Rep. Jackie Speier Announces She Won’t Seek Re-election in 2022

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, announced today she will not seek re-election in 2022 after seven terms in Congress.
In a video shared on social media, Speier recalled being shot five times at the Jonestown massacre in Guyana in 1978 while working as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Leo Ryan. Ryan was fatally shot on the trip to investigate Jim Jones and the People's Temple, a cult that had previously been based in his Peninsula congressional district.
Speier said her career in public office, which has taken her from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to the state Legislature to being elected to the seat in Congress in 2008, has been “a remarkable journey that has surpassed my wildest dreams.”
Speier has been active in legislation for women's rights in Congress, including helping to craft a law that went into effect in 2019 that mandates anti-harassment training in congressional offices and that members of Congress must cover the costs for their harassing behavior rather than taxpayers.
She also serves on the House Armed Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee, overseeing changes to military affairs, including passing amendments to address sexual violence and misconduct among the troops.
Speier said in announcing that she will not seek re-election that it was “time to be more than a weekend wife, mother and friend.” Speier is married to Barry Dennis. The couple has two children, Jackson and Stephanie.
