San Jose Unveils ‘Tiny Homes’ Prototype Ahead of Vote on Pilot Homeless Shelter Program

After years of delays, borderline prohibitive cost estimates and fierce backlash from residents worried about property values, San Jose expects to have 80 tiny sleeping cabins built by summertime to house homeless people until they find a long-term place to stay.
The proposal seems to have considerably more public support compared to its initial rollout last year. And instead of running up a tab of more than $18,000 a cabin, the Gensler-designed models will cost the city about $6,500 apiece.
A look inside a #SanJose #TinyHome aka #EmergencySleepingCabin which are about 70 square feet. SJ considering building on two sites of 40 units each as temporary #housing for #homeless. pic.twitter.com/jUnGHPiQS4
“These communities are where innovation meets compassion, and offer us another tool to get more San Joseans off the streets, our of creeks and into housing,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said Monday as officials unveiled a prototype of the so-called “tiny homes.”
A beige-and-white model of the 80-square-foot cabins, some of which will have up to 120 square feet of space, will be on display through Wednesday outside City Hall. The one on unveiled for public viewing this week features a twin bed over drawers opposite a bench. It also has windows, a light, a smoke detector, lockable door and a power outlet.
In a memo to the City Council, San Jose Housing Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand recommends putting 40 such cabins on Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority land off of Mabury Road and another 40 on a Caltrans site at interstates 680 and 101.
District 4 Councilman Lan Diep, who represents the northern part of the city where the tiny homes are slated to go, invited the public to join him on Thursday for a community meeting about the so-called “bridge housing.”
The City unveiled a prototype of our tiny homes for the homeless today! You can come check it out yourself at City Hall today through Wed, Dec 12th from 9a-5p.
Then on Thurs, Dec 13th, my office will hold a community mtg abt tiny homes at 6p at the Berryessa Community Center. pic.twitter.com/S4zvGOrGzZ
The proposal, which would house up to 320 people, comes up for council approval on Dec. 18. If approved, the city would run the pilot program through 2022, when the state law authorizing the homes is set to expire.
To incentivize tiny home dwellers to find permanent housing within six months, the city will charge them rent equivalent to about 10 percent of their income or $20 if they have no job. After six months, the rent would tick up by 10 percent every six months to a max increase of 30 percent.
The city anticipates spending $30,000 to lease both tiny homes sites through 2022. Development and construction costs will amount to roughly $4.3 million. HomeFirst, the nonprofit manager of the project, will get $1.3 million to prepare homeless people for move-in, and another $1.3 million to run the two sites.
Donations are encouraged to offset costs of the project, and volunteers are needed to help build the cabins. For more information about how to lend a hand, click here.
Unveiling the @CityofSanJose Bridge Housing prototype today. This effort will hopefully provide 80 tiny homes for homeless men and women once Council approves the locations. Thanks to @sjcityhousing @HomeFirstSCC & @HabitatEBSV for your leadership! pic.twitter.com/YcEj4pKFUb
Seattle tried the tiny homes approach, and like many other feel good programs it failed and there are plans to close it in March 2019.
https://komonews.com/news/local/seattle-to-close-controversial-low-barrier-homeless-camp-in-march
Here’s the problem. Nothing changes with these folks except they have a warm place to sleep. They still panhandle and steal to support their drug habits. The severely mentally ill ones still act deranged. The tiny villages end up becoming drug dens.
I’ve been advocating bus tickets. Maybe build some tiny homes well outside of city limits. Not sure why a small minority of folks take issue with this. We have no issue outsourcing to cheaper places for damn near everything. We need to start taking the same approach with this.
Agnews was in the middle of nowhere when it started out.
> I’ve been advocating bus tickets. Maybe build some tiny homes well outside of city limits. Not sure why a small minority of folks take issue with this. We have no issue outsourcing to cheaper places for damn near everything. We need to start taking the same approach with this.
And, why not call the “community” of tiny homes well outside the city limits a “reservation”?
> Not sure why a small minority of folks take issue with this.
HINT: Where would the “homeless” in their “tiny homes’ be registered to vote, and would the “ballot harvesters” be able to find them?
I can see how this could be a cost-effective, temporary housing solution and a good use of scrap public land that’s not serving any useful purpose. But I’m not sure I get the #s: 80 units at $6300 per doesn’t sound bad at all: That’s about $600,000 total. But the article says it will cost the city $4.3m to develop and construct the units. Not seeing how that works out: we’ve gone from $6300 per unit to $53,000 per unit. And are the Housing First charges ($1.3m prep, $1.3m annual management) included in the city’s $4.3 or on top of it? Maybe I’m misreading. Thanks, Jennifer, for clarifying.
I have some pretty strong opinions on this but here is a number that we should all concentrate on.
(Monies allocated for homeless programs in the total)/(number of homeless people).
While the denominator should probably be number of homeless persons that are actually helped, I will be generous and use a number like 10,000 which (I hope) is an upper bound on the number of homeless in Santa Clara
What the numerator is anybody’s guess, Cisco alone is coughing up $50 Million but that I believe is over 10 years, The county is getting $11 Million in a one shot emergency funding.
All of this money is going to be spent by the government and the homeless problem will only get worse.
Can anyone identify ANY way in which the government homeless industrial complex is accountable for anything?
They virtue signal constantly, get gobs of money to spend, and things only get worse.
