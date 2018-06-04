Op-Ed: Don Rocha Deserves Your Vote for County Supervisor

When Ash Kalra moved on to the assembly from D2, many folks were alternately thrilled and depressed, feeling as if nobody could possibly fill his big shoes. Sergio Jimenez has done an incredible job of not only filling those shoes, but already making such an impact in less than two years, one can’t imagine someone being able to fill his shoes.

Sadly, that won’t be the case once Don Rocha vacates his D9 council seat, leaving an immense void. Pan (how she spelled it on her own campaign lit) Foley, queen of the awful photo (again, she posts them on her own page), is seen as a Chamber of Commerce (sorry, Silicon Valley Organization) and Mayor Liccardo lackey and I tend to agree.

Cowardly Kalen Gallagher should have resigned from the race when he allowed a fellow Campbell Union High School District board member to espouse racist and transphobic bullshit unchecked. But no, he’s still running.

Shay Franco-Clausen is also running in this race—mostly on half truths, pilfered volunteer sheets, and her knack for bullying and using people to further her career. In her campaign infancy, folks were receiving calls and the only connection those people had to Shay was working on other campaigns/issues she also worked on—they had never signed up for her campaign.

She uses elected officials’ names and other issues she’s worked on as currency despite repeatedly having left a trail of destruction behind her due to her temper, bravado, spitefulness, ignorance, pettiness, and unwillingness to change those traits. I know people are excited to vote for a woman, but if they carry the same personality flaws as men the Democratic party has disowned, what progress is made?

And speaking of progress, the South Bay Progressive Alliance is heavily promoting Shay and their other endorsee Omar Vasquez as “Corporate Free Candidates.” Omar has received donations from businesses and seems to be renting a campaign office either for free or from a 501c3—we don’t know ‘cause it’s not mentioned in his filings. That doesn’t seem very corporate free or, potentially, scandal free.

He is also thin skinned, hot tempered, makes rash accusations and likes to argue with people online. Now, why does that sound familiar? He has repeatedly defended and friended fellow D7 candidates Jonathan Fleming and Chris Le who have made several anti-homeless statements. Chris said he would sweep out the homeless with an “iron fist” and Omar took him to his brother’s wedding. Jonathan also has ties to the ridiculous recall against Jimenez who has led on housing and homelessness.

Has Omar rebuked them for these statements? No.

So far he’s saved most of his strongest statements for people who allegedly tamper with his campaign signs—because those win elections.

On the flip side, Maya Esparza has been a champion of the homeless as a Veteran’s advocate, teaches at SJSU, has been a school board member and staffer to Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, knows the issues and only lost to Tam Nguyen (#NeverTam) by 200 votes. This is the kind of woman we need in city hall.

While I’m on city hall, we need to ensure that Santa Clara City Hall breaks up its all-white council, a tradition it’s maintained since 1951. We do that by voting no on Measure A. I know, it’s confusing to a lot of folks on the left who think rank choice voting is a good thing, will lead to more people of color getting elected, eventually, but it won’t. Look at the folks fighting for Measure A, the vast majority are white while the vast majority of folks opposing Measure A are not. Get it?

Lastly, I’ve personally worked with nearly every candidate mentioned above, my opinions are formed by that experience, usually over several years. There is no candidate I’ve known longer than Don Rocha, one of the most thoughtful , humblest, fiercest, dogged advocates we have on the San Jose City Council.

Rocha has been a champion of women, families, the elderly and homeless; fiscally responsible, eager to think out of the box, and has such a depth of knowledge, it’s hard to find something he doesn’t know the details about off the top of his head. He’s also an incredibly dedicated and involved father, always dashing off to coach a game, watch a performance, or just spend quality time with the family.

For all these reasons, I encourage everyone to vote for him for county supervisor.