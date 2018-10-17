Man Who Died In San Jose Jail Sunday ID’d as Isai Lopez

Santa Clara County officials have identified a man who died in custody at San Jose’s Main Jail on Sunday as 23-year-old Isai Lopez.

The inmate was found unresponsive at 8:06pm in his cell at 150 W. Hedding St., according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Reginald Cooks.

San Jose firefighters pronounced him dead 15 minutes later after unsuccessfully trying to revive him, officials said.

Lopez is believed to have taken his own life, according to jail officials. He had been incarcerated in a one-man cell since his Sept. 16 booking on suspicion of assault.

The Sheriff’s Office is following standard protocol for an in-custody death, including a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.