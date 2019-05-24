Santa Clara Unified Names Dr. Stella Kemp as Superintendent

The Santa Clara Unified School District has named a superintendent to replace Stanley Rose as he brings his near-half-century career in education to a close this summer.

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the SCUSD board of trustees named Stella Kemp his successor. “I’m excited to join the Santa Clara Unified family, meet everyone and do my part to continue the upward momentum of the district,” she said in a news release.

Kemp comes to SCUSD with more than three decades of experience in public education, a career that’s taken her from Texas to Germany and California, where she, since 2017, has served as superintendent of San Bruno Park School District. According to her LinkeIn profile, Kemp’s stint in San Bruno came after nearly seven years as assistant superintendent of the Franklin-McKinley School District.

The career educator studied at the University of Texas at Austin before going on to earn higher degrees and additional credentials at Texas Women’s University, University of North Texas and the University of Southern California.

SCUSD Board President Michele Ryan said she’s grateful that the district could attract someone of Kemp’s caliber.

“Dr. Kemp’s demonstrated success as a teacher, site administrator, assistant superintendent for educational services and superintendent uniquely qualifies her for the position of superintendent in Santa Clara Unified,” Ryan said. “In addition, her doctoral dissertation centered on school governance and improving student achievement. The board and I are very excited to welcome Dr. Kemp to the SCUSD family.”

The appointment comes after a months-long search, which the board kicked off at the start of this year when Rose announced his planned retirement after 46 years in the field. His last day on the job is set for June 30; Kemp’s first day will be July 1.

SCUSD serves upward of 15,500 students and encompasses a 56-square-mile area in Santa Clara and parts of Sunnyvale, San Jose and Cupertino.