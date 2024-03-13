Low Narrows Gap with Simitian in 16th District Home Stretch

This report was updated at 7:15pm March 12.

Assemblymember Evan Low today continued to dramatically cut Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian's margin for a runoff spot in the 16th congressional district, to just 162 votes.

After being steadily around 1,500 votes behind Simitian as piles of ballots were counted last week, each day since Saturday has brought Low a little closer to the second position on the November ballot.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's solid lead over the the field held steady at today's 4:25pm count, with 34,974 votes, 21.5% of the ballots cast in the high profile primary contest. When the county Registrar of Voters announced today's totals, Simitian had amassed 27,384 votes, slipping slightly to 16.8%, while Low's total was 27,222, rising slightly, to 16.7%.

In Santa Clara County, where Simitian is a county supervisor and which is home to 75% of the 16th District voters, Low pulled more than 1,000 votes past Simitian.

With thousands of votes still to be counted, the contest for Liccardo's opponent in the coveted Silicon Valley congressional seat is likely to be a nail-biter for the next several weeks, right up to April 12, when the primary election results will be certified.

Today was the deadline for receiving mailed ballots, but an estimated 100,000 remain to be counted, 52,000 in Santa Clara County and 43,550 in San Mateo County, and as many as one-third of these are in the 16th District.

A stack of 11 candidates – nine Democrats and two Republicans – sought to represent Congress for about half of the City of San Jose, its western suburbs and the heart of Silicon Valley. The district includes sections of southern San Mateo County and northern and western Santa Clara counties.

The vote totals are incomplete, partial and unofficial returns from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters and the California Secretary of State.

The 16th District seat was left without an incumbent with the November announcement by Rep. Anna Eshoo that she would not seek re-election after 30 years in the House.

In the “top-two’ open primary, voters of any or no party affiliation could vote for any candidate, and the top two vote-getters advance to runoff election in November.

County election workers are counting ballots received through the March 12 deadline for ballots postmarked by March 5. More than 90% of votes were cast by mail over the past month. The county will post updates each day at 5pm.

The county Registrar of Voters office in San Jose reported what is expected to emerge as a low turnout for a presidential election year, with an estimated 37% of registered voters casting ballots.

Liccardo, 53, served two terms as San Jose mayor and two-terms as a council member following a stint as a prosecutor in the county District Attorney’s Office. The Georgetown and Harvard Law School grad grew up in Saratoga, and in San Jose near his grandfather’s grocery store. Considered a moderate with strong ties to Silicon Valley tech and real estate firms, he led the city during its growth as a tech center, championed a high-speed rail link and BART extension into San Jose and gained national recognition for the city’s attempt to require gun owners to have liability insurance.

Simitian, 71, is in the final year of his third term as a Santa Clara County supervisor. The former Palo Alto council member served in the California legislature as an Assembly member and state senator. He led efforts in the county and state to build affordable housing, increase environmental protections and boost mental health services. He led early with endorsements from many local elected officials – highlighted by a cherished endorsement from Eshoo –, and was considered a moderate Democrat..

Low, 40, an openly gay progressive with strong organized labor support, has served in the Assembly since his first election in 2014. He is a former mayor and council member in Campbell, and is considered a rising next-generation star in the Democratic Party. He also is chair of the California Asian American & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus and a Member of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.