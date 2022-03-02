It’s a Boy! And Joanna Rauh Joins San Jose’s District 3 Council Race

Last we heard, Joanna Rauh was going to sit out the downtown city council race because she had a third child on the way. Good reason. But then the subject line “Joanna Rauh Launches Campaign for 3rd San Jose City Council District” appeared in our mailbox.
“I was having a baby at 9pm. I was revising the announcement from the delivery room,” she explained. She took the press call in post-partum, and shared news and photos of the newborn baby boy with The Fly.
Rauh, a resident of the Ryland Park (Vendome) neighborhood just north of downtown and near Japantown, joins a field that includes former council aide and community college district board member Omar Torres; the multidisciplinary Irene Smith, who’s educated in accounting, law and psychology; insurance agent and army vet Dennis Kyne; and IP attorney Elizabeth Chien-Hale.
The candidates must first run in the June 7 primary election. The last day to register to vote is May 23.
The District 3 seat is a virtual Petri dish for future mayors. Tom McEnery, Susan Hammer and Sam Liccardo all crawled out of the D3 sludge to become the city’s dear leader. Current rep Raul Peralez is a candidate for the same job.
Rauh is the assistant general counsel at Big Four accounting firm Deloitte, where she has worked for nine years.
Rauh’s website calls for safer playgrounds (yes!) and more accountability from the county on housing programs.
Her entry into the crowded field shakes up the race as she has the SJPOA endorsement in the smoker along with an endorsement from a politician whose name rhymes with “ham.”
She has an “endorsement” from Ham Hiccardo. A lawyer himself, who was told by the Supreme Court he could not keep his public emails private BUT CONTINUED TO DO SO!! He also failed to disclose a financial interest in property near the google site, while negotiating with google! Oh, and the lost google negotiating tapes – oh my! Violated is own curfew rules, campaign finance disclosure violations and more but my fingers tire of typing about all of Hiccardo’s misdeeds in SJ.
If you want that endorsement, be careful what you ask. We are sick and tired of Hammy Hiccardo in San Jose!
Oh, and she just moved into D3, typical carpetbagger of the same ilk as Siccardo. Tagged as an ‘up & coming progressive’, she will get all the big money (i.e. developers & corporate landlords) thrown her way in order to secure her vote when its needed.
No thanks, we don’t need just another rebaked version of current, corrupt mayor. Vote for her and expect more of the same. And by the same, I mean take a stroll down to guadalupe river trail or coyote creek trail and you will know what I mean.
Can’t we get someone, anyone, that isn’t egregiously wealthy to represent the people of San Jose? Someone that isn’t insulated from the everyday problems that afflict San Jose. She may be a nice person, but she has no idea what it’s like to be a current resident of this city.