SV411 Podcast: Chris Burrill, Director of Hammer Theatre

Fall is always a busy time for the local arts community, which is why this week’s Metro SV411 Podcast turns an eye toward the future. This week’s issue looked at upcoming music, theater, film and arts-related events, as well as a deep dive into the resurrection of one of San Jose’s biggest music venues.

Arts & Entertainment editor Nick Veronin catches up with Chris Burrill, executive managing director of the newly resurrected Hammer Theatre Center, to find out how the former Rep is being transformed through a partnership between San Jose State University and the city.

Before that happens, managing editor Josh Koehn and staff writer Jennifer Wadsworth break down recent Silicon Valley news, including the long-anticipated ouster of Milpitas’ city manager, a Gilroy police sex scandal and NIMBYs in San Jose chanting “build a wall” to shut out homeless people. Heady times, indeed.

We’ll also run down some of the top events to check out this week: Silicon Valley Pride, which includes a night party on Saturday; ShakesBEERience at Café Stritch, featuring the San Jose Chamber Orchestra; and War performing at Music in the Park.

Come along for the ride!