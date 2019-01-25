County Ramps Up Campaign Against AG Xavier Becerra in Bid to Save Two Local Hospitals

Santa Clara County officials are turning up the heat on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, demanding that he drop his bid to block the sale of O’Connor and Saint Louise hospitals to the county.
In a noon press conference Thursday, the county went public with calls for the public to join a social media blitz targeting Becerra, coupled with pleas from local health officials, union leaders and California elected officials and testimonials from Latino patients—all aimed at showing the importance of keeping the two hospitals open.
There was no immediate sign that any of this made the newly elected attorney general budge from a hard-line position that the county says could close the two hospitals owned by failing Verity Health System. According to court records, Becerra wants to block the sale unless the county can guarantee that it could maintain the same quality of care for low-income patients.
“Attorney General Becerra has rejected all of our good-faith efforts to resolve his objections to the county purchasing the hospitals,” County Executive Jeff Smith said into a bank of media microphones set up on a patio outside the County Government Center in San Jose. “It is clear the Department of Justice is more concerned about protecting its power than protecting the health of Santa Clara County residents.”
Smith, a lawyer and doctor, warned that “if O’Connor and Saint Louise hospitals close, communities in the county would lose significant access to critical healthcare. The closurs ... will very likely mean that some people will suffer needless delay in obtaining critical healthcare and such delays may imperil lives.”
“Maybe you should look at a map, Mr. Attorney General, so you can see the distance from Morgan Hill and Gilroy and San Martin to Valley Medical Center,” said Sally Armendariz, of Gilroy, who spoke at the press conference about the importance of St. Louise Regional Hospital to citizens of South County. “If people are having a genuine emergency, they’ll die before they get there.”
Of Becerra, she said he “should be proud that Santa Clara County is willing to have a medical center for all its residents, not just San Jose.”
Her sentiments were echoed by Dr. Sara Cody, county health officer and director of the Public Health Department, who said keeping St. Louise and O’Connor hospital “open and thriving is so important to our communities, and South County in particular.”
Cody said that Gilroy and Morgan Hill have higher mortality rates due to cancer, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s, chronic lower respiratory disease and diabetes than the county’s overall population. “Also teen birth rates are significantly higher in South County, compared to the rest of the county,” she said.
“People living in this area need more access to health care, not less,” Cody said.
Standing behind the speakers at the press conference were medical staff and patients of the two hospitals, holding signs that read, “Tell AG Becerra, Don’t Block Hospitals’ Sale,” with links to the attorney general’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, and a hashtag of #SaveSCCHospitalsAG.
The $235 million sale of O’Connor and Saint Louise hospitals was approved late last month by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Los Angeles, who also overruled objections by Becerra to the county’s acquisition of the two hospitals. The attorney general has appealed that decision to U.S. District Court, and is asking the bankruptcy judge to stay his ruling pending the outcome of the appeal, which could take months. A hearing on his stay request is set for Jan. 30, with a ruling expected as early as Feb. 1.
Any delay would be fatal to the two hospitals, because the county’s purchase agreement expires March 1, and there are no other offers on the table.
Smith said in an interview that he does not expect Becerra to prevail, but added that for the next week at least, the threat of the hospitals closing is real—and unnecessary. He said Becerra was engaging in political posturing, with no concern for health care needs of Santa Clara County.
Verity Health System is seeking protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code for massive debts incurred by its six hospitals. Verity announced last week that it has a bid pending for the other four hospitals, including two in San Mateo County—Seton Medical Center in Daly City and its Coastside branch in Moss Beach—and two in L.A.
County Supervisor Joe Simitian, president of the Board of Supervisors and Health and Hospital Committee chair, said at the press conference that “the sale has already been approved. The attorney general has already made these arguments and lost.”
“It isn’t really about lawyers and lawsuits …, about power and politics,” he said. “What it is about and what it should be about is the … Santa Clara County residents who won’t have a hospital bed if this deal crumbles.”
Smith said more than 2,000 employees of O’Connor and Saint Louise have applied for the open positions created by the county, in anticipation of the takeover this spring, and approximately 700 physicians are ready to join the expanded county hospital system. Smith said that over the next few weeks, the county will expend significant staff and financial resources to review and process job applications and onboard the physicians to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center medical staff by the Feb. 28 deadline.
If Becerra gets his stay order, hundreds of employees would lose their jobs and hundreds of physicians would lose their contracts, Smith said.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, whose Congressional District includes San Jose and much of southern Santa Clara County, is on board, he said. Lofgren released a statement on Thursday, saying “I have conveyed directly to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra that it is in the best interests of my constituents that these medical facilities continue to serve our local communities’ health care needs.”
Becerra is a former six-term Congressman.
