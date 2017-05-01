Updated: Thousands Turn Out for May Day March in San Jose

Walkouts, rallies, work closures and protests are underway for May Day, the international celebration of workers’ rights. In San Jose, organizers expect at least 10,000 people to join in a march from the city’s East Side to downtown this afternoon.

May Day demonstrations across the globe honor a longstanding struggle for better working conditions. Organizers of the South Bay march said this year’s event takes on greater significance under President Donald Trump.

“Traditionally, the May Day march in Silicon Valley has focused on worker and immigrant rights, but I am delighted to see other organizational allies and groups from other movements joining the march this year,” said Maricela Gutierrez, head of immigrant advocacy nonprofit SIREN. “This community belongs to all of us, and we must band together in this political climate to push back against harmful policies from the federal administration that promote hate and fear.”

SIREN is one part of a coalition of marchers from groups representing immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, teachers, Muslims and other religious affiliations, students and more.

“This May Day is different because workers are not just fighting for their rights on the job, but for their basic rights as immigrants, women, LGBT and faith believers,” said Gemma Abels, Morgan Hill Federation of Teachers president.

Businesses that have agreed to close their doors in solidarity are listed online, so people can thank them with their patronage at a later date. In 2006, more than 100,000 people took to the streets of San Jose for the May Day march as part of a national push for immigration reforms.

The May Day festivities in the South Bay begin at 1pm with speeches and performances at Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., in San Jose. At 3pm, marchers will start making their way to the SAP Center in downtown. Participants in the march and shutdown are encouraged to weigh in online under the hashtags #MayDaySV17, #shutitdownSV or #Huelga.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) plans to close Alum Rock Avenue and Santa Clara Street from King Road to Autumn Street to make way for the march. Bus service will be rerouted this afternoon from Alum Rock and Santa Clara to McKee and East Julian, VTA officials announced. Elsewhere in the Bay Area, protests have already led to several arrests and road closures.

San Jose Inside will be covering the day’s events on social media. Follow us at @SanJoseInside or @MetroNewspaper. And check back here for updates.

MayDay1 Thousands of people are expected to join in the May Day march in San Jose. (Photo via PAWIS) SJI May Day - 1 Thousands of people have turned out for the May Day march in San Jose, and it’s safe to say not everyone is a fan of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (6) Signs were out in force for the May Day march Monday. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (5) This little guy knew to wear the right colors on May Day. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (4) Activism got amplified at the May Day march in San Jose. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (3) San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joined the May Day rally, which started at the Mexican Heritage Plaza. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (2) May Day featured more than a few colorful outfits. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (1) An estimated 10,000 people were expected to take part in the May Day march in San Jose. (Photo by Greg Ramar) unnamed (7) Thousands of people have turned out for the May Day march in San Jose, and it’s safe to say not everyone is a fan of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Greg Ramar)

Jennifer Wadsworth is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Newspaper. Email tips to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.