By the Numbers: Guns, Gun Sales and Crime in Santa Clara County

California may have the strictest gun laws in the nation, but the number of gun sales and gun-related crimes are on the rise—in Santa Clara Valley and beyond.

The growth rate of gun sales from 2001 to 2015 in Santa Clara County, with an average of 24,000 guns sold per year. Forty-eight percent of guns sold were long guns and 52 percent of guns sold were handguns. Sacramento has seen a 406 percent growth of gun sales between 2001 to 2015, the highest rate in California.

Number of guns legally sold in California in 2016. It has decreased to 882,585 in 2017 as the number of long gun sales decreased from 758,678 to 359,601.

The number of offenses involving guns among K-12 students from 2015 to 2016. Eighty-six percent of these incidents resulted in a suspension, 9 percent in an expulsion and 5 percent in disciplinary action.

Percentage of assaults and homicides that resulted in deaths from firearm injuries from 2007 to 2016 in Santa Clara County. In that same period, 59 percent of suicides were gun-related. In California, 71 percent of homicides from 2010 to 2015 involved a firearm.

The annual economic cost of firearm injuries incurred from deaths, hospitalizations and emergency department visits in Santa Clara County.

The number of aggravated assaults with a firearm in San Jose in 2016, an increase of 206 incidences from 2006. In California, there were 101,872 aggravated assaults with a firearm from 2010 to 2015.

Source: Santa Clara County Department of Public Health