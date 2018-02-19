Most Government Offices Closed in Observance of Presidents Day

Local government offices are taking the day off to celebrate the national holiday. Here's a partial list of what's open and closed today:

All libraries, except Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown San Jose. For the full schedule, click here.

Parking is free at most city-owned downtown garages.

With the exception of round-the-clock operations such as the jails, hospitals and law enforcement, Santa Clara County will be closed. Here's a look at the county's holiday schedule.

San Jose City Hall will resume regular business hours Tuesday morning.

Garbage and recycling will occur as normal today.

Police and fire and all other critical city services will remain unaffected by the closure.

Check with your local community center for holiday hours—some will remain open, though most will be closed for the day.

