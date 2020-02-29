Letter to the Editor: Do We Really Need Weekend Mail Service?

As one more San Jose family that has been receiving mail at 7pm or later most days, I curiously read how this was the result of a cost cutting initiative.

I have a really simple cost cutting program: residential customers don't need delivery six days per week ... we just don’t.

My life will not be impacted negatively by receiving my AMX bill or Mike Bloomberg mailer one day later. Really. Let’s try three or four days per week and see how that impacts your costs.

Richard Ajluni

San Jose