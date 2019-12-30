BAYMEC Unveils Endorsements for March Primary Election

The Bay Area Municipal Elections Commission—BAYMEC, a four-county political action group that advocates for LGBTQ rights—has unveiled a list of its preferred candidates in the upcoming March primary.
In three San Jose City Council races, BAYMEC is backing incumbents: Sergio Jimenez in D2, Dev Davis in D6 and Sylvia Arenas in D8. It endorsed Brigade founder Matt Mahan, who’s running against Bay Area Women’s March President Jenny Higgins Bradanini for Councilman Johnny Khamis’ open seat in D10.
In District 4, Councilman Lan Diep—the lone Republican on the dais—lost the BAYMEC blessing to challenger David Cohen, a Berryessa Union School District trustee who’s running against employment rights lawyer Huy Tran for the North Side seat.
Former Sunnyvale Mayor Otto Lee and San Jose’s D5 Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco won a dual endorsement in their bid to succeed Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese in District 3.
BAYMEC anointed attorney Anne Kepner as the best contender in the 25th Assembly District, where Kansen Chu’s decision to eschew another term in a bid for Cortese’s county seat has drawn a crowded field of candidates vying to take his place.
Kepner’s up against Santa Clara Unified trustee Jim Canova, Santa Clara County Office of Education trustee Anna Song, Milpitas Councilman Anthony Phan, Milpitas Councilwoman Carmen Montano, former state legislative aide Alex Lee, “Mayor Pete” organizer Natasha Gupta and Ohlone College trustee Bob Brunton.
In Assembly districts 24, 27, 28, 29 and 30, BAYMEC bequeathed its endorsements to incumbents Marc Berman, Ash Kalra, Evan Low, Mark Stone and Robert Rivas, respectively. Sitting House members Ro Khanna, Anna Eshoo, Zoe Lofgren and Jimmy Panetta won BAYMEC’s backing as well.
The only other dual endorsement BAYMEC granted in the four-county area it serves went to former FEC chair Ann Ravel and Cortese, who’re running in the 15th State Senate District to replace Jim Beall when he terms out this year.
Kepner is described as a progressive Democrat, education champion, and trustee for West Valley college at https://sanjosespotlight.com/longtime-south-bay-attorney-anne-kepner-joins-assembly-race/ and “…how critical it was for her [mother] to continue her education so she can provide opportunities for my sister and I”.
“for” is a preposition. The noun that follows must be in the objective case. The objective case for “I” is me. Not exactly a compelling example of her education and fortunately now corrected on her website.
But more importantly is BAYMEC’s relevancy. I remember when BAYMEC was created and the sold-out events at the Fairmont when we struggled for equality. It’s now an anachronism like advocating for women’s right to vote or school integration.
It’s time to move past identity politics and focus on what matters. Education is one. Our public schools rank #38 in quality and #21 in safety. AFAIK, Ms. Kepner has not articulated how she intends to improve matters, nor what she’s accomplished for West Valley.