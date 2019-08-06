Rep. Ro Khanna Reflects on Visit to Border Detention Facilities

A migrant died earlier the same day Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) arrived at the El Paso Del Norte Processing Center, a migrant detention facility at the Southern border. The Silicon Valley congressman says he found out about the fatality through a supervising border agent who confided the tragic detail last week to Khanna and other members of a congressional delegation to the U.S.-Mexico divide.
The migrant’s cause of death was unknown, but Khanna says it was most likely due to the strain of the treacherous journey that brought him there.
Indeed, migrants take increasingly dangerous routes to enter the U.S., eschewing closed-off ports of entry for river crossings and other alternatives, risking their lives to flee violence and poverty back home.
“[Trump’s] return-to-Mexico policy is leading to desperate measures and it has to be repealed,” Khanna says in a recent interview with San Jose Inside. The policy he’s referring to, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, require asylees to return to Mexico while the await a hearing in American immigration court.
But migrants face a grim reality in Mexico. Khanna says border agents told him that gangs recruit girls as young as 12 into sex work as so-called “gang girlfriends.”
While Trump’s return-to-Mexico policy has improved conditions at the border facility Khanna toured by reducing the number of detainees coming through, it comes at a cost to migrant safety. Many of the asylees turned away at the border were sent to Juarez, a city notoriously plagued by gang violence. As conflict between the government and drug-trafficking groups intensifies in the border city, the number of murders soars. Last year, authorities tallied 700 murders in the municipality of 1.3 million people.
At the time of Khanna’s visit to the border facility in the Mexican city, migrants had basic medical care and sanitation.
“I asked one of the city officials of Juarez,” Khanna says. “How do you manage thousands of refugees, when we in the United States have all these awful conditions?” The city official reportedly replied: “We don’t fear migrants the way you fear them.”
American lawmakers have taken action to ensure that the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) provide migrants with basic needs. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to set minimum standards for CBP to meet minimum standards of hygiene, nutrition and shelter provided to migrants.
“The Trump administration’s policies have exacerbated the border situation, making it necessary for Congress to intervene,” Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-San Jose) said in a statement.
Khanna says he believes that the government’s failure to respond to the growing number of migrants is a gross disservice to agents patrolling the southern border. “By their own admission, they are not trained to care for psychological and medical needs of minors and families,” he says. “Their job as CBP officers is to protect the border. It’s not fair for a country to expect them to administer care for families or children.”
Khanna stresses the need for processing asylum claims in other countries migrants pass through before arriving at the U.S. border. The Obama administration established just such a program for children from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. But Trump terminated the process when he took office in 2017.
Another policy that would go a long way toward helping the border crisis, in Khanna’s view? Giving work visas to migrants.
“There are very few people who I talked to that said, ‘I want to stay in the United States,’” he says. “What they want to do is work, make some money and go back. There needs to be a bipartisan solution to how we provide work permits.”
A year before Obama succeeded him, President George W. Bush pitched the Comprehensive Immigration Reform Act to give 400,000 undocumented immigrants temporary employment visas, but it died in a Senate subcommittee.
Finally, Khanna tells San Jose Inside, he also believes that the U.S. should increase foreign aid to Central American countries.
“One thing [on which] I hope to reach bipartisan consensus is to provide aid to Juarez for the immigrants,” the congressman says. “If we absolve our responsibility of providing housing for migrants, the least we can do is to assist Juarez in providing basic humanity to people who are fleeing violence.”
Khanna has not said anything different than other politicians, so I do not see the news here, just the promotion of a politician’s trip and ‘interest’ in the migrant community. United States, Mexico, and other Latino countries have to work together to create job opportunities in these countries and counter act the violence by the Maras. The drug lord Violence mostly affect those in that illegal business and unlucky innocent people who were at the wrong place and time of the narco killings. Child sexual exploitation is a problem In all the American continent and in Islamic States where the Bacha Bazi and child marriageable are acceptable cultural norms. For people in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the Maras’s violent are the principle challenge. These Maras rape women and children in plain day light without any body stoping them for fear of being killed. The government corruption in these countries are worst than the corruption in Silicon Valley. Thus visas and other similar measures are just a bandage. Poverty, lack of employment, and violence by Maras are the roots that have to be addressed. Most countries have decent laws against Child Sexual Exploitation and human trafficking. What they all lack is enforcement of those laws. Just like in Santa Clara County, in Latino American countries and in the Islamic States, privilege men get a pass for their crimes. Corruption is then the cancer spreading to all these countries. Khanna, we need more action and less taking! You and the other socialists just want their pro-immigration picture on the news. The Spanish saying: “De lengua repito plato.” Or Actions speak louder than words!
