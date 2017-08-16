Op-Ed: Donald Trump Unmasks Himself as a White Supremacist

The fraud in the White House failed to come out strong against white supremacists for one simple reason—he is, in fact, their leader.
Lost in our national dialogue post-Charlottesville are other facts many in the media refuse to repeat. First, Donald Trump is a racist. Second, he rose to power on the strength of the racism that still exists in America. Third, the Trump regime is full of open racists such at White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who cultivated the alt-right (see neo-Nazis) during his time with Breitbart. One could argue he controls the white supremacist street gangs that descended on Charlottesville.
Bannon serves as a modern day Ernst Rohm, who Adolph Hitler finally had to eliminate because of his increasing power within the Nazi organization. Hitler was the supreme leader, but Rohm controlled the street gangs—that is until the Night of the Long Knives, when at least 85 people were murdered. Some estimates reach as high as 400.
Despite Trump’s hyperbolic statements about “loyalty” and “enemies,” for now such an option seems unlikely under Trump.
The simple fact is that we, the majority, are at war with racists, misogynists and purveyors of alternative facts. They have been allowed to come out of the shadows because of the perceived success of Trump.
His people are the minority in this country, once thought to be on the verge of extinction. These racists have been empowered by Trump’s rhetoric, as well as the things he refuses to say. White supremacists do not represent the hopes, aspirations and values of real Americans. But they are in power due to an anomaly in the Constitution that was created by, and for, racists.
The Electoral College purposely gave Southern whites more power to determine the executive branch, which is just one reason why 12 of our first 14 Presidents owned slaves. Only the Adams family (father and son) did not—and John Quincy Adams was not elected by a majority vote either.
But the fact remains, America is again at war with racists—the real enemy in our country. We must stand up and push back against these white supremacists, especially their leader Donald Trump. These people must be removed from power. Otherwise, we are lost and the battle will be bloody.
Author update: This was written before yesterday's press conference, but that dumpster fire of a communications nightmare confirmed all that is referenced above. The fraud compared George Washington to Robert E. Lee, and Thomas Jefferson to Stonewall Jackson. Confederates are traitors to our values, not founders of our country. We know the enemy and he has unveiled himself for all to see.
While we’re working at “Getting rid of things that offend us” Can we get rid of that Quetzalcoatl statue in Chavez park? It is a symbol of oligarchy as the wealthy and powerful rulers and priests performed human sacrifice to Quetzalcoatl.
RC, you are 0-2 on your comments this week. Please try to stay focused on the issue at hand instead of interjecting with your nonsense?
Rich Robinson offends me – can we get rid of him (fired)?
Zeig heil,Hair Furor ! Why do you think that Hillary Clinton called these Trump supporters “deplorables” ? Because that’s exactly who they are & exactly who he always has been. In fact deplorable is a charitable description for his ignorant,inbred,intolerant supporters. His father Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK rally in Queens in 1927 & they were both accused of housing discrimination for systematically excluding minorities from their buildings by the Feds in the 1970’s. Much like the Trump University fiasco they feigned their innocence & then settled & paid a colossal penalty without admitting guilt. His racist supporters knew who he was & he duped millions of voters too stupid to know any better into propelling him into power. Now that he’s outed himself publically we all know what we need to be do,the only question is how to do it & how soon can it be done ? I’d like to open a Tiki Torch concession stand in front of the White House & I’ll bet I’d sell thousands of them every week. He needs to be run out of Washington DC & go into hiding for his own safety. Trump is a pariah & it’s time for him to go,although wherever he goes he’ll never be able to escape the wrath of the vast majority of the American people !
What nonsense. What your crying about is the curing of the illegal immigrant cancer he getting rid of, the Welfare cut off, food stamp cut off, Medicaid cut off, disability cut off and the strong possibility that you will have to pay back your college loans after getting your degree in Basket Weaving and of course living under the rule of law. The idiots on the left have the nerve to say that they can certify anyone as a none ! st Amendment Protectee. Once they can claim them as criminals they can pick up sticks and stones and attack them because they have determined that THEY are not fit to be Americans. Well the far right considers you to be sexual deviates, dopers and free loaders and that you have no rights. Without the rule of law the guys with more guns rocks and sticks can take over. REALLY, is that the way you want it, well you will lose big time because the majority of America is white and well armed. The 1 st Amendment protects everyone no matter how discusting their words are but you don’t believe that you think revolution will produce free bees for you. What you will get is Martial Law and if you perform revolution and disable this country you will have Chiese Soldiers living in your house and Russians on the East Coast.
Treason Mr. Robinson.
All those first slave owning President seem to be Democrats like yourself .Got any illegals working under the table for you Rich? Do you pay union wages for you plumber and vegetables or is it the cheapest you can get. Those illegals are today’s slaves. Do you bid for them with Sanctuary Cities, and States? Why yes you do Mr. Trator.
Trump is trying to end that cycle of modernday slavery, and it’s cheap democrats like you and you ancestry that keep that cheap slavery going. So what shall it be Mr. Treason , hanging or firing squad?
What a croc of utterly pure BS. Rich Robinson YOU and your communist knee-jerk party line adherents are the reason there is no dialogue, no harmony in this country. I’m so glad to be getting out of this communist state of CA and back to the REAL America where people have values and talk TO their neighbors, not DOWN at them.
One of the things the Nazis did was rob Jews of consideration of nationality. If a Jewish woman married a German, she was called out as claiming German status. Sort of like a guy sending out a mailer characterizing a woman using her husband’s Asian name as a phony. Sort of an example of hate speech
Rich has,a point about Rohm, no one so porcine looking or thinkibg as Rohm or Bannon should be allowed in government, influencing government, or writing about government as we see here.
someone is drinking too much left wingnut koolaid. Repeat a stupid tale 1000 times and it becomes the truth to the ignorant