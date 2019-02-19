San Jose Mayor Wants to Strengthen Local Gun Laws

Amid rising rates of armed robbery in San Jose and a spike in gun deaths nationwide, Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday unveiled a slate of firearm safety measures that he hopes will set the tone for other cities.
The proposal, which he introduced alongside Vice Mayor Chappie Jones this morning, would direct staff to draft an ordinance with four key provisions.
It would require gun sellers to record video and audio of all transactions, tighten up inventory checks and to train sales staff to keep an eye out for straw purchase. It would ban people from selling guns out of their homes, mandate licensing for concealed firearm-related transactions and require gun shops to post signs emblazoned with local laws, suicide warnings and resources for people impacted by domestic violence.
If a pending state gun control bill fails to regulate 3D-printed guns, Liccardo said he’d also advise the city to extend local rules to those devices as well.
“While our current occupant of the White House tweets about emergency declarations, a real crisis persists in the 39,377 Americans who died from gun violence in 2017,” the mayor declared in a news release. “The federal government—cowering in the presence of NRA lobbyists—has abdicated its role to safeguard Americans by implementing reasonable firearm regulations. In the absence of federal leadership, cities and states will continue to step up to do more to keep our residents safe. By confronting ‘straw purchases’ of guns for felons and other people who should not possess guns, these reforms can prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands, and offer a model for other U.S. cities and states to follow.”
Click here to read the proposal.
How about a strong Mayor form of Government in San Jose?
I was taking this seriously until the unnecessary Trump bashing started. When you’re ready to have adult conversations about adult things, get back to me…
Mr. Mayor,
This is a sanctuary city, you and your city council have invited criminals and crime here by the truck load and rising crime rate is the result. So what’s your solution, crack down on the law abiding citizen. Register 3d printers. Make ammunition a pain to by, and if you catch an MS13 member doing bad things let them go.
Then you can’t under stand why John Q. Citizen wants to by a gun, and if he bags a bad guy raping his wife or strangling his daughter you guys throw the book at him and credit the death to gun violence.
Brilliant Mr. Mayor, you just keep making me puke!
“It would require gun sellers to record video and audio of all transactions, tighten up inventory checks and to train sales staff to keep an eye out for straw purchase. It would ban people from selling guns out of their homes, mandate licensing for concealed firearm-related transactions and require gun shops to post signs emblazoned with local laws, suicide warnings and resources for people impacted by domestic violence.”
A few questions.
How much will this program cost? Include the court costs to defend this program in Federal Court.
What source of funding will be used?
How will this program be enforced?
San Jose has “No” money.
San Jose does have a beefy RDA debt, an Airport Bond debt that isn’t going away for several generations, unfunded liabilities to the employee retirement systems, let’s not forget the abomination of the $2.2 Billion dollar Capital improvement Program at the Water Pollution Control Plant-like the $25K per day “Delay Claim” that has been going on for a long, long time (the Digester rebuild screw up), and the continuous and countless millions given away to house the Homeless, Vagrants and other associated social miscreants, Bond Measure obligations-the Mayor should be able to fill in the remaining obligations.
Taking on the NRA (who I support) add the 2nd Amendment court costs with the amount of incurred debt and debt service is unwise.
David S. Wall
While I appreciate the need to “feel” like something (anything) is being done about gun related crimes and tragedies, how about we back off on new regulations and start clamping down on existing ones? Here are a couple you can start with:
1. If a gun is used for the purposes of committing a crime (like a robbery, home invasion, threats, etc.), don’t dismiss the charges or plea it down.
2. Enforce existing gun laws.
3. See items 1 and 2.
Creating more laws to frustrate the people that follow them is not a solution that will achieve your goals of reduced “gun violence.” I put “gun violence” in quotes because it conveys different things to different people. The Mayor speaks about this as an emergency, and just like the president is doing to justify a wall, it clouds the issue. When saying:
“39,377 Americans who died from gun violence in 2017.” (it’s actually 39,773, see CNN article:
https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/13/health/gun-deaths-highest-40-years-cdc/index.html)
Of the laws the Mayor is suggesting, how many of the 39,773 deaths are in California? And of those, how many are in San Jose? And of those, how many does he believe these laws would affect? My guess is very few. And no matter what the answer, it should be qualified (e.g., of the X gun related deaths in San Jose, we believe Y deaths would be prevented with the four new laws. Here is the evidence to support this and why we think this is a priority).
So, while everyone agrees we want to reduce senseless death from guns, DUI, suicide, opiates, etc., let’s look at what you, Mr. Mayor, are suggesting to address it. Will laws like this help? Sure, it will help. Will a wall help? Sure, it will help. However, neither of these actions are a priority and it will not solve the problems or even substantially get us in that direction. What it does do is get people all worked up and it “sounds” good to people that hate guns or think guns should be removed from civilized society (i.e., more gun laws are good).
The unfortunate reality is 23,854 (almost 60%) of the 39,773 deaths are by suicide, not mass shootings or domestic violence or gangs. Creating more laws and rules for gun shops will continue to make it more expensive and harder for people to legally purchase a firearm.
