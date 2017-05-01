Updated: Thousands Turn Out for May Day March in San Jose

Walkouts, rallies, work closures and protests are underway for May Day, the international celebration of workers’ rights. In San Jose, organizers expect at least 10,000 people to join in a march from the city’s East Side to downtown this afternoon.
May Day demonstrations across the globe honor a longstanding struggle for better working conditions. Organizers of the South Bay march said this year’s event takes on greater significance under President Donald Trump.
“Traditionally, the May Day march in Silicon Valley has focused on worker and immigrant rights, but I am delighted to see other organizational allies and groups from other movements joining the march this year,” said Maricela Gutierrez, head of immigrant advocacy nonprofit SIREN. “This community belongs to all of us, and we must band together in this political climate to push back against harmful policies from the federal administration that promote hate and fear.”
SIREN is one part of a coalition of marchers from groups representing immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, teachers, Muslims and other religious affiliations, students and more.
“This May Day is different because workers are not just fighting for their rights on the job, but for their basic rights as immigrants, women, LGBT and faith believers,” said Gemma Abels, Morgan Hill Federation of Teachers president.
Businesses that have agreed to close their doors in solidarity are listed online, so people can thank them with their patronage at a later date. In 2006, more than 100,000 people took to the streets of San Jose for the May Day march as part of a national push for immigration reforms.
The May Day festivities in the South Bay begin at 1pm with speeches and performances at Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., in San Jose. At 3pm, marchers will start making their way to the SAP Center in downtown. Participants in the march and shutdown are encouraged to weigh in online under the hashtags #MayDaySV17, #shutitdownSV or #Huelga.
TODAY: Join us to support worker & immigrant rights at #MayDaySV17 --> https://t.co/StEyw73RQU#ShutItDownSV#Huelga#sanjose#siliconvalleypic.twitter.com/6tyCIeatGV
— Together We Will SJ (@twwsj) May 1, 2017
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) plans to close Alum Rock Avenue and Santa Clara Street from King Road to Autumn Street to make way for the march. Bus service will be rerouted this afternoon from Alum Rock and Santa Clara to McKee and East Julian, VTA officials announced. Elsewhere in the Bay Area, protests have already led to several arrests and road closures.
San Jose Inside will be covering the day's events on social media.
> In San Jose, organizers expect at least 10,000 people to join in a march from the city’s East Side to downtown this afternoon.
10,000 leftist political activists in a multi-million person urban area is NOTHING! It’s a C-list rock concert.
The question is, what freebies did they have to give out to get these losers to show up?
“Businesses that have agreed to close their doors in solidarity are listed online, so people can thank them with their patronage at a later date.” None listed when I checked the organizer’s website.
“coalition of marchers from groups representing immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, teachers, Muslims and other religious affiliations, students and more.” Yet the march isn’t listed on DeFrank (LGBT), SBIA, SABA, or any other Muslim group I checked. South Bay Labor Council is MIA too.
Would be interesting if SJI reported SIREN’s parade permit and costs for SJPD staffing and VTA impacts. Or a gift of public funds?
hope ICE is there
Wondering . . . . What is the greatest number of people that can be discerned in any one picture? 25? 50?
The crowd estimate must have been done by the same people who did the Hillary rallies.
Some people might be tempted to call this “hype” or “fake news”.
I believe it is important to remember on each and every May Day the 94,000,000 people who died in the 20th century due to Communism. It is my hope that we never forget this fact and rededicate ourself to make sure it does not happen again. Liberty and property rights are the most fundamental human rights, the only protection from totalitarianism that is inherent in this singularly bad idea. Cheers to all Americans who helped in beating this monster back into its whole and hope we have the courage to defend our children from its seductive but lethal draw in the future.
Happy May Day!