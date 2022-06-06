Best Background Check Services In 2022 For Quick and Accurate Reports

Are you about to make a life-changing decision?

Checking a person's background is crucial for making the correct determination. It's the only way to know that the person you're about to trust in your personal or professional life is who they claim to be.

Luckily, many background check sites can help protect your interests. But with so many options available, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

That being said, we feel that TruthFinder is one of the top background check websites out there, due to its solid reputation and excellent ratings.

This guide will examine the best background check services of 2022 and help you find a company that suits your needs.

Best Background Check Services:

TruthFinder: Best background check service overall

Intelius: Easiest to use

Instant Checkmate: Best public records search

Spokeo: Most social media records

InfoTracer: Business background searches

BeenVerified: Featured on MTV's Catfish

US Search: White pages search

BackgroundChecks.com: Most comprehensive service

InfoMart: Great for pre-employment screenings

Many factors went into selecting our top picks, so let's take an in-depth look at each service and see how it stands out from the crowd.

1. TruthFinder—Overall Best Background Check Website

TruthFinder Pros:

Unlimited background checks

Reputation management

Reverse phone lookup

A+ on BBB

TruthFinder Cons:

Not for pre-employment

TruthFinder is one of the most popular background check companies online today. Established in 2015, it has quickly become a go-to resource for people looking to find out more about their friends, family, and colleagues.

TruthFinder has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and has been featured in major publications like Huffington Post, CNET, and the Daily Mail.

One of the things that make TruthFinder so popular is its simplicity—it's a very straightforward way to look up public records online.

You can access contact information, criminal history, property records, and education, or even perform a dark web scan with just a few clicks.

One thing to keep in mind is that TruthFinder cannot be used for pre-employment screening due to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and consumer privacy laws. However, you can use this resource for all personal background checks.

In addition to its extensive range of features, TruthFinder also offers reputation management and reverse phone lookup services. All of this makes it an incredibly valuable resource for anyone looking to stay informed and protect their reputation.

You can sign up for an account by providing your name, and email address, and creating a password.

Once you're logged in, you can search for people by name, phone number, or email address. TruthFinder will then scour public records to compile a comprehensive report on the person you're looking up.

Truthfinder Features:

TruthFinder is a powerful online tool that can help you investigate people and businesses, find lost friends and relatives, and even uncover information about yourself that you may not be aware of.

In addition to its many features, TruthFinder also offers an app that makes it convenient to use its services on the go.

Whether you're looking for a lost friend, trying to find out more about a new business associate, or just curious about what's in your own public records, TruthFinder is an essential tool for anyone who wants to stay informed and safe.

2. Intelius—Easiest to Use Background Check Company

Intelius Pros:

100% private

Financial information

A+ on BBB

Single reports available

Intelius Cons:

More expensive

If you've ever needed to find someone or look up information about a property, chances are you've used Intelius.

This people and property search company was established in 2003 by former Infospace executives, and it has since become a subsidiary of PeopleConnect.

In addition to its basic search functions, Intelius also provides background checks, reverse phone lookups, and other services.

One of the most notable things about Intelius is its acquisition history. In 2009, the company acquired Spock, a people-oriented search engine. And in 2013, it spun off TalentWise, a background check and fingerprinting company that it had acquired through IntelliSense Corporation.

By adding new data sources and technologies to its arsenal, Intelius has been able to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly service. As a result, it's one of the easiest to use background check providers available today.

While Intelius is a bit more expensive than some of the other background check services on this list, it offers a few unique features worth the extra cost. With a strong foundation in place, Intelius is poised for continued growth and success in the years ahead.

Intelius Features:

Intelius has over 20 billion available public records and a proprietary data engine that can provide you with a single digital identity upon search.

In addition, Intelius Connection is an interactive tool that helps you identify potential associates, and its people search feature is second to none. So whether you're trying to locate someone or just trying to find out more about them, Intelius has the tools you need.