Is that the outcome you are looking for?
And what do you think that means? Here’s a clue: Lawful gun owners get less guns, and it becomes more of a wealthy thing. Is that really what the Second Amendment was put in place for?
The effort should be placed on informing the citizens of San Jose that if they use their guns to further a crime, that’s the end of their freedom. We need accountability, not more laws.
I have been trying to organize a “civilized” debate on guns for almost four years. No one wants to step up. I have asked media to host. I have offered to help organize a balanced discussion (not an extreme yelling debate). Let’s have a discussion, not a one-sided “we know what you need” government approach. It is a standing offer and request.
Kirk Vartan
[email protected]
Here is an example…this was posted on Nextdoor 20 hour ago. I am not posting the name or address, but it was in the Rose Garden area.
home invasion with weapon
I posted about someone trying to break into our house yesterday. Well today he came back
This time he climbed over the driveway gate
Tried to kick in the kitchen door the deadbolt held but Was able to kick in the garage side door and entered our home
As he was coming around the corner of the stairs I was coming down the stairs
He produced a gun and said if I called the police he would have his friends come back and kill me and my family
Yesterday he was driving what looked like a white m3 or m5 crossover Bmw
When I’m not so rattled I’ll try and post some pics
Everyone is ok that’s all I’m grateful for but we feel very unsafe in what used to be a very safe neighborhood
The police took the report and I gave them the video
I have reported this information to the police.
I OPPOSE this new gun control ordinance
> “It would require gun sellers to record video and audio of all transactions, tighten up inventory checks and to train sales staff to keep an eye out for straw purchase.
Maybe San Jose could institute similar requirements for sellers of abortions.
Oh, wait. Abortion customers have a constitutional right of privacy.
Hmmm, in 1996, San Jose tried to “outlaw” guns that were lower cost, available (legally) to citizens. They called these low cost guns “junk guns”. Ron Gonzales used Pat Dando’s vote AGAINST the ban in a hit piece against her in the Mayoral Campaign. City Attorney, said the ban would not stand and city would be on hook for $ defending in court – which was true, and SJ had to pay a lot. From May 1996:
May 18, San Jose’s City Council voted 6-5 directing the City Attorney to draft an ordinance aimed at banning the sale of affordable handguns (presumably identical to the one just passed in the City of Oakland).
Councilwoman Charlotte Powers stated that the ABAC (Association of Bay Area Cities) was asking all San Francisco Bay Area cities to pass similar ordinances.
Councilwoman Margie Fernandes stated that the objective was to have all 21 cities in the east side of the San Francisco Bay to do the same during the month of July (possibly the 4th of July week?).
While Councilman David Pandori is a supporter of some gun control measures, he noted that the ban does nothing to prohibit the ownership of these guns (e.g. -it doesn’t stop anyone from bringing one in from outside the city) and that he doubts the ban on sales will ever go into effect (i.e. -that the courts will find the ordinance violates the state’s preemption law on the issue).
Council member Pat Dando, also a supporter of some gun control measures, opposed the directive on the grounds that the courts will probably find the ordinance violates the state’s preemption law and, thus, this action becomes an unnecessary expense to the City (i.e. -to the taxpayers).
Frank Fiscalini advocated waiting, instead of taking any action now and most probably incurring lots of unnecessary expenses by the City, until the courts have acted on a similar ordinance in West Hollywood.
San Jose’s Chief of Police, Lou Cobarruviaz, is clearly anti-RKBA and anti-self-defense and made himself clear that he considers all small caliber weapons to be “junk guns”. While the Chief presented numerous statistics, he managed to provide one that destroyed his own arguments by pointing out that far more of the affordable guns were confiscated by the City’s law enforcement officers than were sold within San Jose; thus showing the proposed ordinance will not stop the supply. (Just totally amazing how the gun-grabbers lack critical thinking skills!)
Mayor Susan Hammer insists the banning of the sale of affordable handguns is a product safety issue; yet the Oakland ordinance, which San Jose’s will be based on, makes an exception for law enforcement officers. Obviously, Susan does not consider the safety and health of law enforcement personal to be as important as the safety and health of the every day citizen! These individuals clearly don’t comprehend that some of the handguns to be included in the sales ban are the standard sidearms of tens of thousands of law enforcement officers across the nation.
The turnout by the pro-RKBA forces was very good (but it still could have been better). About 300 turned in cards to speak against the ordinance and only 30 in favor of the ordinance did so-the antis were overwhelmingly outnumbered. The pro-RKBA speakers included numerous very well-spoken women and minorities taking a strong stand that they should not be prevented from owning a handgun just because they can not afford a more expensive one and that they had just an equal right to self-defense as everyone else.
The officers of the Silicon Valley NRA Members’ Council did a very fine job of preparing for the last night’s City Council session and in keeping the pro-RKBA forces focused and in good order before, during, and after the entire session. My thanks and a big pat on the back goes out to all of them.
This article is abridged from the original posted by Johann Opitz ([email protected]) on [email protected].