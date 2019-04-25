Valley Christian High School Teacher Suspended Over Alleged White Nationalist Ties

A Valley Christian School teacher with suspected ties to a white supremacist group has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
School officials confirmed Wednesday that they suspended 30-year-old music instructor Kyle Scheuerlein after anti-fascist watchdogs published claims of his involvement with Identity Evropa, an organization widely denounced as a white nationalist hate group.
Valley Christian COO Rob Valiton said the private high school acted as soon as it heard of the accusations against Scheuerlein.
“Any membership of affiliation with a racist group of any kind is not only against our conduct standards, it is in conflict with our mission,” Valiton wrote in an email to San Jose Inside. “If proven true, these allegations are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. This matter will be thoroughly investigated and addressed accordingly.”
The claims against Scheuerlein stem from chats exchanged by Identity Evropa members that became public last month when nonprofit media collective Unicorn Riot leaked the entirety of the group’s so-called “Nice Respectable People” server. By culling those chat logs for information, the group has exposed suspected neo-Nazis in the U.S. military, various police agencies and schools throughout the country.
Scheuerlein—an Azusa Pacific University alumnus and aspiring web developer who has taught at Valley Christian since 2012—apparently joined Identity Evropa chats on a messaging app called Discord a year ago under the handle NuclearReactionary. In one chat exchange, he professed being a fan of neo-Nazi podcast Fash the Nation, calling it “amazing” and recommending it to others.
Scheuerlein has yet to respond to a request for comment.
Identity Evropa gained notoriety in 2017 for helping orchestrate the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where members chanted, “Jews will not replace us!,” and where a white supremacist killed counter-protester Heather Heyer.
The organization, which advocates for a white ethno-state, has since tried to distance itself from its founder—Iraq war veteran, convicted felon and San Jose native Nathan Damigo—by rebranding under a new leader, Patrick Casey, as the more innocuous sounding American Identity Movement.
Casey has reportedly tried to clean up the group’s image to appeal to white college-aged conservatives through campus flyering, banner drops and reframing its mission as pro-white and “identitarian.” Yet the Discord leaks show that conversation among the 800 or so members participating in the chats routinely veered into anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic, ableist and other hateful rhetoric.
I always like to look at these sorts of articles with a bit of skepticism. I read through the “proof” and here’s my issue. It doesn’t pass the litmus test of non-repudiation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-repudiation
Non-repudiation refers to a situation where a statement’s author cannot successfully dispute its authorship or the validity of an associated contract. The term is often seen in a legal setting when the authenticity of a signature is being challenged. In such an instance, the authenticity is being “repudiated”.
What’s to stop a student he gave an “F” to from logging into Discord and pretending to be him? That’s the biggest fault with this article. All of the info leaked in the discord channel is publically avaliable (part of the proof they provided was his Linkin profile) It’s also the issue with Discord as it doesn’t feature anything that proves the senders IP address as IRC would. I suppose you can call that a feature of discord as well because people don’t enjoy being ping flooded or hacked.
Sorry never heard of any of those groups, would the reaction be the same if he belonged to ANTIFA, BLM, La Rasa or SPLC. I believe his first amendment right are being violated with nothing but hearsay.
Hang on so you’re saying being a white supremacist is protected by the first amendment?
> Hang on so you’re saying being a white supremacist is protected by the first amendment?
The short answer is: YES! ABSOLUTELY.
You’re posting is so spectacularly stupid that it really raises the larger question of: “Who in the United States of America DOESN”T realize that the First Amendment protects the right of an American to be a “white supremacist”?”
This is your opportunity to spew, Amor. Tells how you came to think that the First Amendment DOESN’T protect people who think of themselves as “white supremacists”.
You may be distressed to learn that the American system actually allows for punishment of people who DENY the right of Americans to express their “white supremacist” views.
And further, you may be exposing yourself to legal repercussions by FALSELY defaming an American as a “white supremacist” if that American objects to being described as or characterized as a “white supremacist”. And if YOU’RE characterizing a person as a “white supremacists” results in a loss of job or economic damage, get out our wallet because YOU may be paying.
> “This matter will be thoroughly investigated and addressed accordingly.”
And then Scheuerlein will sue the pants off of Valley Christian, the Metro Newspaper, and anyone else who piled onto the bogus “white supremacist” meme.
Unfortunately for Scheuerlein, too money of the “mainstream media” organs who spread the Left’s toxic racialist identity politics memes are financial basket cases and winning in court for Scheuerlein may mean nothing more than owning a few beat up desks, some tablet computers, and some bong pipes.
But “the times, they are a changin’ ” for the smear industry:
https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/03/15/southern-poverty-law-center-fires-co-founder-declines-to-say-what-he-allegedly-did-3/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/covington-high-students-legal-team-sues-washington-post
https://www.westernjournal.com/covington-kids-attorney-reveals-news-outlets-next-list-wapo-cnn-suits/
$250 million here. $275 million there. Pretty soon things start to add up
There’s actually substantial proof of this! You all got owned!