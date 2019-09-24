South Bay Dems Join Call for Impeachment Proceedings

With Rep. Anna Eshoo joining the fray late Tuesday, now every single congressional Democrat in the Bay Area backs an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Eshoo’s announcement came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) called for impeachment proceedings over reports that Trump pushed Ukraine’s commander-in-chief to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

“I fully support the speaker’s announcement of a new impeachment inquiry,” said Eshoo, who lives in Palo Alto and represents the 18th Congressional District. “The circumstances surrounding the president’s phone call with a foreign leader requires it, and we are obligated to go wherever the facts lead.”

The Silicon Valley lawmaker was a little late to the game. According to a New York Times survey, more than two-thirds of House Dems had already come out in support of impeachment hearings by the time she weighed in. By end of the day Tuesday, 196 expressed support, 16 had yet to decide and 23 yet to respond.

In a tweet this afternoon, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) said his colleagues face a clear choice. “Do we set the precedent that Trump’s behavior is acceptable in the White House or do we stand up for our founding ideals and for free and fair elections in 2020?” he wrote. “I choose to stand up. I support impeachment proceedings and a vote.”

Congress has a constitutional duty to stand for the principles of our founders, including Hamilton who warned against foreign influence in our elections. With Trump trying to sabotage his political opponents with Ukraine's help, the time for impeachment proceedings is now. pic.twitter.com/0YKy0VYH2Y — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 25, 2019

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) has a unique perspective as the only House Democrat to have direct experience with impeachment—first as a Judiciary Committee staffer under Richard Nixon’s presidency and later as a congresswoman under Bill Clinton’s.

Until today, Lofgren, now a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, hesitated to join the call for impeaching Trump. But news about Trump applying pressure on a foreign leader to smear a political foe made up her mind.

Trump, she wrote in a press statement, “has not admitted that he asked the president of the Ukraine to take actions to help his re-election. That conduct alone violates his obligations under the Constitution.”

“These facts,” she added, “pose a threat to our national security.”

A formal impeachment inquiry should be undertaken in the House of Representatives. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/noYa3oKOOT — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) September 24, 2019