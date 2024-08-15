How California’s Landmark Crypto Regulations Will Affect the iGaming Industry

On October 13, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL), marking a significant step in regulating the digital asset market. This landmark legislation establishes a comprehensive framework for businesses engaged in digital financial asset activities, setting California alongside New York and Louisiana as states with robust virtual currency regulations.

The DFAL, effective July 2025, mandates licensing, stringent disclosure requirements and specific rules for stablecoins, aiming to enhance consumer protection and market transparency. The new legislation has the potential to impact the burgeoning crypto gambling sector which has steadily been growing more popular across many states, even those like California that don’t allow legal online gambling.

By accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a payment method, these platforms cater to many perks like anonymous play, faster payouts and provably fair gaming. Whether it’s sports betting, online poker, or Bitcoin roulette that you’re into, offshore crypto casinos have become a refuge for online gambling enthusiasts everywhere who don’t have access to legal iGaming that isn’t subject to stringent regulations.

And, in California’s case, it may end up killing the sector before it ever has a chance to start offering local platforms. ​

Background To The DFAL

The DFAL represents a pioneering effort by California to regulate the rapidly evolving digital asset market. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on October 13, 2023, the DFAL aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for businesses involved in digital financial asset activities, which include the exchange, transfer and storage of cryptocurrencies​.

California’s approach mirrors the regulatory strategies adopted by New York and Louisiana, which have also implemented comprehensive virtual currency frameworks. The DFAL introduces a licensing requirement for businesses operating with digital financial assets, mandating that they obtain authorization from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)​.

In addition to the licensing requirements, the DFAL imposes stringent disclosure obligations on licensed entities. These include providing detailed information about insurance protections, the irrevocability of transfers and any significant changes to fee structures or terms of service. Such measures are designed to ensure that consumers are fully informed and protected when engaging with digital financial asset businesses​, including the likes of eCommerce stores, exchanges, real money online casinos and any other kind of businesses that trade crypto or accept it as a means of payment.

Key Provisions of the DFAL

The DFAL sets out several key provisions aimed at regulating the digital asset market in California. Here’s a breakdown of the main points:

Licensing Requirements

Businesses involved in digital financial asset activities must obtain a license from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

This includes activities such as exchanging, transferring and storing digital assets​.

Definition of Digital Financial Assets

The law defines digital financial assets as digital representations of value used as a medium of exchange, unit of account, or store of value.

Exclusions include digital tokens used solely within online games and certain rewards programs​.

Consumer Protection Measures

Licensed businesses must provide clear disclosures to consumers.

These disclosures include information about insurance protections, the irrevocability of transfers and advance notice of fee changes or other significant terms​.

Stablecoin Regulations

Specific rules are set for stablecoins or crypto coins backed by the value of other financial instruments, as indicated by Adam Hayes, requiring issuers to maintain eligible securities to back their stablecoins.

Issuers must also obtain a license and comply with additional DFPI requirements​.

Exemptions and Conditional Licenses

Exemptions apply to certain entities, such as SEC-registered securities broker-dealers, federal/state governmental entities and FDIC-insured banks.

Conditional licenses may be granted to applicants with existing New York state virtual currency business approvals, as indicated by Erin E. Martin, a partner at Morgan Lewis​.

Enforcement Powers

The DFPI has robust enforcement authority, including the power to take action against entities violating the DFAL.

This includes preventing businesses from engaging in unauthorized digital financial asset activities​.

Impact on Gaming Publishers

The DFAL affects gaming publishers that allow the exchange of in-game tokens, a potential game-changer in the cryptocurrency space, according to Sumedha Sen, for digital assets or fiat currency.

Publishers need to evaluate their activities to determine if they require a license under the new law​.

Impact on the Crypto Gambling Sector

The DFAL is set to have significant implications for the crypto gambling sector in California. One of the primary impacts is the necessity for crypto gambling operators to comply with the new licensing and regulatory requirements. This means that any business involved in digital financial asset activities, including those facilitating crypto gambling, must obtain a license from the DFPI. This licensing requirement ensures that operators adhere to strict standards for transparency and consumer protection​.

The DFAL imposes comprehensive disclosure obligations on licensed entities. For crypto gambling platforms, this entails providing users with detailed information about insurance protections, the irrevocability of transfers and any changes to fee structures or terms of service. These measures are designed to enhance consumer trust and safeguard users from potential risks associated with digital asset transactions​.

The specific regulations for stablecoins under the DFAL also impact the crypto gambling sector. Operators using stablecoins for betting must ensure that these digital assets are backed by eligible securities and that the issuers are licensed. This provision aims to maintain the stability and reliability of stablecoins, which are often used in gambling platforms for their relatively stable value compared to other cryptocurrencies​.

The DFAL's broad definition of digital financial asset activities includes the exchange of in-game tokens for digital assets or fiat currency, as explained by Wayne Duggan from Forbes. This could affect gaming publishers that offer such exchanges, potentially requiring them to obtain licenses and comply with the new regulations. As a result, some gaming publishers may need to reevaluate their business models and operations to determine if they fall within the scope of the DFAL​.

Future Outlook For Crypto Gambling In California

The future of the crypto gambling sector in California under the DFAL appears both promising and challenging. As the DFAL takes effect in July 2025, businesses in this sector will need to adapt to the new regulatory landscape. This adaptation includes obtaining necessary licenses, adhering to stringent disclosure requirements and ensuring compliance with stablecoin-specific provisions​.

The increased regulatory scrutiny is expected to enhance the credibility of the crypto gambling market but may affect its stability. By imposing rigorous standards, California aims to protect consumers and ensure that businesses operate transparently. This could lead to increased consumer trust and potentially attract more users to crypto gambling platforms that comply with these regulations​.

The DFAL's impact could extend beyond California, influencing regulatory approaches in other states and possibly at the federal level. As one of the largest economies in the world, as reported by the state’s website, California often sets trends that other jurisdictions follow. If the DFAL proves successful in enhancing consumer protection and market stability, other states may adopt similar regulatory frameworks, leading to a more cohesive regulatory environment across the United States​.

The changing regulatory landscape also presents opportunities for innovation within the crypto gambling sector. Businesses that can effectively integrate compliance into their operations may gain a competitive edge. Innovations in areas such as consumer protection technologies, transparent reporting mechanisms and stablecoin management could set compliant operators apart from their competitors​.

While the new regulations pose challenges, particularly in terms of compliance costs and operational adjustments, they also present opportunities for innovation and growth. Businesses that successfully navigate the DFAL's requirements stand to gain a competitive edge, contributing to a more robust and reputable market. California's regulatory framework could influence other states and potentially lead to a more unified approach to digital asset regulation across the United States​.

