San Jose Mayor Wants to Strengthen Local Gun Laws

Amid rising rates of armed robbery in San Jose and a spike in gun deaths nationwide, Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday unveiled a slate of firearm safety measures that he hopes will set the tone for other cities.

The proposal, which he introduced alongside Vice Mayor Chappie Jones this morning, would direct staff to draft an ordinance with four key provisions.

It would require gun sellers to record video and audio of all transactions, tighten up inventory checks and to train sales staff to keep an eye out for straw purchase. It would ban people from selling guns out of their homes, mandate licensing for concealed firearm-related transactions and require gun shops to post signs emblazoned with local laws, suicide warnings and resources for people impacted by domestic violence.

If a pending state gun control bill fails to regulate 3D-printed guns, Liccardo said he’d also advise the city to extend local rules to those devices as well.

“While our current occupant of the White House tweets about emergency declarations, a real crisis persists in the 39,377 Americans who died from gun violence in 2017,” the mayor declared in a news release. “The federal government—cowering in the presence of NRA lobbyists—has abdicated its role to safeguard Americans by implementing reasonable firearm regulations. In the absence of federal leadership, cities and states will continue to step up to do more to keep our residents safe. By confronting ‘straw purchases’ of guns for felons and other people who should not possess guns, these reforms can prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands, and offer a model for other U.S. cities and states to follow.”

Click here to read the proposal.

