Multiple People Killed, Gunman Shot Dead at Gilroy Garlic Fest

Four people were killed and at least a dozen wounded in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening. The casualties included a 6-year-old boy.

Police fatally shot a gunman but are continuing to search for at least one potential additional suspect. As of 10:20pm, the shooting scene was still active, and police were asking people to stay away from Christmas Hill Park.

Four deaths were confirmed by Gilroy Police Department Chief Scott Smithee in a press conference that began after 10pm. The suspect, who was killed by a Gilroy police officer, is among the dead. Smithee said the fact that it’s an officer involved shooting adds an additional layer of complexity. The chief said it appears the shooter entered the festival grounds by cutting a fence along a creek.

The incident was reported to emergency dispatchers as an active shooter situation about 5:40pm Sunday. Videos posted to social media by festival attendees showed panicked crowds fleeing the area as gunshots rang out in the background.

Lisa Faria was turning the corner at the festival’s “Gourmet Alley” with Gilroy Chamber of Commerce colleague Michelle Campbell when she heard shots fired.

“I made a comment about what idiot would bring firecrackers to a garlic festival or something like that,” Faria recalled. “Then there was a lag before we heard more shots and saw just a wave of people screaming and running toward us. They were yelling, ‘Take cover! Take cover! So we went into an area with wooden vendor booths, and a bunch of people kept piling in behind us.”

Though sheltered by wood barriers, they felt “like sitting ducks,” Faria recounted. After a couple minutes, along with hundreds of other panicked festival-goers, Faria and Campbell sprinted across an open field to get to the parking lot.

“I think survival mode set in,” Faria said.

A security guard on scene told everyone to evacuate, she said. But many people in the parking lot had taken an Uber or Lyft to the festival and were stranded. Faria said she went to the nearby chamber office, where a bunch of people were holed up under tables and behind golf carts, and offered rides to as many people as she could fit in her car.

Speaking from her home at around 9:10pm Sunday, Faria said she was “feeling a little freaked out and shocked.”

In a tearful phone call, Campbell echoed her friend’s sentiment. “I just feel so bad,” she said. “I saw all these people running from the stage area where a band was playing. It was this mass exodus. You felt this fear.”

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

Ambulances were reportedly arriving at Saint Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy with victims by about 7pm. Authorities were requesting more ambulances from San Jose to assist with casualties. Witnesses who were leaving the festival shortly after the shooting reported that at least two shooters were involved in the incident. One of the shooters was shot at the scene by police, according to the witnesses.

Gilroy police tweeted at 7:22pm that those who are looking for loved ones who might have been involved in the shooting can go to the reunification center at Gavilan College, parking lot B. Gilroy police also tweeted that witnesses to the shooting and those seeking to be reunited with family members can call 408.846.0583.

Witnesses posting about the incident on social media criticized festival organizers for failing to have an adequate emergency plan in place.

also, the garlic festival did not have an emergency evacuation plan. we’ve been stranded in 100 degree heat for about 30 minutes — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

It is a LONG walk from the grounds of the Gilroy Garlic Festival to the parking lots. A lot of exposed space. #gilroyactiveshooter — KFair Writes (@kfairwrites) July 29, 2019

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and the entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” police tweeted.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that it is sending personnel to the scene of the massacre.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted at 8:26pm, “This is nothing short of horrific. Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement’s efforts and their continued work as this situation develops.”

President Donald Trump tweeted at 8:08pm, “Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!”

No further details, including any information about a suspect or suspects, have been confirmed. The festival was wrapping up its third day when the shooting occurred.