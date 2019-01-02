UPDATE: Mayor Expects ‘Full Recovery’ From Cycling Accident

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo plans to return home from the hospital by Thursday after being treated for multiple fractures, scrapes and bruises from being rammed by an SUV while on a New Year’s Day bike ride.

Mayoral spokesman David Low sent an update to reporters Wednesday afternoon saying Liccardo won’t require surgery but will likely wear a brace until his injuries heal.

The mayor—a bicycling enthusiast who often bikes to work—“remains in good spirits” and was up and walking the morning after the collision in North San Jose, Low added. Doctors at San Jose Regional Medical Center expect him to make a full recovery.

Liccardo posted another update on social media this morning to again thank first responders and residents who helped him at the scene of the collision, which took place by Salt Lake Drive and Mabury Road.

“Thank you to the many thoughtful neighbors and friends who reached out with their well-wishes since my bike accident yesterday. I’ve got fractures to two of my vertebrae and my sternum, but felt blessed to be able to walk on the hospital floor today with the help of the great folks at Regional Medical Center. I’m told the prognosis is good—although I’ve got a couple months of physical therapy ahead, I expect to be working from home this week, and back at City Hall doing the job I love next week. Thanks to neighbors like Linda Dutra and Tom who magnanimously helped at the scene, the firefighters at Station 19 for their quick response, the AMR paramedic crew, SJPD, and the hardworking staff at Regional.”