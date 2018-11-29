Eric Bauman Resigns as Cal Democratic Party Chair Amid Sexual Misconduct Inquiry

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman resigned Thursday amid mounting political pressure over claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed multiple people.

“I have made the realization that in order for those to whom I may have caused pain and who need to heal, for my own health, and in the best interest of the party that I love and to which I have dedicated myself for more than 25 years, it is in everyone’s best interest for me to resign my position as chair of the California Democratic Party,” he said in a meandering and somewhat self-aggrandizing statement to reporters.

Bauman’s decision came just hours after Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom joined a chorus of other high-ranking Democratic officials calling on him to step down. It was a swift downfall for Cal Dem’s first openly gay chair, who won the chairmanship in 2017 after a contentious race against Kimberly Ellis.

Misconduct claims against Bauman became public at the end of last week with a memo from Cal Dem second-Vice Chair Daracka Larimore-Hall announcing how he initiated the process to remove the chairman after hearing from multiple accusers. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont) tweeted a copy of the memo on Nov. 23, calling the charges “shocking” and urging Bauman to resign. The congressman also recommended replacing Bauman with Stanford law professor Michele Dauber, who in June led the successful recall of Judge Aaron Persky over his light sentencing of a sexual assailant.

The next morning, Larimore-Hall sent a letter to party delegates confirming his effort to oust Bauman. Though he disclosed no details about the nature of the allegations, he called them “credible, corroborated and utterly heartbreaking.” By Monday, Bauman agreed to go on leave to ensure the independence of the investigation.

Things escalated quickly from there. A couple days later, the Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the complaints, describing in previously undisclosed detail how Bauman would make sexually explicit remarks to men and women and touched them inappropriately. The explosive report intensified calls for Bauman’s resignation, which came a day later with the announcement that he would seek counseling and treatment for his alcohol use.

Meanwhile, more accounts of Bauman’s misbehavior surfaced on social media. Spencer Dayton, a 21-year-old party delegate from Lodi posted a letter on Facebook saying that Bauman groped him twice at political events. “I feel it is important to come forward at this time and fight through the emotional stresses and triggers that this brings, on top of normal daily life,” Dayton wrote. “This was not the first time I have experienced sexual assault. My first full sexual encounter in adult life, was assault. Only one person has known that, until now. I will face backlash possible repercussions, but I must stand.”

Omar Torres, an openly gay policy aide for San Jose Vice Mayor Magdalena Carrasco and delegate for Region 7 on the state party committee, said he had heard many accounts over the years about Bauman’s improprieties. After learning more specifics about the behavior on social media and directly from victims this past week, Torres said he was “shocked and saddened by the disturbing allegations,” and realized that the best course would be for Bauman to resign.

“Now that Bauman has resigned,” he said, “the California Democratic Party has the opportunity to move forward and address this problem head on.”

He added: “Sexual assault and domestic violence affects everyone, especially and including the LGBTQ+ community. We must do better and ensure our leaders are held to a higher standard of conduct.”

Assemblyman Evan Low, who chairs the California Legislative LGBT Caucus, echoed the sentiment, saying Bauman was right to step down.

“I was disheartened to read about the brave survivors who have come forward—especially the stories of LGBTQ staff and activists,” Low said in a statement to San Jose Inside. “We must support those who were harmed, provide victims with appropriate support services and demand leadership that reflects the Democratic Party’s values. I expect the Democratic Party to take steps that ensure justice for the victims and create a safe and accountable work environment for all employees, volunteers, and activists.”

Dauber—who founded the Enough is Enough Voter Project to promote candidates committed to ending sexual violence—agreed that the party needs to work on organizational reforms. In a series of tweets, she noted how the Bauman scandal has exposed institutional failures in the way the party responds to these kinds of claims.

Next Steps for @CA_Dem

1. protection, resources and support for whistle-blowers and survivors;

2. Organizational accountability for those leaders who knew but failed to act appropriately;

3. Procedures that make it easier to remove a leader for serious misconduct@JeremyBWhite — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 29, 2018

Several Democratic activists have told San Jose Inside that the party not only failed to take seriously sexual misconduct claims against Bauman, including one in 2017 from former state Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña, but that it’s been dismissive of complaints about other officials as well.

Melissa Fazli, a former delegate who accused congressional candidate Gil Cisneros of making sexually charged comments in the lead-up to the June primary, said the party ignored her requests—including direct messages to Bauman and Cal Dem communications director John Vigna—to discuss the claims. A Cisneros supporter wound up contacting Fazli to pressure her into taking back what she said. Fazli said she withdrew the accusations—“withdrew,” she clarified, “I did not recant”—at their request. Cisneros went on to win the 39th Congressional District seat.

The first Fazli heard from the party was right after she appeared on Fox News to discuss her decision to withdraw the allegations. In an email the day after the Oct. 4 interview, Cal Dem Party Services Director Emma Harper said they had just learned that Fazli moved out of the district she represented as a delegate and, thus, needed to step down.

“They had nothing to say about Cisneros, nothing to say about my complaint or anything,” Fazli said. Though Fazli had indeed moved to her rental property a town over, she said the timing of the email led her to believe that her ouster was retaliatory. Party spokesman Michael Roth ignored a request for comment on her telling of events.

Glad I voted for you! Thanks for speaking up and not putting such serious allegations under the rug. It makes sense now why he ignored our please to take action against an Irvine Dem Club harasser. It is not ok to ignore or dismiss allegations by two women. — Anila Ali (@anilaali) November 29, 2018

Democrats in the South Bay have faced similar criticism for their response to reported sexual misconduct. When San Jose Inside reported on claims of harassment and revenge porn against a party delegate in 2016, several members of the Santa Clara County Democratic Party defended him and cast doubt on the accusers.

And though former Santa Clara County supervisor candidate and longtime city of Santa Clara Councilman Dominic Caserta had a reputation for being sexually suggestive and harassing toward women, people looked the other way until an accuser, Lydia Jungkind, made the problem impossible to ignore.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.