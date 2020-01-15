Evan Low Joins the ‘Yang Gang’

A little more than a month out from Super Tuesday, Assemblyman Evan Low has been tapped as the national co-chair of Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign.

The District 28 Democratic rep joins the ranks of other Silicon Valley politicians who have taken on prominent leadership roles in the 2020 presidential election. Last month, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was named the California co-chair of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign and in early 2019, U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) took on the role as national co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Larry Gerston, a political science professor at San Jose State University, says that it’s no surprise how Silicon Valley is playing a prominent role on the national political stage.

“These days [it’s] the economic juggernaut for the whole country when you think about the kind of things coming out of the valley,” he said in an interview with San Jose Inside. “They find it worthwhile to tap into the brains of political contacts and financial contacts of local officials. These people have great access to treasure troves financially.”

Low’s announcement comes on the tails of him teasing a “new political adventure” on Twitter earlier this week. And on Tuesday night, when Yang was missing from the Des Moines debate stage, Low took over the Democratic hopeful’s Twitter account and called on voters to help get his colleague to the next debate.

“Evan is a dynamic and proven leader in the great State of California,” Yang said in a statement. “Time and time again, he has demonstrated his commitment to representing diverse and dynamic voices and enacting policies that make our society more equitable.”

The pair have also frequently engaged on social media, even appearing in a video together. In November, Low shared a clip with his 11,000 followers saying that he liked boba tea. After asking what everyone else liked, Yang popped out of the background saying “I like math myself” – an idea that has become a staple of his campaign.

Low told San Jose Inside that he’s endorsing the New York entrepreneur because, “there’s a lot of overlap on the issues we’re discussing in respect to the issues facing the younger generation.”

One of those overlaps is a push to lower the voting age. Last year, Low proposed a bill in the California legislature that would knock the voting age from 18 down to 17. As a part of his platform, Yang wants to reduce the voting age even further to 16.

But there’s another pivotal reason that Low supports Yang, and it has nothing to do with policy. “Growing up for me, I didn’t really have an Asian American hero that I could really relate to,” Low said. “It wasn’t until high school when I was aware of Norm Mineta and Mike Honda ... Within the realm of political and government, seeing someone like Andrew Yang on the national debate stage provides a great sense of pride.”

Low will make his first campaign appearance with Yang in SF on Thursday and plans to act as surrogate for his campaign in California and Nevada ahead of Super Tuesday.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.