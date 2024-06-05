Heat Wave Forecast Prompts Opening of San Jose Cooling Centers

San Jose is opening three cooling centers this week as a heat wave descends on the Bay Area.

Centers will be open at the Camden Community Center (3369 Union Ave.). Emma Prusch Farm Park (647 S. King Road) and Roosevelt Community Center (901 E. Santa Clara St.). The latter is pet friendly.

The centers will be open longer than their usual hours Wednesday and Thursday, the city said.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that includes San Jose through Thursday, with forecast high temperatures reaching the mid-90s today and high 80s Thursday and Friday.

The city's cooling centers will offer residents bottled water, free Wi-Fi, and outlets to charge devices. To ensure access and maintain space, all large belongings, such as bicycles, should remain outside.

During active heat advisories, Roosevelt Community Center is designated as pet-friendly and allows dogs and cats to stay in the cooling center with their accompanying owners. Roosevelt Community Center's pet-friendly hours run from 1 to 9pm only.

Dogs must be leashed at all times. Cats must be brought in crates or in a harness if they are harness trained. Unrestrained pets are not allowed. Any pets that display aggression or disruptive behavior toward any other pet or attendee will be required to leave the center. Owners are fully responsible for their pets and must bring their own food, water, and supplies to care for their pet.

There will be designated pet relief areas. All pet owners are responsible for assisting their pet with clean-up should any accidents occur.

San Jose community centers and libraries are also open during regular business hours for residents to stay cool. Here is a list of community centers and a list of libraries.

For additional cooling tips, visit the Santa Clara County Health Department website.