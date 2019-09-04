‘Emily Doe’ Reveals Her Identity in New Memoir, ‘Know My Name’

Millions have known her as Emily Doe. Now, for the first time, the woman whose impact statement in the sexual assault case against Brock Turner four years ago went viral and fueled the #MeToo movement, has revealed her identity.

Through her new memoir, Know My Name, Chanel Miller introduces another part of herself to a public that already felt so much of her pain through the powerful statement she shared in court three summers ago.

In 2016, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sentenced then-20-year-old Turner to a months-short stint in jail for three felony counts of sexual assault.

The case made international headlines, igniting enough outrage against the judge to eventually oust him from the bench and enough interest in the “Emily Doe” story to drive a political movement—now manifest in the Enough is Enough Voter Project—to hold people in power accountable for sexual violence. Turner’s likeness, meanwhile, has been memorialized as a literal textbook example of rape.

Andrea Schulz, editor-in-chief of Viking, said she contacted Miller soon as soon as she could after reading her 7,000-word impact statement. “I just remember being in my kitchen and reading this incredible, riveting piece of work,” she told a New York Times reporter in an article published today. “I jumped out of my chair to acquire it because it was just obvious to me fom the beginning what she had to say and how different is was and how extraordinarily well she was going to say it. She had the brain and the voice of a writer from the very beginning, even in that situation.”

Per the Times report, Miller began writing the book in 2017. She pored over court records and relived the trauma of the assault and the trial to piece together what happened. The cover art for the book drew inspiration from the Japanese art of kintsugi, known as “golden repair,” in which the artist fixes cracked pottery with gold lacquer. According to the publisher, it’s meant to symbolize Miller’s recovery.

Know My Name is set for release on Sept. 24, just days after Miller’s first-eve TV interview is supposed to air on 60 Minutes.