3. Instant Checkmate—Top Public Records Background Check Service

Instant Checkmate Pros:

Over 1.4 billion searches

Inmate search

A+ BBB rating

70,000 5-star reviews

Instant Checkmate Cons:

No tenant screening

Not for pre-employment

Instant Checkmate was founded in 2010 with the mission of making background checks more accessible to everyone.

Since then, it has performed over 1.4 billion searches and have earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Additionally, it has received over 70,000 five-star reviews.

Instant Checkmate is all about providing you with detailed and pertinent information. It’s constantly listening to feedback and working hard to improve its data, technology, website, and services.

It wants to help you find what you're looking for, whether it's arrest records, phone numbers, addresses, or even hard-to-find public records information.

While you cannot legally use this website for tenant screening, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking to perform a background check on someone for personal reasons.

With its extensive databases, it can provide you with the answers you need quickly and easily. That's why it's our choice for the best public records background check service.

Instant Checkmate Features:

Instant Checkmate offers a variety of services designed to help you stay safe and informed.

For example, its inmate search feature allows you to search for offenders in prisons and jails across the country, while its sex offender database can help you keep track of registered sex offenders in your area.

You can also access millions of national, state, and local criminal records, making it easy to find out if someone has a criminal history.

So, whether you're looking for information on a potential date or trying to research a new neighbor, Instant Checkmate can help you stay safe and informed.

4. Spokeo—Background Check Service for Social Media Accounts

Spokeo Pros:

Social media accounts

Over 12 billion records

Collaborative team search

Prevent e-commerce fraud

Spokeo Cons:

Not a consumer reporting agency

Cannot be used by employers

Spokeo is a people search and data aggregator service based in Pasadena, CA. It was first founded in 2006 by four Stanford graduates to aggregate social media data.

The company's mission is to help people reconnect with friends and family members and provide its customers with background information on people they may be interested in.

Today, the site's data comes from both online and offline sources, and it has been praised for its accuracy by businesses and individuals alike.

In addition, Spokeo has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been featured on Forbes and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

Spokeo is not a consumer reporting agency, meaning it cannot be used by employers for background checks.

However, it is an excellent resource for individuals looking to perform a background check on someone they know. Therefore, whether you're trying to reconnect with an old friend or want to learn more about a potential business connection, Spokeo can help you find the information you need quickly and easily.

Spokeo has social media data from over 120 social media networks. It also has over 12 billion records in its database, making it one of the largest data aggregators in the world.

If you are an individual looking for background information on someone or a business trying to prevent e-commerce fraud, Spokeo can help.

Spokeo Features:

With features like Spokeo Enterprise, businesses can connect with customers quickly and easily.

And with collaborative team search capabilities, companies can find the correct customer information faster than ever before.

Plus, Spokeo's search assistance team is always available to help you find the information you need.

5. InfoTracer—Great for Business Background Searches

InfoTracer Pros:

Arrests updated daily

A+ rating on BBB

Facial recognition

Proprietary databases

InfoTracer Cons:

Not for hiring decisions

Database restrictions

InfoTracer is a background search tool that was founded in 2010 with the goal of making information accessible to the general public.

The background check service has a solid commitment to customer satisfaction, and that commitment has been reflected in an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a number 1 ranking on Sitejabber.

It provides background services for businesses as well as individuals, and it is the first in the industry to offer facial recognition services. So while you can't use the site for hiring decisions, you can use it to find people's contact information, social media profiles, criminal records, and more. Plus, Infotracer's trove of over 5 billion records is updated on a monthly basis.

InfoTracer also has a number of proprietary databases that provide unique information you won't find using other services.

So, if you need precise types of data, InfoTracer should be your go-to choice. This kind of unparalleled access is why we chose InfoTracer as our top pick for business background searches online.

InfoTracer Features:

Most people are familiar with the basics of a people search engine like InfoTracer. You can use it to find someone's address, phone number, email address, and social media profile. But did you know that Infotracer also offers specific business services?

For example, you can use the SSN validation tool to verify the accuracy of an SSN. Or you can run a bankruptcy search to see if a business has filed for bankruptcy in the past.

