Valley Water CEO Set to Retire

Norma Camacho, the chief executive of Silicon Valley’s largest water district, expects to retire by July 10, according to a letter obtained by San Jose Inside.

The Valley Water boss announced her decision in a Nov. 25 letter to the agency’s seven-member governing board, saying she’ll take a six-week leave up through her final day.

Camacho—whose total pay and benefits amount to $384,000, according to the most recent available data on public employee salary website Transparent California—became interim CEO in March 2016 after her predecessor Beau Goldie was pushed out. In a split vote more than a year later—and four months after the Coyote Creek flood displaced thousands of residents and caused $100 million in property damage—the board knocked the “interim” off Camacho’s title, praising her ability to lead the complex organization.

Camacho’s Nov. 25 letter thanks the board of directors for giving her a chance to lead the agency and praises her team for achieving several “recent notable accomplishments,” including obtaining full funding for the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline project and breaking ground on Upper Llagas flood protection infrastructure.

“I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to oversee these amazing accomplishments, all of which were ‘powered’ through by the outstanding and driven professionals at Valley Water,” she wrote.

Camacho, who did not immediately return a request for comment, applauded Valley Water for establishing itself as “a statewide leader” in water management.

“Although I would like to continue to be a part of Valley Water’s maturation process,” Camacho wrote, “both myself and my family are also maturing rapidly, making the remaining time I have with them very precious.”

The next CEO will shepherd the agency’s $5.6 billion five-year capital improvement plan, which will create an estimated 20,000 private-sector jobs by upgrading infrastructure that provides flood protection and drinking water to nearly 2 million South Bay residents.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.