A Couple Board Members Apparently Part Ways with Downtown Streets Team

The top three trustees of Downtown Streets Team (DST) remain the same since this news outlet broke news about claims of rampant harassment and discrimination by the non-profit’s founder Eileen Richardson and her son Chris Richardson.

Lex Machina’s “chief evangelist” and general counsel Owen Byrd remains board chair, Armanino LLP auditor Michael Boulton its treasurer and former Palo Alto Weekly art director Carol Hubenthal has apparently stayed on as secretary.

But a couple names disappeared from DST’s website since our story about former employees accusing the Richardsons of sexual assault, gender bias and extreme drunkenness. Various funders—local governments such as the cities of San Jose and Sunnyvale and Santa Clara County, as well as private charities—responded by immediately re-evaluating their contracts with the non-profit.

Meanwhile, it seems some of DST’s volunteer governing board members had second thoughts about being publicly associated with such a hot mess of an organization.

Sometime in the past week or so, Michael Hindery, CEO of the Palo Alto Veterans Institute for Research, was taken off DST’s list of board members, as was David Kiferbaum, associate commercial counsel for Google.

During that same time, a new name was added, that of Elaine Wood, who’s listed online as an “executive advisor” without any indication of her outside affiliation. Other names that remain include the elder Richardson, Stanford University Dean of Student Affairs Emeritus Norm Robinson, TriNet Chief Legal Officer Brady Mickelsen and Stanford School of Engineering Associate Director of Development Matthew Bahls.

Fly was unable to reach Hindery and Kiferbaum by press time, so it’s unclear why DST updated the list of board members. But the timing is notable, to say the least.