You can also look up an IP address, license plate, or VIN number. And if you're looking for professional licenses, Infotracer can help with that too.

6. BeenVerified—Background Check Service Featured on MTV's Catfish

BeenVerified Pros:

500,000+ users

Unclaimed money search

License plate lookup

BeenVerified Cons:

B rating on BBB

Some negative reviews

If you've ever watched MTV's Catfish, then you're probably familiar with BeenVerified, the background check service that helps people track down online dating matches in the real world.

Founded in 2007, BeenVerified offers a variety of search services, including people search, reverse phone search, email search, property search, and VIN lookup.

BeenVerified does have some negative reviews, but the app has been downloaded over 7 million times, and the service has over half a million users. So what exactly does BeenVerified do? And how does it work?

Basically, BeenVerified is a people search engine. You can enter a person's name, phone number, email address, or social media username into the search bar, and the service will scour public records to find information about that person.

So if you're trying to find an old friend from high school or verify an online date, BeenVerified can help.

The service doesn't just stop at people searches, though. You can also use it to look up license plates, VIN numbers, and unclaimed money. And if you're a property owner, you can even use BeenVerified to check for zoning violations or building code violations on your property.

BeenVerified Features:

Looking for a people search engine that goes above and beyond? Look no further than BeenVerified. Not only does BeenVerified have a great mobile app for your convenience, but it also offers a property owner search, vehicle search, and B2B services.

Its B2B services are excellent for those looking to search for new leads or identify potential partnership opportunities. You can even use its recruiting services to find top talent in your industry.

So whether you're looking for a people search engine for your personal or professional life, BeenVerified has you covered.

7. US Search—Reputable White Pages Background Search Provider

US Search Pros:

25+ years experience

Industry pioneer

Asset searches

Review licenses

US Search Cons:

Not BBB accredited

No accuracy guarantee

US Search is a people search website that was one of the first of its kind when it was founded in 1993—predating even Google. US Search has helped millions of people locate friends, family, classmates, and more over the past two decades. It's also been featured on major news outlets such as CBS, CNBC, Entrepreneur, and CNN.

In addition to people search services, USSearch.com also offers reverse phone lookup and public records searches.

Therefore, if you're trying to find someone from your childhood or conducting a background check on a new neighbor, US Search can help you get the information you need.

Even though US Search isn't BBB accredited, its vast history has solidified its place as the best white pages background search provider online today. As an industry pioneer, US Search continues to bring new and exciting features to its people search platform.

US Search Features:

When it comes to search features, US Search offers a comprehensive suite of options. You can search for things like hunting licenses, weapons permits, professional licenses, FAA and DEA licenses. You can also search for bankruptcies, civil court records, judgments, and liens.

Background check reports may include property assets, vehicles owned or driven, driving records (which may include traffic tickets and DUIs), and case information.

In other words, if there's something you need to know about someone, US Search is likely to have the information you're looking for.

8. BackgroundChecks.com—Most Comprehensive Background Check

BackgroundChecks Pros:

Can be used for hiring decisions

A+ rating on BBB

20+ years experience

NAPBS member

BackgroundChecks Cons:

Expensive

Best for businesses

BackgroundChecks.com is an industry leader in background check services, founded in 1999.

The company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating.

BackgroundChecks.com provides a full range of services to meet the needs of businesses, including criminal history checks, credit checks, employment verification, and even drug testing.

The company also offers a variety of reports specifically designed for use in staffing and hiring decisions.

While it may be a bit more expensive than other services, the comprehensive nature of BackgroundChecks.com's services makes it well worth the price.

With over 20 years of experience in the background screening industry, BackgroundChecks.com is a trusted source for employers nationwide. You won't find a more comprehensive set of background check services anywhere else.

BackgroundChecks Features:

With over 15 different screening services, BackgroundChecks.com offers comprehensive protection for both employers and employees.

