know so many folks out there who smoke, too, which makes them extremely susceptible to this.”

Already, the virus has claimed the life of one local homeless man, Ponciano notes. Imagine, he says, if an outbreak swept through one of San Jose’s clustered encampments.

“If there is a homeless-specific spread,” he says, “we might be in for a death rate that leaves everyone else’s in the dust.”

Five days ago, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield promised that all Americans, insured or not, can now get free coronavirus testing. But there’s another hurdle: a dearth of tests.

As we reported earlier today, Santa Clara County has been ramping up testing with drive-through clinics. But those are by appointment-only and still require a doctor’s referral. The challenge now is getting Americans accustomed to avoiding hospitals because of the cost to get help now that our collective public health depends on it.

—Jennifer Wadsworth

9:30am: They’ve got a plan for that.

The Santa Clara County Office of Education put together a handy meal distribution plan, which includes information for every school providing free food during this potentially months-long shutdown. Click here to download the document.

8:56am: It’s gonna be a long, hard summer.

Brace yourselves, parents. It looks like school’s out ’til fall.

Gov. Gavin Newsom relayed the news in a presser Tuesday, saying it’s unlikely the 6.2 million students in California’s K-12 system will go back to class before mid-year recess.

“Don’t anticipate schools are going to open up in a week,” he said. “It’s unlikely that many of these schools—few if any—will open before the summer break. Boy, I hope I’m wrong, but I believe that to be the case.”

“This is a very sobering thing to say,” he added.“I don’t want to mislead you.”

Because of the impact the decision will have on low-income families, the governor said he hesitates to issue a state mandate enforcing the closures, which currently extend to 99 percent of California schools. But Newsom said he has reached out to the U.S. Department of Education to hold off on standardized testing.

The governor went off script to talk about how the coronavirus crisis has touched his own family—his wife and their four young children.

The night before, he said, one of his daughters couldn’t sleep because of the anxiety about skipping school and missing friends. She threw her stuffed bunny and pillows on the floor, Newsom said, and he spent the better part of an hour trying to comfort her.

“And I told her, ‘honey, I don’t think the schools are going to open again,’” he recounted to the roomful of reporters. “And if I can tell my daughter that, and not your daughter ... then I’m not being honest and true to people, to the state of California.”

Of course this comes as a huge blow to working families that now have to make childcare arrangements and juggle day jobs with homeschooling. At least students who rely on school meals can still count on it thanks to free breakfast and lunch pickups organized by local districts and the Santa Clara County Office of Education.

The governor acknowledged the difficulties ahead, but exhorted the public to do its part through social distancing and slowing COVID-19 through collective effort.

“We are not victims of fate,” Newsom said. “We’re victims only of bad decisions. W make better decisions, we can create conditions that are much more advantageous.”

Now that everyone’s a homeschooler, how do you plan to structure your day? I’d love to hear more about how this changes things for your family. Feel free to reach out to me directly at [email protected] or in the comments below.

—Jennifer Wadsworth