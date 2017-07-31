Santa Clara Valley Water District Sticks with CEO Norma Camacho

A national search for a new chief at the Santa Clara Valley Water District netted an empty catch, so the agency in charge of the South Bay’s flood control and drinking water stuck with a familiar face.
Norma Camacho, the interim CEO since March 2016, will assume the role on a permanent basis after a split vote last week by the district’s board of directors. The decision, still to be finalized, was made after the board conducted two rounds of interviews with final candidates.
In a statement, board chair John Varela lauded Camacho’s “ability to lead this complex organization through major challenges in reducing flood risks, providing a reliable water supply and protecting our watersheds.”
The press release made no mention of the February flood in San Jose that caused more than a hundred million dollars in property damage, displaced hundreds of residents and might have been preventable had the district looked at installing low-tech pumps at Anderson Dam.
A district employee since 2012, after leaving the Ventura County Watershed Protection District, Camacho is considered a safe choice. But she was far from a consensus pick, as her appointment was made on a 4-3 vote, according to a source.
In many ways, Camacho represents a hedge in moving away from the old guard, or “water buffalos,” an industry term that refers to older male executives who are a little too certain of their expertise. Despite reportedly having a rocky relationship with former CEO Beau Goldie, Camacho offered zero public criticism of her predecessor, who broke district bylaws by giving public money to a consultant with loads of conflicts of interest.
However, she has instituted some internal changes by firing or nudging several top administrators out the door in the last year. This includes former chief administrative officer Jesus Nava and chief operating officer Jim Fiedler, who was in charge of the district’s emergency flood control operations in February.
Camacho’s appointment will be finalized at an upcoming board meeting.
Below is the full press release sent out by the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
On Thursday, July 27, the Santa Clara Valley Water District Board of Directors selected Norma Camacho as the chief executive officer of the water district. Camacho has served as interim CEO since March 2016.
This selection follows a nationwide search for the water district’s new executive, with support from the executive search firm Korn Ferry. The board conducted two rounds of interviews with the final candidates.
Her new position will become effective after the board has formally approved the terms and conditions of an employment contract at an upcoming regular board meeting.
“Ms. Camacho has demonstrated her ability to lead this complex organization through major challenges in reducing flood risks, providing a reliable water supply and protecting our watersheds,” said Board Chair John L. Varela. “The board has great confidence that our new CEO will help us provide the vital services our community needs and expects.”
“I feel honored to be chosen to lead this dynamic organization at a crucial time in its history,” said Ms. Camacho. “With major investments in water supply infrastructure, environmental work and flood protection improvements in our near future, it’s a challenging, yet exciting time for all of us who work every day to serve the people of Santa Clara County.”
As for her priorities, Ms. Camacho said, “We must focus on preparing for future wet and dry years to ensure our residents have a reliable water supply, no matter what extreme weather the changing climate brings. We are committed to protecting our environment and are working to restore habitat along creeks and the bay, clean toxins from the water, and make sure water is used efficiently. And we remain dedicated to keeping residents and businesses safe through our flood protection programs.”
Prior to her appointment as interim CEO, Ms. Camacho was the district’s chief operating officer for Watersheds Operations. She joined the water district in March 2012.
Ms. Camacho has more than 25 years of long-range planning, program development, finance, and capital projects experience. Before she joined Santa Clara Valley Water District, she was the director of the Ventura County Watershed Protection District, directing day-to-day operations of a 142-person organization with a budget of $59 million. Prior to that position she served in the Ventura County Executive Office as deputy executive director of finance and budgets.
Ms. Camacho holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering (structural) from Stanford University. She is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association.
She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the California Urban Water Agencies, WateReuse, Bay Area Council, the Silicon Valley Organization, and San Jose Evergreen Community College Foundation. She is also a member of the Santa Clara City Managers’ Association and the Bay Area Water Agencies Coalition.
