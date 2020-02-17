Silicon Valley Residents Report Late Deliveries, Missing Mail Amid USPS Staffing Shortfall

It took seven days for the letter to travel a single mile.

By the time 73-year-old Loralea Anderson received her eye doctor’s referral for cataract surgery, she’d missed several appointment slots at Kaiser. At least it finally made it to her Campbell home. Her credit card statement from January has yet to arrive.

“I thought it was really odd,” she said. “I called my credit union, and they said they’ve been having issues, too, with missing payments.”

For several months now, residents in Campbell, Saratoga, Los Gatos and San Jose have reported widespread lapses in postal service, from delivery delays to missing mail and letters sent to the wrong address. On NextDoor and other social media sites, scores of complaints describe how the ongoing complications have impacted elderly people who rely on mailed medications, businesses whose revenue depends on timely deliveries and residents awaiting W-2s to file their taxes.

The problem has escalated in Campbell to the point that Councilman Rich Waterman reportedly met with USPS officials and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto), whose district encompasses the West Valley town, asked Deputy Postmaster General Ronald A. Stroman to intervene in what she called “massive failures” in service.

“In my 27 years of service in Congress, I have never had such a drastic set of postal issues in any of the communities I represent,” she wrote. “That’s why this case is an urgent one and must be addressed with urgency.”

The USPS has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) attributed the service issues to an “experimental delivery system,” which reportedly changed carrier routes, prompted multiple resignations and left local post offices severely short-staffed.

“I’ll be working this week to get a functional postal delivery service that we are accustomed to getting,” he said. “As of right now, it sounds like a delivery system issue.”

Karen Black, a real estate agent who sends postcards to let people know about upcoming open houses, said a mailing she sent to about a thousand residents took five days to go from a printer in downtown Campbell to mailboxes less than a few miles away.

“I didn’t experience it myself until last week,” she said. “And as soon as I posted about it on NextDoor, the mailman happened to arrive. So I went out and talked to him and he said he’d been on vacation and they didn’t have anyone to staff his route for him. I guess they’re having a hard time hiring enough people.”

Joe Tseng, a Campbell resident who got no service at all from Feb. 4 to 11, described in a Facebook post how he’s also received other people’s mail and had to deliver it himself.

Meanwhile, he added, tracking service by UPS, FedEx and Amazon have been falsely reporting packages as delivered even when they arrive days later or never at all. When he inquired about the problems, he said USPS officials traced them back to a pilot program that rolled out last fall to save the agency money after years of declining revenues.

“This is a [Town] of Campbell issue and happening all over the city,” he wrote on the social networking site. “Late mail, lost mail with personal tax and Social Security data during tax season going to strangers is truly unacceptable.”

Anderson, who plans to file a formal complaint with the USPS, said she’s worried about how the service lapses will impact the upcoming March 3 primary.

As part of an effort to make voting more convenient, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters mailed ballots to every registered voter in its jurisdiction. Anderson said she hopes election officials reach out to residents in Campbell and any other areas impacted by the USPS service problems to make sure that people are getting their election materials.

The 244-year-old United States Postal Service—which receives no taxpayer money because it relies instead on service and sales revenue—has experienced crippling financial losses for the better part of the past two decades.

In 2006, the Republican-controlled Congress further crippled the government-run corporation with the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which prevented the USPS from innovating beyond mail and package delivery and required it to pre-fund healthcare for future retirees. Despite delivering more packages than ever before, the USPS hemorrhage money for years in no small part because of that mandate.

Earlier this month, after years of bipartisan efforts to repeal the mandate, the House voted to end the controversial $5.5 billion-a-year USPS healthcare payments, on which the cash-strapped agency routinely defaulted.

Declines in USPS service has prompted calls for privatization from the right and for massive public reinvestment from across the aisle. Despite its struggles, the USPS remains one of the nation’s largest employers, with 634,000 career and contract workers, boasts the largest delivery reach compared to its private-sector counterparts and polls as one of America’s favorite federal agencies.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.