“I am doing everything I can to keep these hospitals open,” said county Supervisor Mike Wasserman, who represents Gilroy and Morgan Hill. He did not attend the press conference, but appeared on one of the county’s YouTube videos directed at Becerra.
“For workers, the purchase means having a job. The AG’s decision to block the purchase could leave thousands of healthcare workers unemployed,” said Ben Field, head of the South Bay Labor Council. “While the county can’t save the workers from all the hardships brought upon by Verity Health’s bankruptcy, the county is offering thousands of professionals the chance to continue working for two local hospitals in their community.”
County officials and health representatives are encouraging people who live and work here to urge California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to save the hospitals by contacting him on Twitter @AGBecerra or on Facebook using the hashtag #SaveSCChospitalsAG or by telephone at 800.952.5225.
Who’s this chump Becerra trying to impress?
We still don’t know why the AG is blocking this….? Maybe the reporter doesn’t even know…..?
AG office has an open antirust complaint against James Williams and Dave Cortese. The bidding of this hospital was very suspect and #metoo movement just hit County Assessor Larry Stone.
Whadiya know!
Another “Shaman at the mike in front of stooges with signs” photo stunt.
https://i0.wp.com/www.sanjoseinside.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Screen-Shot-2019-01-25-at-9.37.51-AM.png?resize=772%2C350
Looks like they got the Crowds on Demand 9 Stooge Economy Package.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crowds_on_Demand
Silicon Valley has their own Stones:
Joe Smitian and Cindy Chavez should be indicted for public corruption and misuse of public funds.
As early as October 12, 2017 public comment shows in violation of the Brown Act, Joe reached out and took an order of Presiding Judge Patricia Lucas from Mr. Scott Largent. Joe claimed he was going to have James Williams of the County Counsel’s Office review the order. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3coJGedpcos
Apparently Mr. Williams wasn’t very good, or efficient, at his job.
On May 1, 2018 Mr. Largent was arrested on a public sidewalk in front of the family courthouse, as the local judges were doing everything to support the NO RECALL of Judge Aaron Persky.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stSPBpT8Ri4&t=153s
Judge Patricia Lucas and other public officials are being investigated for misusing their public office in order to influence the June 2018 recall election of Judge Aaron Persky.
Sherriff Laurie Smith was the only public official to support the recall, a campaign that eventually saw Judge Persky recalled by a landslide vote that was very embarrassing to local judges.
The recall of Persky resulted in the highest voter turnout in Santa Clara County’s history.
As the local community was divided over the Persky recall, a line was drawn in the sand between the legal community and protestors demanding reform in the county’s local courts.
As Joe Smitiian and James Williams took six months to review the order issued by Judge Patricia Lucas, Patricia Lucas who was appointed to the county’s Public Safety and Justice Committee, Mr. Largent was arrested for language in the order that was later changed by judge Lucas on November 30, 2018.
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has continued to prosecute Mr. Largent for what is an unlawful court order, in an effort to discredit and chill Mr. Largent’s right to criticize county officials who have been wasting money by allowing private divorce lawyers and government lawyers to engaged in criminal activity with impunity.
Voters may have hoped Susan Ellenberg would bring change, yet her first month on the job she is proving to be a classic lawyer willing to waste money that could otherwise be invested to pay nurses, doctors, teachers, clerks, cops and firefighter wages that allow them to live in the county and provide much needed services. Those services do not include all the money the county is spending on legal fees, as the County Counsel has not been audited in over 30 years.
Maybe while the Attorney General is looking at the county’s acquisition of a hospital, the AG should also be looking at the county counsel, and the county assessor ( Larry Stone) and the building of Levi Stadium.
Maybe next San Jose Inside will be reporting on the women who have encountered Larry Stone when his wife Carmen was out of town who can point the AG to far more than the county counsel will be producing in discovery.
This is most likely about the SEIU trying to preserve pensions and benefits. The current sale hits their members hard since this is not a sale of the hospital businesses but rather asset purchases. Employees have to re-apply for their jobs losing all seniority. Since the AG is beholden to the SEIU, he has to take a stand in their favor. I doubt the AG will put up much of a fight since it’s a losing cause. The County should offer to preserve some seniority or other benefits and things will go more smoothly.
Things are getting so corrupt and the level of trust in local government in one-party California is so low, that pretty soon we’ll have to send a posse to an old folks home to find a retired Republican politician with alzheimer’s who’s too addled, too disoriented, and too friendless to be corrupt.
It seem fairly obvious to me, Becerra must be working on behalf of Russian Oligarchs that have control over the states one party system, and want to bankrupt the state with the affordable care act.
I think we need a Congressional inquiry and a special prosecutor to look into Russian Collusion of all Democrat candidates in the State of California.