The Santa Clara Valley Water District manages an integrated water resources system that includes the supply of clean, safe water, flood protection and stewardship of streams on behalf of Santa Clara County's nearly 1.9 million residents. The district effectively manages 10 dams and surface water reservoirs, three water treatment plants, a state-of-the-art water quality laboratory, nearly 400 acres of groundwater recharge ponds and more than 275 miles of streams. We provide wholesale water and groundwater management services to local municipalities and private water retailers who deliver drinking water directly to homes and businesses throughout Santa Clara County.
Oh WOW!
The most qualified Water DIstrict CEO in the entire United States of America!
Right here in our own back yard!
What great luck!
The Santa Clara Valley Water DIstrict must be humming like a top.
How dare you SJO! The future of politics is Camacho! She is the great great grandmother of our future POTUS! Get out of here with your snarkyness.
Well hope everyone noticed the 1 million dollar board room they voted on after many ppl proved and showed managers let the system fail that is there now. I can tell you they already have over 500k in consultants and staff time! What ever happened to all the equipment the SrIT tech bought to upgrade the system, all scraped, brand new gear paid for with tax money gone, over 200k in improvements were done to the BR, but the govt way let it break, tax payers will pay, will let them flood, keep buying gear. Watch the BR will never happen for the 1 million they say, as what about the cost the last 5yrss, the consultant, 2-4 new managers, and no av company will touch that room for 70k in labor 800k for equipment. watch this unfold….. some of the sr tech they got rid off, read the techs story, read the audit 2012 read Pauls story all under the rug.
https://pgoeltz.wordpress.com/2014/11/02/santa-clara-valley-water-district-look-like-fools-10-28-14-lying-cao-ceo-staff-read-watch-truth/ YES AND NOW THEY HAVE ANOTHER OF THERE ON CULTURE …. GET IN GET MASSIVE BENNIES, GET FIRED GO TO NEXT PLACE, TO SUCK TAX DOLLARS….
LETS NOT FORGET http://www.sanjoseinside.com/2017/02/21/flooding-in-san-jose-prompts-evacuations-rescue-missions/
https://pgoeltz.wordpress.com/2016/05/20/scvwd-waste-fraud-scvwd-5-24-16-6pm/
You’ve been posting about this for years… Any headway on your effort?
Thank you! few very few, make headway with the ultra spoiled psychopaths, who run the district, and board. You see the millions go to used parks, perks, flooding, waste etc. you can watch listen to all local govts, the waste, and abuse, but the citizens put up with it as they have slight hope of victory. sadly as a worker that told all in front of the board, i have been excommunicated. If you see this man call security immediately.
Oh wow, I used to be a member of the American Society of Engineers it’s about $25 a year.
SJWC is not called the golden piece of crap for a reason. They should change their slogan to “you scratch my back and we will all be rich in pensions”. PS, we don’t give a crap about the flood victims, lets just up the fees for water.
Presumably, the tens of millions of dollars that the Water District has spent reworking various reaches of the Guadalupe River will translate to reduced risk of flooding.
And presumably that reduced risk of flooding will translate to property owners being alleviated of FEMA’s requirement to purchase flood insurance.
And presumably the director of the water district will communicate that information to the affected property owners instead of just keeping them in the dark and expecting them to keep quiet and continue obediently paying her bloated salary.
At 8:30 am on July 31, our senior managers, Katherine Oven, Vincent Gin and Ngoc Nguyen ordered all unit managers and supervisors to assemble in the cafeteria to celebrate this news. About 100 of us were there for 90 minutes to celebrate and pledge our loyalty to the Queen on the Throne, Norma Camacho. Absurd and really despicable waste of taxpayer money to eat donuts, show our faces in support and pledge our loyalty to her.
We heard she plans to appoint Melanie Richardson to a permanent position of the Chief Operating Officer for Watersheds in the coming weeks. This is the same lady who is totally conflicted because of RMC’ contract work at the Water District.. In fact, her husband, Tom Richardson spent better half of Friday, July 28 schmoozing with Garth Hall, the acting replacement of Jim Fielder so the current groundwater management and sole source opportunity for recycled water business. So, stay tuned on that one