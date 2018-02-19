Most Government Offices Closed in Observance of Presidents Day

Local government offices are taking the day off to celebrate the national holiday. Here's a partial list of what's open and closed today:
- All libraries, except Martin Luther King Jr. Library in downtown San Jose. For the full schedule, click here.
- Parking is free at most city-owned downtown garages.
- With the exception of round-the-clock operations such as the jails, hospitals and law enforcement, Santa Clara County will be closed. Here's a look at the county's holiday schedule.
- San Jose City Hall will resume regular business hours Tuesday morning.
- Garbage and recycling will occur as normal today.
- Police and fire and all other critical city services will remain unaffected by the closure.
- Check with your local community center for holiday hours—some will remain open, though most will be closed for the day.
San Jose Inside will return on Tuesday.