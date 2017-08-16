Op-Ed: Donald Trump Unmasks Himself as a White Supremacist

The fraud in the White House failed to come out strong against white supremacists for one simple reason—he is, in fact, their leader.

Lost in our national dialogue post-Charlottesville are other facts many in the media refuse to repeat. First, Donald Trump is a racist. Second, he rose to power on the strength of the racism that still exists in America. Third, the Trump regime is full of open racists such at White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who cultivated the alt-right (see neo-Nazis) during his time with Breitbart. One could argue he controls the white supremacist street gangs that descended on Charlottesville.

Bannon serves as a modern day Ernst Rohm, who Adolph Hitler finally had to eliminate because of his increasing power within the Nazi organization. Hitler was the supreme leader, but Rohm controlled the street gangs—that is until the Night of the Long Knives, when at least 85 people were murdered. Some estimates reach as high as 400.

Despite Trump’s hyperbolic statements about “loyalty” and “enemies,” for now such an option seems unlikely under Trump.

The simple fact is that we, the majority, are at war with racists, misogynists and purveyors of alternative facts. They have been allowed to come out of the shadows because of the perceived success of Trump.

His people are the minority in this country, once thought to be on the verge of extinction. These racists have been empowered by Trump’s rhetoric, as well as the things he refuses to say. White supremacists do not represent the hopes, aspirations and values of real Americans. But they are in power due to an anomaly in the Constitution that was created by, and for, racists.

The Electoral College purposely gave Southern whites more power to determine the executive branch, which is just one reason why 12 of our first 14 Presidents owned slaves. Only the Adams family (father and son) did not—and John Quincy Adams was not elected by a majority vote either.

But the fact remains, America is again at war with racists—the real enemy in our country. We must stand up and push back against these white supremacists, especially their leader Donald Trump. These people must be removed from power. Otherwise, we are lost and the battle will be bloody.

Author update: This was written before yesterday's press conference, but that dumpster fire of a communications nightmare confirmed all that is referenced above. The fraud compared George Washington to Robert E. Lee, and Thomas Jefferson to Stonewall Jackson. Confederates are traitors to our values, not founders of our country. We know the enemy and he has unveiled himself for all to see.

Rich Robinson is an attorney and political consultant in Silicon Valley. Opinions are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of San Jose Inside.