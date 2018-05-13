Op-Ed: Teachers March for a Better Future in San Jose’s Evergreen School District

Acrimonious negotiations are once again underway in the Evergreen School District. Sadly, this has become the norm over the last six years.

Maybe it’s what’s been happening in other states, but it feels very different this time around. It could be members of the Evergreen Teachers Association (ETA) are sick and tired of constantly having to battle for what’s best for their students and themselves.

Bargaining for the 2017-18 school year has dragged on for more than a year with no end in sight. We are currently at the fact finding stage. If the two sides are not able to reach an agreement, management, describing its own proposal as “draconian,” will be able to impose, and ETA, asking for a modest 0.5 percent raise and more preparation time, will be legally authorized to strike.

Teachers, community members and allies came together for a March for Evergreen’s Future and held a rally before the May 10 school board meeting. O.B. Whaley Elementary School teacher and ETA poet laureate Jeff Beckley summed up teacher frustration and the spirit of last week’s demonstration in his poem entitled, “Spring Has Sprung.”

SPRING HAS SPRUNG



Summer is very close at hand

And our district seems intent once again

On informational sleight of hand

You tell only one side of the story

Through district channels reserved only for you

If you had any confidence your story was right

You’d let teachers use these channels, too

But we know that you won’t allow that

Because you know your story is full of holes

And the PR that’s being put out now

Is totally out of control

Especially when the district is given credit

That is truly not theirs to receive

Telling families the district is committed to keeping health cost affordable

Is nothing but pretend and pure make believe

The facts are that the district

Was going to cut our pay

In the form of a health benefits retrogression

Saying they could not possibly find another way

Point of fact, ‘twas a teacher that did all the hard leg work

That the board and district could and should have done

And a teacher who found and researched this new health package

It was a teacher, as usual, who helped everyone

A teacher who helped this district and board

Whose only solution had been to take

From the parents, children, and teachers

Those who have so much at stake

Another statement that needs redress

Concerns FAQ clarification on the district’s website

Again this amounts to district dirty pool

Allowing only what you call the truth out into the light

Why does this letter not explain

Why the district has not closed two schools

The community knows that this should have been done

Yet you continue to treat us like fools

And when the letter talks about the raises

That we earned and had to fight you for

These raises were not provided graciously

From Evergreen’s deep financial reservoir

For the story really goes

That the district fought to give much less

Using the backs of students and teachers

To clean up their financial mess

In not so many words

The letter basically called teachers liars

Is this how PR is used

To put out Evergreen’s many fires

Just because we tell the side that you don’t

Does not make it a misstatement or untruth

And to even suggest this as a fact

Is not only libelous, but terribly uncouth

Once again Evergreen is bargaining in public

No wonder interest-based bargaining did not work

For it to do so you actually have to care

About the people you underpay and overwork

The letter to Evergreen’s families

Was a low blow to all teachers who strive

To provide the families and children of Evergreen

An excellent education to help them all thrive

And even lower still is for this district

To consider stopping funding the trust

A promise was made to the workers here

And keeping your promise is a must

Especially when you are paying into it

With money that should be in our pay

We gave you back the money in 2004

That you pay our trust with today

So if you decide to stop the funding

Of that which was promised to us

You should then expect there to be repercussions

A possibility of a large legal fuss

But all of this could be avoided

Nobody has to be nonplussed

All you have to do is quit bargaining in public

Because you should only be bargaining with us