Nicholas Chan, good job at promoting your socialists club!
If you ever wanted an example of Orwellian doublethink, here it is:
Congress ISN”T intervening. Congress is totally paralyzed, constipated, and catatonic. Congress is INCAPABLE OF DOING ANYTHING.
Congress might get blamed. Zoe Lofgren might get blamed.
LOOK OVER THERE! A SHINY OBJECT! He’s got orange hair.
> “There are very few people who I talked to that said, ‘I want to stay in the United States,’” he says. “What they want to do is work, make some money and go back. There needs to be a bipartisan solution to how we provide work permits.”
Utter baloney.
I don’t believe this for a microsecond.
I don’t believe this for a NANOSECOND!
My guess is that Donald Trump would jump at the chance to give each migrant family a check for five thousand bucks for getting on an airplane and flying back to wherever and promising to NEVER come back. This would be a Y-U-G-E bargain for the U.S. taxpayers.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsom would throw their bodied in front of the train to prevent ANY illegal immigrant from growing back and denying the Democrat Party future VOTER REGISTRATIONS for casting fraudulent voies under the Voters Choice mail-in vote fraud scheme.
“y, undocumented immigrants in the United States pay an estimated total of $11.64 billion in
state and local taxes a year (see Table 1 for state-by-state estimates). This includes more than $6.9 billion in
sales and excise taxes, $3.6 billion in property taxes, and just under $1.1 billion in personal income taxes. ”
https://itep.org/wp-content/uploads/immigration2016.pdf
“over the past two decades, most efforts to estimate the fiscal impact of immigration in the United States have concluded that, in aggregate and over the long term, tax revenues of all types generated by immigrants—both legal and unauthorized—exceed the cost of the services they use.” https://www.cbo.gov/sites/default/files/110th-congress-2007-2008/reports/12-6-immigration.pdf
The social security benefit to lots of the same old people on Facebook is especially ironic. Undocumented folks kick into a system but can’t collect.
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/NOTES/pdf_notes/note151.pdf
Just food for thought my good friend bubble.
> “over the past two decades, most efforts to estimate the fiscal impact of immigration in the United States have concluded that, in aggregate and over the long term, tax revenues of all types generated by immigrants—both legal and unauthorized—exceed the cost of the services they use.”
WOW!
WHO KNEW! There is a TREMENDOUS business opportunity here!
Open up the flood gates of immigration and America will be swimming in cash.
We can pay off the $21 trillion dollar national debt AND raise public employee pensions.
This is a brilliant idea. It’s amazing that Obama never thought of this.
You must be some kind of financial genius. Are you a hedge fund manager?
Oh, and in addition to paying off the national debt, and increasing public employee pensions, WE CAN ALSO CUT TAXES!!!
Immigrants are TRULY A BLESSING FOR AMERICA! ! !
I agree with you on this one asociado. In reality, undocumented immigrants contribute more than they receive. Think about those that come through the scam of visa fraud. They obtain the top jobs and benefits for supposedly being the world’s talent Google brings to the area. Latino immigrants particularly the undocumented take the jobs Americans do not want, and without their work farmers go broke. But the extreme left and right with their extreme views and never ending fights are obstacles for any resolution. Free border and building a wall are two non-sense ideas. Those preaching free borders remove the windows, doors, and and fences in your home. Practice what you are preaching. For those preaching for a wall, this is not Germany in Hitler’s time. Work on the roots of this mass immigration predicted by social scientist many years ago. Other measures are bandages. All countries have a right to regulate their borders. People have to be treated with dignity independently of legal status. All criminals also have to accountable independently of their legal and socio economic status. These are universal values and rights! Come to the center! #KamalaHarris #ForThePeople
Maybe we should concentrate on our own back yard by addressing the many companies who support these “ camps” right under our noses.
Advantel
Barometric
Black bAg technologies
Imagine that
MBI OFFICE SUPPLIES
RFI ENTERPRISES
CITY OF SAN JOSE
Signal intelligence
CITY OF SANTA CLARA
and the list goes on…. all with contracts that supply these camps!
Totally agree with our own backyard Tara. Our local politicians want to redirect our attention to Washington so we let them engage in their corruption freely. remember Khanna and Liccardo are part of the club whose political careers are financed by the local tech and other companies. The saying goes that we should be the change we want to be in the world and so we should start by own backyards!