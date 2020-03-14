UPDATE: 91 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, which pushes the total number of local cases up to 91, health officials announced this morning.

The updated count comes a day after the county Public Health Department reported the second COVID-19 death in the area. Incidences of the disease—caused by a novel coronavirus now named SARS-CoV-2—are expected to rise as testing continues.

Residents with questions about the pandemic are encouraged to call 2-1-1, a hotline that the county rolled out in partnership with United Way. Or, just text “coronavirus” to 211211 and follow the prompts provided.

“It’s important that residents get connected to the right resources as we collectively understand and respond to COVID-19,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a media release. “The county partnership with 2-1-1 is a great access point for residents seeking more information about this evolving issue from informed and trained people.”

Hotline operators are trained to field questions and provide fact-based answers, she assured. They are staffing the line 24 hours a day every day of the week in 150 languages.

