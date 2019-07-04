Happy Fourth of July From SJI

From cookouts and barbecues to parades and fireworks shows, here’s a list of events celebrating the 243rd anniversary of our nation’s independence.

San Jose. For those looking to stay in town, the San Jose Rotary Club will once again have its bombastic free fireworks show from 6 to 10pm tonight at Discovery Meadow. The San Jose Giants will also host a fireworks extravaganza after their 6:45pm game with the Visalia Rawhide. Get your tickets at milb.com.

Mountain View. Pack a picnic and head to Shoreline Lake for a chance to watch the sky light up from a paddleboat or kayak. Click here to find out how to reserve a spot. Or, you can watch the same fireworks show at the nearby Shoreline Amphitheater, where the San Francisco Symphony will perform a tribute to the half-century anniversary of the moon landing. Buy tickets at sfsymphony.org.

Santa Clara. If you want to keep the celebration going for another night, Great America will have a fireworks show on Friday, too. For details, click here.

Have a great holiday. San Jose Inside will return Friday.