Services include name, alias, and SSN checks, criminal records searches, civil court reports, financial reports, driving records checks, drug screening, verifications of employment and education, and sex offender registry searches.

Whether you're an employer looking to protect your business or an employee concerned about identity theft, BackgroundChecks.com has the right service for you. Best of all, with instant results, you won't have to wait long to get the information you need.

9. InfoMart—Pre-employment Background Screenings

InfoMart Pros:

Pre-employment screening

30+ years of experience

A+ rating with BBB

Industry innovator

InfoMart Cons:

Some negative reviews

No mobile app

In 1989, Tammy Cohen founded InfoMart, paving the way for innovations in identity and employment screening.

Also known as the "Queen of Screen," Cohen is an industry pioneer and expert whose work has improved screening processes for both employers and employees.

Her company, InfoMart, is a leading provider of employment screening services, including background checks, drug testing, and I-9 compliance.

In addition to her work with InfoMart, Cohen is also a sought-after speaker and consultant on issues related to employment screening.

Thanks to Cohen's dedication to improving the employment screening process, both employers and employees can enjoy a better experience when it comes to finding and keeping a job.

That's why we've chosen InfoMart as the top pick for pre-employment background screenings.

While there is no mobile app, InfoMart offers a full range of services to meet the needs of both employers and employees.

Services include criminal background checks, drug testing, I-9 compliance, employment verification, and more. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, InfoMart is a trusted source for businesses that need to screen its employees.

InfoMart Features:

InfoMart's array of services helps employers quickly and easily find the information they need to make informed hiring decisions.

For example, continuous criminal monitoring ensures that candidates with a history of illegal activity are not hired, while real-time background checks provide up-to-date information on an applicant's criminal history.

Drug testing and alcohol testing help employers to identify applicants who have used illegal substances.

In contrast, immunization tracking and physicals help to ensure that applicants are physically qualified for the job.

In addition, InfoMart's in-house analysts are available to assist employers with its searches, making it easy to find the information they need.

How We Chose the Best Background Check Services:

When choosing the best background check services, we looked for companies that offered a wide range of services and had a long history in the industry. We also considered companies that had positive customer reviews. Here are the criteria we used to evaluate the best background check services:

Range of services: We looked for companies that offered a wide range of services, including criminal background checks, drug testing, employment verification, etc.

We looked for companies that offered a wide range of services, including criminal background checks, drug testing, employment verification, etc. Delivery time: We considered how long it took for each company to deliver results.

We considered how long it took for each company to deliver results. Cost: We evaluated the cost of each service, including fee transparency and discounts.

We evaluated the cost of each service, including fee transparency and discounts. Customer service: We considered the quality of customer service, including the availability of support and satisfaction guarantees.

We considered the quality of customer service, including the availability of support and satisfaction guarantees. History in the industry: We looked for companies with a long history in background search services, especially industry pioneers and experts.

We looked for companies with a long history in background search services, especially industry pioneers and experts. Positive customer reviews: We looked for companies with positive customer reviews and ratings with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

We looked for companies with positive customer reviews and ratings with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). User experience: We considered the overall user experience, including ease of use and customer satisfaction.

We considered the overall user experience, including ease of use and customer satisfaction. Integration with other systems: We evaluated how well each service integrated with other systems, such as applicant tracking systems (ATS) and API access.

Top Background Check Services: FAQs

Background check services are an extensive area of study, with a lot to know. Here are some frequently asked questions:

What Is the Most Accurate Background Check Site?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best background check site for you will depend on your specific needs.

However, if you're looking for a reliable and accurate background check site, TruthFinder is an excellent option.

TruthFinder searches through billions of public records to provide detailed information on just about anyone. So whether you're looking for a person's criminal history, address history, Social Security information, or other details, TruthFinder can help.

Is TruthFinder Better Than BeenVerified?

The answer to this question will depend on your specific needs. If you are looking for something quick and easy, BeenVerified may be the better option. However, if you want something more comprehensive and accurate, then TruthFinder is the better choice.

Are Online Background ChecksLegit?

