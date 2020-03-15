Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls for Shutdown of Bars, Nightclubs to Slow Coronavirus Outbreak

After photos of Saturday night crowds ignoring social-distancing directives went viral online, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged the closure of all bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries—effective immediately.

“We believe that this is a non-essential function in our state and we believe that it’s appropriate under the circumstance to move in that direction,” he told reporters today at a press conference about the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom said that while he has the right to enact martial law to enforce the directive, he doesn’t believe the “nation-state” has reached a point to require it.

Meanwhile, restaurants can remain open, he said, as long as they reduce patron capacity by half and require customers to stay at least six feet apart from one another.

We’re working in real time to secure hotels, motels, and trailers to house our homeless safely and protect our communities and the spread of #COVIDー19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

The governor also called for the isolation of all seniors aged 65 and over and people with medical vulnerabilities. “We are doing so with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means,” Newsom said, “and the need to provide wrap-around services to support our seniors in need of medical supplies, in need of meals.”

We must protect our most vulnerable to #COVIDー19 and ensure essential parts of our society can keep functioning like: - our healthcare system

- grocery stores

- pharmacies

- social service providers And that people who can continue to work safely & remain productive can do so. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2020

New state guidelines on evictions are expected to be provided on Monday afternoon, Newsom said. Some lawmakers have called for an statewide eviction moratorium, which San Jose has already implemented.

As of today, 335 people in California—114 of them in Santa Clara County—have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain called SARS-CoV-2. That’s a 14 percent increase from the day prior.

To ramp up testing capacity, the state is teaming up with Google’s Verily to launch an online tool on Monday that sorts through coronavirus concerns and deploy eligible professionals to conduct mobile testing.

