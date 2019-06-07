San Mateo Cop Accused of Trying to Seduce a Teen Girl Online

Silicon Valley cops have arrested one of their own for allegedly talking to a teenager online about engaging in sexual activity. Forty-year-old San Mateo police Officer Robert Davies was booked in jail Thursday on charges of contacting a minor to commit a felony.

The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested the Peninsula cop at his Morgan Hill home after a three-and-a-half-week investigation prompted by a tipster posing online as a 16-year-old girl.

The tip came in on May 11. A concerned citizen told Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers about posing as a minor on several mobile apps and chatting about sex with an adult man.

“The tipster did research and determined the suspect was a police officer in the Bay Area,” SJPD spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia explained in a press release.

Two days after fielding the report, detectives launched a criminal probe. Officers found out that the tipster created a fake Tinder profile with the listed age as 19 years old but a photo of a girl that appeared much younger.

Detectives obtained records that showed the tipster began chatting with Davies on May 11 before switching to Kik, where the person posing as a teen told Davies she was only 16. Davies reportedly acknowledged that he was talking to a minor and asked her to switch to Snapchat, where the talked more about her age and hooking up.

“During the follow-up investigation, detectives confirmed Davies’ identity and served search warrants on electronic devices, mobile applications and on Davies’ residence,” Garcia stated in a summary of the incident.

Davies is being held on $50,000 bail in San Jose’s Main Jail. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

In a statement to reporters, San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer said: “This alleged conduct, if true, is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a department, and is an affront to the tenets of our department and our profession as a whole.”

SJPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Michael O’Grady or the ICAC unit at 408.537.1397. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.786. Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may qualify for a cash reward.