Recalled Judge Aaron Persky Asks for Help to Pay Off $135K in Campaign-Related Legal Costs

Aaron Persky, who lost his job in the state’s first judicial recall in nearly nine decades, is asking supporters to help pay off a small fortune in court-ordered debt he incurred by challenging the campaign against him.
“I am writing to thank you for your support during the recall campaign, and to ask you to contribute to defray $135,000 in court-ordered attorney fees arising from the recall,” he wrote in an email sent Tuesday. “On June 5, 2018, I was recalled by voters after a well-funded, misleading, and extremely negative campaign by recall proponents. My campaign, which stressed the vital importance of an independent judiciary, received broad support from the legal community in Santa Clara County and beyond.”
The 56-year-old Palo Alto resident said he has until the end of the month to pay it all off.
More than 60 percent of Santa Clara County voters supported the recall in response to the controversially brief sentence Persky gave to a former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. The embattled judge, who took home an $186,000-a-year salary on the bench, raised $840,000 to fend off the recall, which he unsuccessfully tried to block in court.
Persky didn’t respond right away to a request for comment.
But in his email, Persky explained how the debt stemmed from a lawsuit contending that the California Secretary of State, and not the local election office, should preside over the petition to qualify the recall for the ballot. A lower court rejected his claim in 2017.
“Unfortunately,” Persky wrote, “recall proponents, represented by a California law firm, prevailed in the litigation.” He added: “I pursued the litigation so that Superior Court judges would benefit from the same procedural protections as other state officers who face recall elections.”
Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who led the high-profile recall campaign, said the ex-jurist had it coming.
“Judge Persky made the bad decision to repeatedly file frivolous lawsuits and appeals with the goal of stalling and causing expense,” she wrote in an email to San Jose Inside. “The court has concluded that he should be required to pay for that decision, and we are happy that our lawyer will be getting paid for his outstanding work in defending our constitutional rights, and those of the voters of Santa Clara County.”
If losing litigants had to pay the winner’s attorney fees in every case, frivouls litigation would dry up.
However, the current definition of frivolous is too narrow, and needs to be expanded.
Judge Persky was one of the judges who was involved in the divorce case where Kathey Fyke was sanctioned $1 million dollars during her divorce from a Saratoga lawyer. Odd Persky would be asking for help when he is part of a gang of judges who sanctioned spouses simply for being in a divorce. Judge Persky was recently offered employment as a Special Master, and didn’t call back. Really have to question using an elected position to solicit donations to pay back sanctions and legal fees for a judge who had no problem dishing out these fees on everyday voters. Persky still has a Bar card, as a special master or referee, or court appointed anything , he could make millions a year. These payments aren’t even tracked and many lawyers keep them off the radar of the taxing authorities. Sanctions and legal fees are out of control in Santa Clara County. Welcome to the other side Aaron Persky.
> Sanctions and legal fees are out of control in Santa Clara County.
Inside baseball.
How is the average citizen supposed to have any idea what this is about or who’s right and who’s wrong?
Doesn’t matter who is right or wrong in a divorce case. Judges sanctioning families and allowing legal fees to surpass a million dollars in a middle class divorce case has to be addressed. Persky is whining about paying a fraction of what he has expected families to pay in Santa Clara County for decades. There is currently an antitrust complaint about these same lawyers before the California Supreme Court. Either the state’s top judges are going to control their lawyers or they will continue to allow greed and corruption in our family courts. Michael Cohen is going to jail for what some family lawyers have been doing for decades. James McManis , Judge Persky’s lawyer included in that antitrust lawsuit.
> Judges sanctioning families and allowing legal fees to surpass a million dollars in a middle class divorce case has to be addressed.
Again, inside baseball.
I don’t really understand what “sanctioning” is in divorce cases.
Please explain.
Silly me. I have always thought that courts were supposed to be about “justice” and “rule of law”.
“Sanctioning” sounds vaguely medieval.
Get a job, Persky.
I say recall Brock Turner’s conviction sentence as well to give him a proper sentence by a real judge.
contrast this with Martinez Superior Probate Judge John Sugiyama granting several racketeering probate attorneys $200,000 from my mother’s coffers who was a 3 decade civil servant who just happened to own a corner lot in Alamo California since the 60s instead of rightfully passing any of her estate to her disabled daughter whose name he put a lien on for using her ADA rights to a fee waiver for Courtcall as I was out of state and could not travel for all their frivolous filings constant continuances were set up to pad pockets harass witnesses and bastardize the trust instrument using grossly conflicted jackal lawyers even as temporary judges harming the only female beneficiary sabotaged out of defense using every sick corrupt trick in the book including judicial retaliation and eviction attempts and every single judge in California is guilty and should be recalled because they know this is going on and they do nothing about it violating every rule of ethics as well as law time’s up
https://www.apnews.com/b26c5c939e3e447b8712927cc9be5969 #RapeCulture #becauseJUDGES #institutionalmisogyny #disgusting
I wasn’t a fan of the recall or Dauber. But the lawsuit was frivolous and dumb. The McManis Law Firm convinced Persky to waste the court’s time. shame of them and for Persky to agreeing to do it. Judges are elected by Santa Clara County voters. Did they really think that the Sec of State should have jurisdiction? It was either a really dumb legal move or a really dumb political decision. Yes, they should pay for their stupidity.