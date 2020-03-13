Coronavirus: Live Updates

Scroll from the bottom up to read in chronological order.

12:39pm: So says Sam.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just issued the following statement on the new public health order: “In the absence of adequate resources in the U.S. for testing that would enable local communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are left with little choice but to shut schools and manage as best we can the very substantial disruption to our families and communities.”

12:36pm: Curtain call.

Montalvo Arts Center became the latest venue to announce a coronavirus-related closure. The 60-year-old venue says the hiatus will last through April 11 and require postponing the Carriage House Concert Series. Ticket holders are told to call the box office for more info from 10am to 4pm on weekdays at 408.961.5858 or anytime by email at [email protected].

12:28pm: Doctor’s orders.

Here’s a link to the county’s new public health mandate prohibiting crowds of 100 or more. And here’s a link to the latest guidance, which strongly advises people to cancel even smaller events or to abide by five conditions if the show must go on for some reason.

A gathering is defined as “any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, theater, restaurant, bar, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space,” according to the public health department. “The ban does not include normal operations at airports or spaces where persons may be in transit; office environments; classrooms; medical offices, hospitals, or clinics; or retail, pharmacy, or grocery stores where large numbers of people may be present.”

The new order takes effect for three weeks, starting at midnight.

Dr. Cody’s revised edict comes as the number of cases ticks up to 79 in this county—that’s 36 more than we had on Monday and a threefold increase since last week.

“As the outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County continues to accelerate, our aggressive measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and protect critical healthcare system capacity and other essential services,” she said in a statement emailed to reporters after the press conference. “We recognize these actions will have a significant impact of the lives of our citizens, but we believe they are necessary to protect the well-being of our community.”

—Jennifer Wadsworth

12:06pm: Rules are rules.

James Williams, the guy in charge of the county’s emergency plan, says that in addition to the new crowd size cap, there are five conditions for gatherings of 35 to 99 people.

One, attendees must keep a five-foot distance from one another. Two, there must be sanitizers available at the venue. Three, hosts must actively discourage people from attending, especially if they’re vulnerable to the virus. Four, organizers must repay people for cancelation. Five, they have to throughly clean the facility before and after the event.

Those are legal requirements, Williams said. And they will be posted online today.

—Jennifer Wadsworth

11:50:am: 100’s a crowd.

The allowable head count for public and private gatherings is being lowered from 250 to 100 and area schools will shut down for three weeks starting Monday.

That’s the latest from Santa Clara County’s Dr. Sara Cody and county Superintendent of Public Instruction Mary Ann Dewan, who relayed the orders in a presser just now.

“I recognize that we are in very difficult times,” Cody said from a podium at the county HQ. “These decisions are hard to make.”

Dr. Cody seemed to choke up a little as she relayed the news. These are tough decisions, she said, and will have a profound impact on us all.

However, Cody added: “We believe these actions are necessary to protect the well-being of our community during one fo the most historic public health challenges of our time. ... What we are attempting to do, in close consultation with many, many people, is make the right decision at the right time that’s in the best interest of the most people.”

—Jennifer Wadsworth

11:19am: Ooh baby, it’s a wild world.

Wow. What a week.

The coronavirus has basically canceled everything—from the NBA to the local spoken word mic. And it put every reporter on the pandemic beat—even the Merc’s Sharks scribe, who now has to cover a team that can’t play because of that whole NHL-suspending-the-season thing.

People are panic-buying TP and sanitizer, leaving the shelves empty at virtually every Target and supermarket in the area. At least Costco is limiting people to a two-item daily max for things like water and disinfectants.

Authorities told us to call off gatherings of 250 or more and advised everyone who's able to stay home. Small businesses and working people are feeling the pinch while the parent company of Purell goes on a hiring spree to keep up with pandemic-related demand.

The world’s gone crazy. It’s surreal. It’s impossible to keep up with all this madness.

With so much news about COVID-19 going viral (here’s what we’ve covered so far), we’re starting this live blog, which we could really use your help with. Please send tips to yours truly at [email protected] or @ me on Twitter. If you’re sick of me, hit up my esteemed colleague Grace Hase at [email protected] or @grace_hase.

Alright. Here we go.

This morning we learned that Santa Clara County confirmed 18 new cases of the virus, bringing the total up to 66. That’s the biggest jump we’ve seen so far and we can expect to see that number tick upward as our tireless health care pros ramp up testing.

In fact, we may get an updated count here pretty shortly because the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has scheduled a press conference at 11:30am to announce new orders to slow the spread of the virus.

You can watch the presser on Facebook in just a few minutes.

All we know, really, is the lineup of speakers: county Supervisor Cindy Chavez, Santa Clara County Office of Education Superintendent Mary Ann Dewan, County Counsel-turned-Local Emergency Czar James Williams and Silicon Valley’s Doctor-in-Chief Sara Cody, the county’s public health officer.

We’ll give you the next update after we hear what they have to say.

—Jennifer Wadsworth