Yes! The choices in our list are all legitimate and reputable online background check resources.

While other background check sites may not provide 100% accurate or up-to-date information, our picks have been vetted and are reliable options for conducting online background checks.

When Should I Use an Online Background Check?

You may want to use an online background check when you need to verify someone's identity, criminal history, or other personal information.

Online background checks can be used for a variety of purposes, such as employment screening, tenant screening, and more.

What Does a Simple Background Check Offer?

A simple background check offers basic identity verification, including:

Full name

Date of birth

Aliases

Previously known addresses

How Can I Check My Background?

There are a few different ways to go about checking your background. Perhaps the easiest way is to use a reputable background screening company.

All you need to do is provide your full name and other personal information, and it will be able to run a check for you.

What Is the Best Website for Public Records?

There are a few different websites that you can use to access public records, but in our opinion, the best one is Instant Checkmate.

Instant Checkmate gives users quick and easy access to a wealth of public records, including criminal records, arrest records, addresses and phone numbers, marriage and divorce records, social media profiles, and more.

What Is the Best Criminal Background Check Website?

The best criminal background check website for you will depend on your specific needs and objectives. However, we can recommend Intelius as a great option for anyone looking for a comprehensive and reliable solution.

Intelius has a proprietary data engine that searches through billions of public records to provide detailed reports on individuals. This includes information on criminal history, so you can be confident that you're getting accurate and up-to-date information.

In addition to offering an extensive database, Intelius also provides advanced search tools to help you narrow down your results.

You can search by name, location, and other factors, which is especially helpful if you're looking for someone with a common name.

What's the Difference Between a National and State Criminal Background Check?

The main difference between a national and state criminal background check is the scope of the search.

A national criminal background check will search through all available public records, regardless of what state they are in. This means that you could potentially find records from any state in the country.

A state criminal background check, on the other hand, will only search through public records from that specific state.

So, if you're only interested in finding records from a specific state, then a state criminal background check would be the better option.

Which Background Check Do Employers Use?

There are a variety of different types of background checks that employers can use, and the most appropriate option will depend on the specific needs of the organization.

The most common type of background check for employers is a Level 1 background check.

This kind of check can provide employers with basic information about prospective employees, including their work history, criminal record, and credit history. In some cases, employers may also require additional information from applicants, such as a drug test or references from previous employers.

Keep in mind that the level of the background check that an employer uses should be proportional to the position being filled and the amount of responsibility that the applicant will have.

Disclaimer: Intelius, TurthFinder, US Search, and Instant Checkmate do not provide Consumer Reports and are not Consumer Reporting Agencies under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Do not use this information to make decisions concerning consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Why Do Businesses Do Background Checks on New Employees?

There are a variety of reasons why businesses run background checks on new employees, including:

Ensuring the safety of other employees

Protecting their business interests

Complying with government regulations

Reducing the risk of lawsuits

Eliminating fraud or theft

What Are the Consequences of Not Doing Employment Background Checks?

If you don't do a background check on an employee, you could be putting your business at risk in a number of ways. For example, if you hire someone with a criminal history, they may commit crimes while on the job.

This could lead to lawsuits or other legal problems for your business.

In addition, not doing background checks on employees can also lead to a loss of productivity and morale within your company. Employees may feel that you don't care about their safety or well-being, which could lead them to look for other employment opportunities.

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

The amount of time it takes to complete a background check will vary depending on the type of check being done and the specific details involved.

For example, a simple criminal background check could be completed in just a few minutes, while a more comprehensive check could take a few days or longer.

Depending on their location and availability, some records could even take weeks or months to obtain.

Do I Need Permission to Perform a Background Check?

If you are doing a background check for employment, housing or credit, you will need the permission of the person you're doing the background check on to proceed. This is usually in the form of a signed release form that gives you permission to access their personal information.

You should also keep in mind that even if you have permission to do a background check, there are still some limits to what you can and can't do.

For example, you generally can't access someone's medical records or financial information without their explicit consent.

