Letter to the Editor: Do We Really Need Weekend Mail Service?

As one more San Jose family that has been receiving mail at 7pm or later most days, I curiously read how this was the result of a cost cutting initiative.
I have a really simple cost cutting program: residential customers don't need delivery six days per week ... we just don’t.
My life will not be impacted negatively by receiving my AMX bill or Mike Bloomberg mailer one day later. Really. Let’s try three or four days per week and see how that impacts your costs.
Richard Ajluni
San Jose
interesting, because I think we should go exactly the other way around. I support delivery 7 days week. Post Office jobs were once sought after jobs. During the Reagan years the attacks started. Then the right-wing pro-private business congress put requirements on the Post Office that exist on no other business or governmental agency. We need to reverse that. The Post Office need not be just for mail. It can, and should, be an outpost in rural communities of the federal government. It can be a great place to work. Why would anyone want non-union Fed-Ex to deliver our mail?
One idea that I’ve seen floating around that seems worth exploring more is the idea of post office banking: https://www.nerdwallet.com/blog/banking/post-office-banking-2/
That would allow USPS to boost revenue while also giving poor people an alternative to predatory payday lenders.