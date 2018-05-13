Op-Ed: Teachers March for a Better Future in San Jose’s Evergreen School District

Acrimonious negotiations are once again underway in the Evergreen School District. Sadly, this has become the norm over the last six years.
Maybe it’s what’s been happening in other states, but it feels very different this time around. It could be members of the Evergreen Teachers Association (ETA) are sick and tired of constantly having to battle for what’s best for their students and themselves.
Bargaining for the 2017-18 school year has dragged on for more than a year with no end in sight. We are currently at the fact finding stage. If the two sides are not able to reach an agreement, management, describing its own proposal as “draconian,” will be able to impose, and ETA, asking for a modest 0.5 percent raise and more preparation time, will be legally authorized to strike.
Teachers, community members and allies came together for a March for Evergreen’s Future and held a rally before the May 10 school board meeting. O.B. Whaley Elementary School teacher and ETA poet laureate Jeff Beckley summed up teacher frustration and the spirit of last week’s demonstration in his poem entitled, “Spring Has Sprung.”
SPRING HAS SPRUNG
Summer is very close at hand
And our district seems intent once again
On informational sleight of hand
You tell only one side of the story
Through district channels reserved only for you
If you had any confidence your story was right
You’d let teachers use these channels, too
But we know that you won’t allow that
Because you know your story is full of holes
And the PR that’s being put out now
Is totally out of control
Especially when the district is given credit
That is truly not theirs to receive
Telling families the district is committed to keeping health cost affordable
Is nothing but pretend and pure make believe
The facts are that the district
Was going to cut our pay
In the form of a health benefits retrogression
Saying they could not possibly find another way
Point of fact, ‘twas a teacher that did all the hard leg work
That the board and district could and should have done
And a teacher who found and researched this new health package
It was a teacher, as usual, who helped everyone
A teacher who helped this district and board
Whose only solution had been to take
From the parents, children, and teachers
Those who have so much at stake
Another statement that needs redress
Concerns FAQ clarification on the district’s website
Again this amounts to district dirty pool
Allowing only what you call the truth out into the light
Why does this letter not explain
Why the district has not closed two schools
The community knows that this should have been done
Yet you continue to treat us like fools
And when the letter talks about the raises
That we earned and had to fight you for
These raises were not provided graciously
From Evergreen’s deep financial reservoir
For the story really goes
That the district fought to give much less
Using the backs of students and teachers
To clean up their financial mess
In not so many words
The letter basically called teachers liars
Is this how PR is used
To put out Evergreen’s many fires
Just because we tell the side that you don’t
Does not make it a misstatement or untruth
And to even suggest this as a fact
Is not only libelous, but terribly uncouth
Once again Evergreen is bargaining in public
No wonder interest-based bargaining did not work
For it to do so you actually have to care
About the people you underpay and overwork
The letter to Evergreen’s families
Was a low blow to all teachers who strive
To provide the families and children of Evergreen
An excellent education to help them all thrive
And even lower still is for this district
To consider stopping funding the trust
A promise was made to the workers here
And keeping your promise is a must
Especially when you are paying into it
With money that should be in our pay
We gave you back the money in 2004
That you pay our trust with today
So if you decide to stop the funding
Of that which was promised to us
You should then expect there to be repercussions
A possibility of a large legal fuss
But all of this could be avoided
Nobody has to be nonplussed
All you have to do is quit bargaining in public
Because you should only be bargaining with us
What happens next? The district, projecting budget deficits and claiming its teachers are well-paid, must prepare a 2018-19 budget and work to get its parcel tax renewed.
Teachers, worrying trustees aren’t doing enough to ensure financial stability and wondering whether they can afford to stay in Evergreen, will focus on our classrooms and bring this school year to a close because students are at the center of everything we do.
If there is a strike—something no teacher wants—it won’t happen until next year.
Brian Wheatley, a father of two and teacher for more than three decades, is the president of the Evergreen Teachers Association and a candidate for the San Jose Unified School District. Opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside. Want to submit an op-ed? Email pitches to [email protected].